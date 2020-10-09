Kick-off! A feast of rugby as competitive game restarts with Super Rugby
After a six-month suspension of competitive rugby, the fans are eager for the game's return.
The action kicks off this weekend with the first round of matches in the Super Rugby Unlocked competition.
In the first fixture on Friday evening, the Cell C Sharks take on the Emirates Lions in Durban.
Everyone's excited says IOL sports editor John Goliath, but don't expect "glorious rugby" from the get-go.
I think we had a taste over the last two weekends but there's nothing like teams playing for something and playing for actual points. We're all looking forward to this... We've got eight teams having a go over the next seven weeks or so.John Goliath, Sports editor - IOL
What makes this lovely is that all the teams are going to be genuinely strong. The locally-based Boks, most of them are fit and ready to go... I don't think we must expect glorious rugby from the start...John Goliath, Sports editor - IOL
These players are still finding their feet... They started contact training about a month ago, so it's going to be interesting to see how they go. I'm not getting my hopes up for champagne rugby from the get-go but I think over the next couple of weeks we should see that standard lift.John Goliath, Sports editor - IOL
Find details of the Super Rugby Unlocked fixtures here.
For more from Goliath, take a listen:
