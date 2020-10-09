Heavily armed police, barricaded roads in Senekal for farmer's court appearance





A 52-year-old farmer is appearing in the Senekal Magistrate's Court in the Free State following violent protests outside the court earlier this week.

He is charged with malicious damage to property and public violence.

Members of the local farming community torched a police vehicle when suspects appeared in connection with the murder of 21-year-old farm manager Brendin Horner.

The protesters demanded that the two men be handed over to them.

A police vehicle set alight by angry farmers outside the Senekal Magistrate’s Court on 6 October 2020. Picture: @crimeairnetwork/Twitter

On The Midday Report, TimesLIVE reporter Iavan Pijoos describes the security measures taken by police on Friday to pre-empt further acts of violence.

There was quite a strong police presence at the Senekal Magistrate's Court... The roads leading to the court were barricaded off with police tape and police nyalas... Iavan Pijoos, Reporter - TimesLIVE

You could also see barbed wire... and heavily armed groups of police officers... Iavan Pijoos, Reporter - TimesLIVE

