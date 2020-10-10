Public swimming pools to reopen across Cape Town under strict rules





The City of Cape Town has urged residents to familiarise themselves with the regulations and limitations before visiting the swimming facilities.

Only 20 of the 35 municipal swimming pools will be ready to officially open on Friday 16 October.

The remaining 15 pools will open on alternate dates due to the extent of the repairs and upgrades underway at each pool, says the City's Zahid Badroodien.

The following swimming pools will be open from 16 October 2020 until 12 April 2021:

Atlantis

Trafalgar

Langa

Khayelitsha

Athlone

Bonteheuwel

Goodwood

Hanover Park

Manenberg

Ruyterwacht

Brown's Farm

Eastridge

Lentegeur

Mnandi

Muizenberg

Westridge

Wynberg

The Sea Point, Strand, and Retreat swimming pools will open on 16 October and remain open for the year.

The swimming pools which will open later due to maintenance currently taking place are:

Kensington and Delft from 1 November 2020

Blue Downs indoor swimming pool will open on 1 November 2020 and remain open throughout the year

Bellville, Parow North, Emthonjeni, Vulindlela and Bellville South from 1 December 2020

Long Street from 14 December 2020 and will remain open throughout the year

Elsies River from 15 December 2020

Parow Valley from 1 January 2021

Morningstar will open from 2 January 2021

Ravensmead and Newlands from 1 February 2021

Councillor Badroodien, the City's mayco member for community services and health, says all pools will close on 12 April 2021 unless otherwise specified.

The following rules will apply:

The number of patrons allowed at open swimming pools has been reduced by 50% of each pool’s capacity. For example, if the maximum capacity of a pool is 500 patrons, only 250 will be allowed into the facility.

Screening will be done on entry and persons with a temperature reading of over 38 degrees Celsius will not be permitted to enter the facility.

Patrons are required to observe social distancing in and around the pool and take cognisance of social distancing floor/wall stickers, specifically at the entrance and around the pool deck.

Patrons are required to sanitise their hands frequently and adhere to all the safety signage displayed around the pool at all times.