Parly to move ahead with impeachment process after Mkhwebane's latest court blow





The Western Cape High Court has dismissed Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s attempt to suspend the parliamentary process that may see her axed.

The court found that the Public Protector had failed to demonstrate a strong case to interdict the process.

The High Court ruling on Friday has paved the way for the inquiry to proceed, reports EWN's Babalo Ndenze.

In a statement, Parliament says the court rightfully acknowledged that granting an interim interdict "would have encroached unduly on the separation of powers".

National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise will now appoint an independent panel that will determine whether Mkhwebane has a case to answer or not.

On Thursday, Modise told a parliamentary committee she had already had the names of the panelists who will assess whether there is merit to the allegations against the Public Protector.

According to Ndenze, Modise could announce the names of the panelists as soon as next week.

Meanwhile, the court has ordered Mkhwebane to pay Modise and the National Assembly’s costs.

The High Court ruling is a blow for the Public Protector and it does pave the way for the process of a Parliamentary inquiry to kickstart. Babalo Ndenze, EWN reporter

The ruling will allow the Speaker of the National Assembly to process that motion by the DA that was submitted in February this year. Babalo Ndenze, EWN reporter

Parliament has issued a statement welcoming the ruling. It says the judge accepted Speaker Modise's submission that an interim interdict would have amounted to a serious restriction of the National Assembly's oversight powers and it would have encroached on the separation of powers. Babalo Ndenze, EWN reporter

Listen to the EWN update on Afternoon Drive: