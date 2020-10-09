John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 October 2020

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Latest Local
[WATCH] Eco-friendly shark barrier developed in SA mimics kelp forest Sharks don't need to die in nets and drumlines, says the co-inventor of the Sharksafe Barrier, Dr Sara Andreotti. 9 October 2020 5:22 PM
Clowns Without Borders: Helping kids in crisis to just be kids again Suzan Eriksson (CWB SA) talks about using laughter and play to help the children and communities who need it most. 9 October 2020 4:02 PM
Clowns Without Borders: Helping kids in crisis to just be kids again Suzan Eriksson (CWB SA) talks about using laughter and play to help the children and communities who need it most. 9 October 2020 4:02 PM
View all Local
Bandile Masuku fired as Gauteng Health MEC following SIU findings Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku has been fired following a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probe into Covid-19 tender irregula... 9 October 2020 2:26 PM
'Busisiwe Mkhwebane is very, very unhappy with NPA Head Shamila Batohi' Mkhwebane says the NPA isn't sharing info and complained about its "tone" of language and the lack of a "spirit of collegiality". 9 October 2020 9:07 AM
'Busisiwe Mkhwebane is very, very unhappy with NPA Head Shamila Batohi' Mkhwebane says the NPA isn’t sharing info and complained about its "tone" of language and the lack of a "spirit of collegiality". 9 October 2020 9:07 AM
View all Politics
Not happy with the draft dagga bill? Govt's extended deadline for public comment Grab the opportunity to help eliminate the shortcomings of the proposed new law urges Rob Hutchinson (Dear South Africa). 9 October 2020 1:31 PM
Woolies to step up customer communication as 120 more stores go plastic-free Retailer Woolworths has vowed to improve its communication strategy in the phased roll-out of 'plastic-bag-free' stores across the... 9 October 2020 1:18 PM
Woolies to step up customer communication as 120 more stores go plastic-free Retailer Woolworths has vowed to improve its communication strategy in the phased roll-out of 'plastic-bag-free' stores across the... 9 October 2020 1:18 PM
View all Business
FlySafair adding two Boeings to its fleet in time for expected December demand 'In November FlySafair will be back to 100% of what we used to fly'. Bruce Whitfield interviews the airline's CEO, Elmar Conradie. 8 October 2020 6:25 PM
Fraudsters selling fake Covid-19 test results to get into SA, says Sisa Ntshona SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona says there have been a range of "teething problems" linked to South Africa's international travel reg... 8 October 2020 12:51 PM
Fraudsters selling fake Covid-19 test results to get into SA, says Sisa Ntshona SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona says there have been a range of "teething problems" linked to South Africa's international travel reg... 8 October 2020 12:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the "public interest". 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 October 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 October 2020 5:30 PM
South African Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain's Got Talent What's it like auditioning for Simon Cowell? Pippa Hudson interviews Davids about her battle to claim the BGT title. 24 September 2020 2:43 PM
South African Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent What’s it like auditioning for Simon Cowell? Pippa Hudson interviews Davids about her battle to claim the BGT title. 24 September 2020 2:43 PM
View all Entertainment
International airlines consider cancelling SA flights over flight crew confusion Some international airlines are apparently considering cancelling their SA routes due to SA's flawed travel regulations that treat... 7 October 2020 11:34 AM
Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize "Can you name a person who has done more for peace than President Trump?" said the Norwegian MP who nominated him. 5 October 2020 11:17 AM
Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize "Can you name a person who has done more for peace than President Trump?" said the Norwegian MP who nominated him. 5 October 2020 11:17 AM
View all World
Zim's proposed Patriot Bill 'an attempt to silence dissent' - Human Rights Watch Zimbabwe's government wants to make it a criminal offence for citizens to criticise the state or hold meetings with foreign govern... 5 October 2020 2:48 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There'll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
View all Africa
2nd-hand cars on auction are really, really cheap right now Is it worth the risk? Lester Kiewit interviews motoring journalist Adam Ford. 8 October 2020 9:05 AM
Tributes pour in for SA advertising legend Brian Searle-Tripp VW's David Kramer ads, the Lion Match campaign - Brian's team created a new wave of South African advertising, says Andy Rice. 6 October 2020 8:57 PM
Tributes pour in for SA advertising legend Brian Searle-Tripp VW's David Kramer ads, the Lion Match campaign - Brian's team created a new wave of South African advertising, says Andy Rice. 6 October 2020 8:57 PM
View all Opinion
Entertainment

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 October 2020

9 October 2020 5:30 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
John Maytham
John Maytham's Book Review
books
John's Books
John's book picks

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.
  • Hitler's peace by Philip Kerr
  • The Last Migration by Charlotte McConaghy
  • Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures by Merlin Sheldrake

Listen to John's full review below:


book-novel-reading-literature-123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 02 October 2020

2 October 2020 5:33 PM

Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week.

Read More arrow_forward

pages-writing-author-book-literature-reading-novel-123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 17 September 2020

17 September 2020 5:28 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Read More arrow_forward

book-reading-novel-literature-reader-123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 11 September 2020

11 September 2020 5:59 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Read More arrow_forward

book-reading-novel-literature-reader-123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 04 September 2020

4 September 2020 5:20 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Read More arrow_forward

book-reading-knowledge-literature-woman-coffee-fiction-novel-coffee-123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 21 August 2020

21 August 2020 5:13 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Read More arrow_forward

reading-woman-novel-book-glasses-story-literature-123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 14 August 2020

14 August 2020 5:43 PM

Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week.

Read More arrow_forward

middle-aged-white-man-reading-book-knowledge-education-novel-literature-123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 07 August 2020

7 August 2020 4:48 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Read More arrow_forward

man-reading-book-grey-hair-outside-garden-123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 31 July 2020

31 July 2020 5:52 PM

Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week.

Read More arrow_forward

johns-book-picks-canvapng

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 July 2020

24 July 2020 5:34 PM

Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week.

Read More arrow_forward

Person reading book or novel - lifestyle literature and stories 123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 17 July 2020

17 July 2020 5:19 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Read More arrow_forward

