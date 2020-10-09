30 money mistakes women make (by Kim Potgieter, a Certified Financial Planner)

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:10
Open for introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Editorial: Imagine John Lennon at 80
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mark Heywood - Editor at Maverick Citizen
Today at 15:40
Tiffany McDaniel about her book "Betty"
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tiffany McDaniel - Author
Today at 15:50
Caroline Calburn on theatre, #COVID19 protocols & the brand new season at Theatre Arts Cape Town
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Caroline Calburn - Festival Director - Family Season at Theatre Arts Admin Collective
Today at 16:10
Eco-friendly magnetic shark barrier developed in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Sara Andreotti - Lead Researcher at Stellenbosch University
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:45
Mkhwebane loses court bid to halt impeachment proceedings
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 16:55
#AnHourWith Katlego Maboe
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Katlego Maboe - Media Personality & Musician at Expresso
Today at 17:05
Zondo grants subpoena for Zuma to appear at inquiry
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan- Legal Journalist
Today at 17:20
Dobson names 47 man squad for upcoming Super-Rugby Championship
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Dobson - Western Province Coach at ...
Today at 17:46
December Streets - New single 'Last Forever'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tristan Coetzee - December Streets- Lead Vocals, Rhythm Guitar
Today at 18:09
PITCH: Food Forward ... Hunger on the map as The World Food Program, a United Nations agency, is awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gillian Le Cordeur - CEO at Institute of Risk Management South Africa (IRMSA)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File - Luxury confection business Ma Mère
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lexi Bird - Founder at Ma Mere
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Kick-off! A feast of rugby ahead as competitive game restarts with Super Rugby Players and fans are excited, but don't expect 'glorious rugby' from the start says John Goliath (IOL sports editor). 9 October 2020 2:32 PM
Not happy with the draft dagga bill? Govt's extended deadline for public comment Grab the opportunity to help eliminate the shortcomings of the proposed new law urges Rob Hutchinson (Dear South Africa). 9 October 2020 1:31 PM
Heavily armed police, barricaded roads in Senekal for farmer's court appearance The farmer was arrested on Wednesday for his part in violent protests at the court following the murder of Brendin Horner. 9 October 2020 12:43 PM
View all Local
Bandile Masuku fired as Gauteng Health MEC following SIU findings Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku has been fired following a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probe into Covid-19 tender irregula... 9 October 2020 2:26 PM
'Busisiwe Mkhwebane is very, very unhappy with NPA Head Shamila Batohi' Mkhwebane says the NPA isn’t sharing info and complained about its "tone" of language and the lack of a "spirit of collegiality". 9 October 2020 9:07 AM
'Magashule was reliably informed of arrest warrant, there's no ANC conspiracy' ANC veteran Carl Niehaus says there is nothing conspiratorial about Ace Magashule’s arrest story, while a media expert has warned... 8 October 2020 11:24 AM
View all Politics
30 money mistakes women make (by Kim Potgieter, a Certified Financial Planner) "The money mistakes we make are real, but they are not unique – we all make them," says Potgieter. 9 October 2020 2:37 PM
Woolies to step up customer communication as 120 more stores go plastic-free Retailer Woolworths has vowed to improve its communication strategy in the phased roll-out of 'plastic-bag-free' stores across the... 9 October 2020 1:18 PM
Mrs Balls chutney: The charming true story has never fully been told, until now "Mrs Balls was selling chutney to subsist. She approached my grandfather and he took a chance," says Shelley Garb. 9 October 2020 12:36 PM
View all Business
FlySafair adding two Boeings to its fleet in time for expected December demand 'In November FlySafair will be back to 100% of what we used to fly'. Bruce Whitfield interviews the airline's CEO, Elmar Conradie. 8 October 2020 6:25 PM
Fraudsters selling fake Covid-19 test results to get into SA, says Sisa Ntshona SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona says there have been a range of "teething problems" linked to South Africa's international travel reg... 8 October 2020 12:51 PM
We buy stuff we don’t need to impress people we don’t know What is "social signalling?" Gushwell Brooks interviews Mduduzi Luthuli, a cofounder at Luthuli Capital. 8 October 2020 12:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
View all Sport
Marc Lottering plays the soundtrack to his life on CapeTalk on Sunday at 10 am Lottering’s hour forms part of our new weekend music show #AnHourWith, featuring some of Cape Town’s most famous personalities. 26 September 2020 7:46 AM
South African Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent What’s it like auditioning for Simon Cowell? Pippa Hudson interviews Davids about her battle to claim the BGT title. 24 September 2020 2:43 PM
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary We’re lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife. 24 September 2020 11:46 AM
View all Entertainment
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
International airlines consider cancelling SA flights over flight crew confusion Some international airlines are apparently considering cancelling their SA routes due to SA's flawed travel regulations that treat... 7 October 2020 11:34 AM
Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize "Can you name a person who has done more for peace than President Trump?" said the Norwegian MP who nominated him. 5 October 2020 11:17 AM
View all World
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
Zim's proposed Patriot Bill 'an attempt to silence dissent' - Human Rights Watch Zimbabwe’s government wants to make it a criminal offence for citizens to criticise the state or hold meetings with foreign govern... 5 October 2020 2:48 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
View all Africa
We buy stuff we don’t need to impress people we don’t know What is "social signalling?" Gushwell Brooks interviews Mduduzi Luthuli, a cofounder at Luthuli Capital. 8 October 2020 12:21 PM
2nd-hand cars on auction are really, really cheap right now Is it worth the risk? Lester Kiewit interviews motoring journalist Adam Ford. 8 October 2020 9:05 AM
Tributes pour in for SA advertising legend Brian Searle-Tripp VW's David Kramer ads, the Lion Match campaign - Brian's team created a new wave of South African advertising, says Andy Rice. 6 October 2020 8:57 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

