30 money mistakes women make (by Kim Potgieter, a Certified Financial Planner)





Women make the same money mistakes time and again, says Certified Financial Planner (CFP) Kim Potgieter.

She has compiled an e-book in which she discusses the 30 most common money mistakes women make.

Some of the issues dealt with in her book include:

Confusing money with security

Not talking about money

The belief that risk is bad

Starting too late with investing

Not budgeting

Living above one's means

Not teaching kids the value of money

Pausing your savings as a stay at home mom

Potgieter offers tools and practical advice – click here for a copy of her book.

The money mistakes we make are real, but they are not unique – we all make them. Kim Potgieter, Certified Financial Planner

I meet many special women clients who feel stuck in jobs that don’t fulfil them; who feel trapped in uncomfortable separation agreements rather than divorce, who feel so burdened by all their family responsibilities that they have no time to think about what their lives in flow could look like. Women who hold no power over their money and women who feel undeserving, shame and not living their lives to the fullest. Kim Potgieter, Certified Financial Planner

Pippa Hudson interviewed Potgieter.

Listen to the interview in the audio below.