Public swimming pools to reopen across Cape Town under strict rules

10 October 2020 12:46 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
municipal swimming pools
City of Cape Town
Zahid Badroodien
public pools
Cape Town pools

Municipal swimming pools will gradually reopen across Cape Town from Friday 16 October, with a visitor limit of 50% of each pool’s capacity.

The City of Cape Town has urged residents to familiarise themselves with the regulations and limitations before visiting the swimming facilities.

Only 20 of the 35 municipal swimming pools will be ready to officially open on Friday 16 October.

The remaining 15 pools will open on alternate dates due to the extent of the repairs and upgrades underway at each pool, says the City's Zahid Badroodien.

The following swimming pools will be open from 16 October 2020 until 12 April 2021:

  • Atlantis
  • Trafalgar
  • Langa
  • Khayelitsha
  • Athlone
  • Bonteheuwel
  • Goodwood
  • Hanover Park
  • Manenberg
  • Ruyterwacht
  • Brown's Farm
  • Eastridge
  • Lentegeur
  • Mnandi
  • Muizenberg
  • Westridge
  • Wynberg

The Sea Point, Strand, and Retreat swimming pools will open on 16 October and remain open for the year.

The swimming pools which will open later due to maintenance currently taking place are:

  • Kensington and Delft from 1 November 2020

  • Blue Downs indoor swimming pool will open on 1 November 2020 and remain open throughout the year

  • Bellville, Parow North, Emthonjeni, Vulindlela and Bellville South from 1 December 2020

  • Long Street from 14 December 2020 and will remain open throughout the year

  • Elsies River from 15 December 2020

  • Parow Valley from 1 January 2021

  • Morningstar will open from 2 January 2021

  • Ravensmead and Newlands from 1 February 2021

Councillor Badroodien, the City's mayco member for community services and health, says all pools will close on 12 April 2021 unless otherwise specified.

The following rules will apply:

  • The number of patrons allowed at open swimming pools has been reduced by 50% of each pool’s capacity.

    For example, if the maximum capacity of a pool is 500 patrons, only 250 will be allowed into the facility.

  • Screening will be done on entry and persons with a temperature reading of over 38 degrees Celsius will not be permitted to enter the facility.
  • Patrons are required to observe social distancing in and around the pool and take cognisance of social distancing floor/wall stickers, specifically at the entrance and around the pool deck.
  • Patrons are required to sanitise their hands frequently and adhere to all the safety signage displayed around the pool at all times.
  • No showers or changing facilities will be available.

