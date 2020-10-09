Zondo to issue summons for Zuma to appear, but it's 'unlikely' he'll comply





Deputy Justice Raymond Zondo has given the go-ahead for Jacob Zuma to be summoned to appear before the commission of inquiry into state capture.

The dates for that appearance are from 16-20 November.

The commission must complete its work by the end of December for Zondo to write his report by March 2021.

Legal journalist Karyn Maughan says the judge's order was no surprise - the only question marks were around whether Zuma's lawyers would actually turn up on Friday morning.

Given their letters last week basically saying to the Deputy Chief Justice that Jacob Zuma would seek his recusal and wouldn't participate in the enquiry until the finalisation of that process, the fact that they didn't pitch up was not a shocker. Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist

What was interesting she says, was the long interchange between Deputy Chief Justice Zondo and the commission's advocate Paul Pretorius about the reasons why Zuma's testimony is important.

Not only to hear his side of the story, but really because the inquiry needs for him to provide certain information in terms of it being able to complete its investigation. Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist

But how likely is it that the former president will actually make his appearance before the commission on 16 November?

There are the same chances of the proverbial iceball making it through hell! It's not going to happen. He said he's going to bring a recusal application. Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist

The inquiry has until December to basically wrap up its hearings, so if Jacob Zuma brings a recusal application, of course Zondo is not going to grant it. Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist

Zuma will then very likely turn to the courts, but in the interim the inquiry will probably be finalised. Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below: