Not happy with the draft dagga bill? Govt's extended deadline for public comment
There's been a lot criticism of the Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill, mainly that it's unclear and confusing.
South Africans now have the chance to comment until the end of November after Parliament's Justice Committee agreed to extend the deadline.
RELATED: New dagga law – proposed quantities allowed, definition of 'private space', etc.
This is fantastic news, responds Dear South Africa founder Rob Hutchinson.
The bill as it stands, he says, is open to interpretation because of its complexity.
The bill allows for the private use of cannabis as such, and cannabis is defined as any substance that contains the active ingredient THC, so it's not just smoking dagga as we would call it, it's also the oils and medicinal treatments and anything else that does contain the active ingredient.Rob Hutchinson, Founder - Dear South Africa
It legislates how much you can use, what the limits on possession are, and where you can actually use it.Rob Hutchinson, Founder - Dear South Africa
The bill basically says you can use marijuana "in a private fashion" in a public space.
And while you're allowed to grow it yourself, you can't buy the seeds you'd need to do so.
Hutchinson says the public needs to get involved to help shape the legislation.
The bill is a draft bill at this stage, so if the public gets involved and offers constructive input we can amend these irregularities.Rob Hutchinson, Founder - Dear South Africa
For more info on how to make your views heard, visit dearsouthafrica.co.za.
Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report:
