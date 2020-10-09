Parly to move ahead with impeachment process after Mkhwebane's latest court blow
The Western Cape High Court has dismissed Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s attempt to suspend the parliamentary process that may see her axed.
The court found that the Public Protector had failed to demonstrate a strong case to interdict the process.
The High Court ruling on Friday has paved the way for the inquiry to proceed, reports EWN's Babalo Ndenze.
RELATED: 'Mkhwebane has no leg to stand on in court bid to block her looming impeachment'
In a statement, Parliament says the court rightfully acknowledged that granting an interim interdict "would have encroached unduly on the separation of powers".
National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise will now appoint an independent panel that will determine whether Mkhwebane has a case to answer or not.
On Thursday, Modise told a parliamentary committee she had already had the names of the panelists who will assess whether there is merit to the allegations against the Public Protector.
According to Ndenze, Modise could announce the names of the panelists as soon as next week.
Meanwhile, the court has ordered Mkhwebane to pay Modise and the National Assembly’s costs.
RELATED: 'Busisiwe Mkhwebane is very, very unhappy with NPA Head Shamila Batohi'
The High Court ruling is a blow for the Public Protector and it does pave the way for the process of a Parliamentary inquiry to kickstart.Babalo Ndenze, EWN reporter
The ruling will allow the Speaker of the National Assembly to process that motion by the DA that was submitted in February this year.Babalo Ndenze, EWN reporter
Parliament has issued a statement welcoming the ruling. It says the judge accepted Speaker Modise's submission that an interim interdict would have amounted to a serious restriction of the National Assembly's oversight powers and it would have encroached on the separation of powers.Babalo Ndenze, EWN reporter
Listen to the EWN update on Afternoon Drive:
More from Politics
Zondo to issue summons for Zuma to appear, but it's 'unlikely' he'll comply
Jacob Zuma's legal team still plans to launch application for Zondo to recuse himself, says legal journalist Karyn MaughanRead More
Bandile Masuku fired as Gauteng Health MEC following SIU findings
Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku has been fired following a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probe into Covid-19 tender irregularities.Read More
'Busisiwe Mkhwebane is very, very unhappy with NPA Head Shamila Batohi'
Mkhwebane says the NPA isn’t sharing info and complained about its "tone" of language and the lack of a "spirit of collegiality".Read More
'Magashule was reliably informed of arrest warrant, there's no ANC conspiracy'
ANC veteran Carl Niehaus says there is nothing conspiratorial about Ace Magashule’s arrest story, while a media expert has warned against disinformation.Read More
'After former VBS CFO's conviction, they'll go after the politicians soon'
Phillip Truter will serve seven years in jail after turning state witness. Journo Dewald van Rensburg has the VBS inside story.Read More
Why is Ramaphosa stalling on implementation date of Political Party Funding Act?
Political journalist Carol Paton says it's time for President Cyril Ramaphosa to implement the Political Party Funding Act ahead of the 2021 local government elections.Read More
'Military escorted Zimbabweans illegally entering SA for shopping at Beitbridge'
Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula made the incredible admission to Parliament on Tuesday, says Scopa member Alf Lees.Read More
I’m not worried – Ace Magashule on reports of his imminent arrest
"I’m not surprised," said ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. "There has been this thing of Hollywood type of style [arrests]."Read More
Prescribing assets: IRR is 'stirring up panic' about ANC accessing pensions
Saita's Leon Campher says the Institute of Race Relations has got it wrong and govt is unlikely to force retirement funds' hand.Read More
Strike is bad news for economy, but put yourself in workers' shoes urges Saftu
A nationwide shutdown is planned for Wednesday. Saftu's Zwelinzima Vavi and economist Isaah Mhlanga make their opposing arguments.Read More