30 money mistakes women make (by Kim Potgieter, a Certified Financial Planner)

9 October 2020 2:37 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Money
Money mistakes
Personal finance
Certified Financial Planner
finances
Kim Potgieter
women and money
personal finance for women

"The money mistakes we make are real, but they are not unique – we all make them," says Potgieter.

Women make the same money mistakes time and again, says Certified Financial Planner (CFP) Kim Potgieter.

She has compiled an e-book in which she discusses the 30 most common money mistakes women make.

Related articles:

Some of the issues dealt with in her book include:

  • Confusing money with security

  • Not talking about money

  • The belief that risk is bad

  • Starting too late with investing

  • Not budgeting

  • Living above one's means

  • Not teaching kids the value of money

  • Pausing your savings as a stay at home mom

Potgieter offers tools and practical advice – click here for a copy of her book.

The money mistakes we make are real, but they are not unique – we all make them.

Kim Potgieter, Certified Financial Planner

I meet many special women clients who feel stuck in jobs that don’t fulfil them; who feel trapped in uncomfortable separation agreements rather than divorce, who feel so burdened by all their family responsibilities that they have no time to think about what their lives in flow could look like. Women who hold no power over their money and women who feel undeserving, shame and not living their lives to the fullest.

Kim Potgieter, Certified Financial Planner

Pippa Hudson interviewed Potgieter.

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


9 October 2020 2:37 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Money
Money mistakes
Personal finance
Certified Financial Planner
finances
Kim Potgieter
women and money
personal finance for women

More from MyMoney Online

Attractive glamourous rich wealthy woman mercedes benz 123rf 123rfbusiness

We buy stuff we don’t need to impress people we don’t know

8 October 2020 12:21 PM

What is "social signalling?" Gushwell Brooks interviews Mduduzi Luthuli, a cofounder at Luthuli Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

magda-wierzyckajpg

Prescribed assets: Magda Wierzycka (CEO, Sygnia) accusses IRR of bullying her

7 October 2020 12:27 PM

"What the IRR is doing is not in the best interest of the savers of SA," Wierzycka told The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Time bomb made of dollars money risk personal finance 123rf 123rfbusiness

How risky are your investments? It depends on how much time you have

6 October 2020 2:56 PM

How much "risk" you should take on depends on your investment timeframe, says Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

123rf A pile of two hundred rand notes, South African currency money

The rand is doing alright. Here’s why - and why it (probably) won’t last

5 October 2020 1:15 PM

Make use of any rand rally to fill up on foreign currency requirements, suggests Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tencent 123rf 123rfbusiness

Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro

30 September 2020 3:15 PM

Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Toyota-car-logo-vehicle-automotive-industry-car-manufacturers-123rf

[REVIEW] Toyota Starlet: 'Good, fuel-efficient, safe car at a very good price'

29 September 2020 2:31 PM

"The Toyota Starlet makes enormous sense," says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. Got R204 900?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

black-family-house-for-sale-sold-property-household-investment-bond-rent-123rf

R1m home loan costs only R7800/month right now – what are you paying to rent?

29 September 2020 9:34 AM

There’s a glut of properties on the market - should you take advantage? Pieter Koekemoer warns against getting carried away.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Funky hipster retired older mature couple 123rf 123rfbusiness retirement

How to secure your retirement - Bruce Cameron (retired editor, Personal Finance)

28 September 2020 7:24 PM

Bruce Cameron discusses with Bruce Whitfield his new book on securing your retirement, despite corruption and the smashed economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Skyscrapers CBD Johannesburg 123rf 123rfbusiness

Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact

24 September 2020 1:38 PM

There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

healthcare-medicine-medical-aid-costs-piggy-bank-financial-health-finance-123rf

2021 medical aid price increases… you may want to sit down for this one

24 September 2020 10:10 AM

Contributions are likely to rise by twice the rate of inflation, warns Clayton Samsodien (Phoenix Financial Services Group).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'The bullet is the easy way out' - SANParks slammed over killing of Karoo lions

Local

Mrs Balls chutney: The charming true story has never fully been told, until now

Business Lifestyle

Bandile Masuku fired as Gauteng Health MEC following SIU findings

Politics

30 money mistakes women make (by Kim Potgieter, a Certified Financial Planner)

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Firefighters extinguish Joburg CBD building fire

9 October 2020 2:13 PM

SA man accused of murdering ex-girlfriend to be extradited from Brazil

9 October 2020 2:03 PM

Killian denies he had a hand in WC cop Charl Kinnear's murder

9 October 2020 1:17 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA