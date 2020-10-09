Bandile Masuku fired as Gauteng Health MEC following SIU findings





Gauteng Premier David Makhura says he took the decision to axe Masuku after he received an updated report from the SIU on the Covid-19 corruption allegations.

The SIU has been investigating over 100 companies in Gauteng for alleged tender fraud and corruption linked to Covid-19 contracts worth R2.2 billion.

Allegations surfaced in July that procurement processes were abused to benefit politically connected individuals.

The SIU has found that Masuku failed to uphold the Constitution and regulations contained in the Public Finance Management Act in his oversight of the province's Covid-19 contracts.

Premier Makhura says the SIU investigation is ongoing and that he will not be filling the Health MEC post until the probe has been fully completed, reports EWN's Theto Mahlakoana.

He [Masuku] just been fired at the Gauteng Health MEC, announced by Premier David Makhura a short while ago. Theto Mahlakoana, EWN senior political reporter

Makhura says the SIU found that the Health MEC had failed to uphold the Constitution of the country and that regulations contained in the Public Finance Management Act. Theto Mahlakoana, EWN senior political reporter

The premier said he had to act because he wants to deliver on the mandate of creating a clean government. Theto Mahlakoana, EWN senior political reporter

Makhura says the SIU has not yet concluded its investigations around the corruption or collusion allegations that have been leveled against Masuku, among other people. Theto Mahlakoana, EWN senior political reporter

The report that has cleared him of wrongdoing has no merit in front of the law or authorities. The probe carried out by the SIU is the only valid process that will be considered, which has been mandated by the government nationally. Theto Mahlakoana, EWN senior political reporter

