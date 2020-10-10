Sea Point rates boycott to continue - 'Atlantic Seaboard has become a warzone'
The group of residents has gathered under the banner of Concerned Residents of Atlantic Seaboard, which is coordinated by Sea Point resident Paul Jacobson.
Jacobson says more than 100 residents are partaking in the rates boycott which started at the beginning of August.
He claims residents have been frustrated about the City's poor service delivery and lack of care for the vulnerable streetpeople in the area.
According to Jacobson, the once-pristine Atlantic Seaboard has become "a warzone", struck by crime and indecent behaviour.
He says residents plan to legally challenge the salary increases in the City and the increase of rates.
The City has not only failed to provide services, but they had the audacity to increase rates and to increase their salaries by 6%. We still have a water tariff on our rates billing, but we know the dams are overflowing.Paul Jacobson, Co-ordinator - Concerned Residents of Atlantic Seaboard and City Bowl
The Atlantic Seaboard was once known as this beautiful tourist destination where we invited visitors [now] it has become an absolute warzone.Paul Jacobson, Co-ordinator - Concerned Residents of Atlantic Seaboard and City Bowl
We have regular stabbings, we had our first death a few weeks ago. We've got regular indecent behaviour where people are masturbating in the driveway to the McDonalds. We had a guy last week ejaculating on someone's car window and other guys sitting on municipals bin's with their [genitals] hanging out, defecating.Paul Jacobson, Co-ordinator - Concerned Residents of Atlantic Seaboard and City Bowl
We've got almost 10,000 kilograms of human faeces deposited on our streets and public spaces. We've got streetpeople that have been urinating on children.Paul Jacobson, Co-ordinator - Concerned Residents of Atlantic Seaboard and City Bowl
Atlantic seaboard ward councillor Nicola Jowell says only 28 residents have notified the City about participating in the rates boycott.
Jowell says City officials have met with residents to discuss their frustrations, however, she says some of their concerns are misdirected and fall within the ambit of the provincial and national government.
She says crime prevention and public safety are the national responsibility of the SA Police Service (SAPS).
At the same time, the councillor says Jacobson continues to conflate criminality and homelessness.
Jowell has accused Jacobson of misogyny and discrimination. She claims he has posted hateful comments about homeless people on the Atlantic Seaboard Facebook page which he runs.
I absolutely recognise the concerns of the citizens, these are very high rates that most people are paying.Nicola Jowell, Ward 54 Councillor - City of Cape Town
The assertion is that the City is failing in its legal obligation with regards to the homeless with the provision of services. However, as we pointed out Mr. Jacobson before, it remains the responsibility of national and provincial government who jointly hold the Constitutional mandate as well as the budget for those services.Nicola Jowell, Ward 54 Councillor - City of Cape Town
The City is not walking away from assisting the community and wanting to assist the homeless, we have done well above what the Constitution requires us to do.Nicola Jowell, Ward 54 Councillor - City of Cape Town
The incorrect expectation has been created that the City can simply remove homeless people from the streets of Sea Point.Nicola Jowell, Ward 54 Councillor - City of Cape Town
