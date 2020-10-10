Axed Gauteng health MEC to challenge SIU report that led to his sacking





Masuku was fired from his top post after an SIU report found that he failed to uphold the Constitution and regulations contained in the Public Finance Management Act in the issuing of Covid-19 tender contracts.

He has instructed his lawyers to begin the application process to review and set aside the findings of the SIU report.

In a statement, Masuku slammed the SIU and some media outlets for peddling "falsehoods" suggesting he failed to exercise oversight during the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE).

On Thursday, a forensic report commissioned by Masuku cleared him of any wrongdoing the irregular tender processes in the province.

Allegations surfaced in July that PPE procurement processes in Gauteng had been abused to benefit politically connected individuals.

