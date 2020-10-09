[WATCH] Eco-friendly shark barrier developed in SA mimics kelp forest





The SharkSafe Barrier could be the first 100% effective eco-friendly technology to protect humans from sharks without harming marine life, says the SharkSafe Project.

The system employs plastic tubes that mimic a kelp forest, with attached magnets to further repel sharks.

Dr Sara Andreotti, a researcher at Stellenbosch University, is one of its four inventors.

What they are trying to do, she explains, is copy nature.

The idea was to provide the sharks with a barrier that they naturally recognise as such and we saw that sharks don't like to enter thick forests of kelp. Sara Andreotti, Marine biologist

We attach HDPE [high-density polyethylene] pipe at the bottom of the sea [with anchoring blocks], to have pipes extend all the way to the surface and one metre above the seawater. Sara Andreotti, Marine biologist

We have three or four rows of these pipes installed, with some also containing magnets which creates a big magnetic field that is also shark deterrent. Sara Andreotti, Marine biologist - SU Dept of Botany and Zoology

These flexible tubes "copy" a kelp forest and are to be installed behind where surfers wait for a wave.

If sharks swim by they will see these barriers and recognise it as a barrier. If they come too close, the magnetic field pushes them away and they will swim around it instead of getting killed by shark nets or drumlines and all of these devices. Sara Andreotti, Marine biologist - SU Dept of Botany and Zoology

Every beach is different she says, so they are still working on the development of anchorage for the pipes in view of how the sand shifts.

The first thing we have to do is go with our team to do a survey - we literally have to dive in, take all the measurements of how the sea floor moves and changes, and calculate precisely how long the pipes must be and how the anchorage must look. Sara Andreotti, Marine biologist - SU Dept of Botany and Zoology

In South Africa, a pilot project for great whites has already been carried out successfully at Gansbaai. In the Bahamas they also tested the system for bull sharks.

