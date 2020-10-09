Zondo to issue summons for Zuma to appear, but it's 'unlikely' he'll comply
Deputy Justice Raymond Zondo has given the go-ahead for Jacob Zuma to be summoned to appear before the commission of inquiry into state capture.
The dates for that appearance are from 16-20 November.
The commission must complete its work by the end of December for Zondo to write his report by March 2021.
Legal journalist Karyn Maughan says the judge's order was no surprise - the only question marks were around whether Zuma's lawyers would actually turn up on Friday morning.
Given their letters last week basically saying to the Deputy Chief Justice that Jacob Zuma would seek his recusal and wouldn't participate in the enquiry until the finalisation of that process, the fact that they didn't pitch up was not a shocker.Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist
What was interesting she says, was the long interchange between Deputy Chief Justice Zondo and the commission's advocate Paul Pretorius about the reasons why Zuma's testimony is important.
Not only to hear his side of the story, but really because the inquiry needs for him to provide certain information in terms of it being able to complete its investigation.Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist
But how likely is it that the former president will actually make his appearance before the commission on 16 November?
There are the same chances of the proverbial iceball making it through hell! It's not going to happen. He said he's going to bring a recusal application.Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist
The inquiry has until December to basically wrap up its hearings, so if Jacob Zuma brings a recusal application, of course Zondo is not going to grant it.Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist
Zuma will then very likely turn to the courts, but in the interim the inquiry will probably be finalised.Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below:
More from Politics
Parly to move ahead with impeachment process after Mkhwebane's latest court blow
Parliament has welcomed the High Court ruling which dismissed Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s bid to block a parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office.Read More
Bandile Masuku fired as Gauteng Health MEC following SIU findings
Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku has been fired following a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probe into Covid-19 tender irregularities.Read More
'Busisiwe Mkhwebane is very, very unhappy with NPA Head Shamila Batohi'
Mkhwebane says the NPA isn’t sharing info and complained about its "tone" of language and the lack of a "spirit of collegiality".Read More
'Magashule was reliably informed of arrest warrant, there's no ANC conspiracy'
ANC veteran Carl Niehaus says there is nothing conspiratorial about Ace Magashule’s arrest story, while a media expert has warned against disinformation.Read More
'After former VBS CFO's conviction, they'll go after the politicians soon'
Phillip Truter will serve seven years in jail after turning state witness. Journo Dewald van Rensburg has the VBS inside story.Read More
Why is Ramaphosa stalling on implementation date of Political Party Funding Act?
Political journalist Carol Paton says it's time for President Cyril Ramaphosa to implement the Political Party Funding Act ahead of the 2021 local government elections.Read More
'Military escorted Zimbabweans illegally entering SA for shopping at Beitbridge'
Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula made the incredible admission to Parliament on Tuesday, says Scopa member Alf Lees.Read More
I’m not worried – Ace Magashule on reports of his imminent arrest
"I’m not surprised," said ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. "There has been this thing of Hollywood type of style [arrests]."Read More
Prescribing assets: IRR is 'stirring up panic' about ANC accessing pensions
Saita's Leon Campher says the Institute of Race Relations has got it wrong and govt is unlikely to force retirement funds' hand.Read More
Strike is bad news for economy, but put yourself in workers' shoes urges Saftu
A nationwide shutdown is planned for Wednesday. Saftu's Zwelinzima Vavi and economist Isaah Mhlanga make their opposing arguments.Read More
More from Local
[WATCH] Eco-friendly shark barrier developed in SA mimics kelp forest
Sharks don't need to die in nets and drumlines, says the co-inventor of the Sharksafe Barrier, Dr Sara Andreotti.Read More
Clowns Without Borders: Helping kids in crisis to just be kids again
Suzan Eriksson (CWB SA) talks about using laughter and play to help the children and communities who need it most.Read More
Kick-off! A feast of rugby as competitive game restarts with Super Rugby
Players and fans are excited, but don't expect 'glorious rugby' from the start says John Goliath (IOL sports editor).Read More
Not happy with the draft dagga bill? Govt's extended deadline for public comment
Grab the opportunity to help eliminate the shortcomings of the proposed new law urges Rob Hutchinson (Dear South Africa).Read More
Heavily armed police, barricaded roads in Senekal for farmer's court appearance
The farmer was arrested on Wednesday for his part in violent protests at the court following the murder of Brendin Horner.Read More
'The bullet is the easy way out' - SANParks slammed over killing of Karoo lions
South African National Parks (SANParks) has come under fire for its decision to 'put down' seven lions in the Karoo National Park.Read More
WCED hopes to resolve scholar transport dispute soon
Dozens of leaners across more than 250 schools in the province were left stranded this week due to striking scholar transport operators in various districts.Read More
'Busisiwe Mkhwebane is very, very unhappy with NPA Head Shamila Batohi'
Mkhwebane says the NPA isn’t sharing info and complained about its "tone" of language and the lack of a "spirit of collegiality".Read More
FlySafair adding two Boeings to its fleet in time for expected December demand
'In November FlySafair will be back to 100% of what we used to fly'. Bruce Whitfield interviews the airline's CEO, Elmar Conradie.Read More
NPA boss Shamila Batohi concerned about impact of potential R1bn budget cut
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) boss Shamila Batohi is worried that possible budget cuts may impact the NPA's ability to fight corruption.Read More