30 money mistakes women make (by Kim Potgieter, a Certified Financial Planner)
Women make the same money mistakes time and again, says Certified Financial Planner (CFP) Kim Potgieter.
She has compiled an e-book in which she discusses the 30 most common money mistakes women make.
Related articles:
-
-
Why women must be far more careful with their money than men
Some of the issues dealt with in her book include:
-
Confusing money with security
-
Not talking about money
-
The belief that risk is bad
-
Starting too late with investing
-
Not budgeting
-
Living above one's means
-
Not teaching kids the value of money
-
Pausing your savings as a stay at home mom
Potgieter offers tools and practical advice – click here for a copy of her book.
The money mistakes we make are real, but they are not unique – we all make them.Kim Potgieter, Certified Financial Planner
I meet many special women clients who feel stuck in jobs that don’t fulfil them; who feel trapped in uncomfortable separation agreements rather than divorce, who feel so burdened by all their family responsibilities that they have no time to think about what their lives in flow could look like. Women who hold no power over their money and women who feel undeserving, shame and not living their lives to the fullest.Kim Potgieter, Certified Financial Planner
Pippa Hudson interviewed Potgieter.
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from MyMoney Online
We buy stuff we don’t need to impress people we don’t know
What is "social signalling?" Gushwell Brooks interviews Mduduzi Luthuli, a cofounder at Luthuli Capital.Read More
Prescribed assets: Magda Wierzycka (CEO, Sygnia) accusses IRR of bullying her
"What the IRR is doing is not in the best interest of the savers of SA," Wierzycka told The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield.Read More
How risky are your investments? It depends on how much time you have
How much "risk" you should take on depends on your investment timeframe, says Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse.Read More
The rand is doing alright. Here’s why - and why it (probably) won’t last
Make use of any rand rally to fill up on foreign currency requirements, suggests Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions).Read More
Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro
Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years.Read More
[REVIEW] Toyota Starlet: 'Good, fuel-efficient, safe car at a very good price'
"The Toyota Starlet makes enormous sense," says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. Got R204 900?Read More
R1m home loan costs only R7800/month right now – what are you paying to rent?
There’s a glut of properties on the market - should you take advantage? Pieter Koekemoer warns against getting carried away.Read More
How to secure your retirement - Bruce Cameron (retired editor, Personal Finance)
Bruce Cameron discusses with Bruce Whitfield his new book on securing your retirement, despite corruption and the smashed economy.Read More
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact
There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua.Read More
2021 medical aid price increases… you may want to sit down for this one
Contributions are likely to rise by twice the rate of inflation, warns Clayton Samsodien (Phoenix Financial Services Group).Read More