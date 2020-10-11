MEC to meet with WC top cop over spate of mass shootings in Cape Town
Fritz has expressed his outrage following the recent mass shootings which took place in Hanover Park, Ravensmead, and Joe Slovo near Milnerton.
The MEC says he will meet with the Commissioner Matakata on Wednesday.
He says that the spate of shooting incidents over the past week is completely unacceptable.
"Gangsters and criminal elements cannot be allowed to continue exploiting and terrorizing our communities as we have seen", Fritz says in a statement.
RELATED: Hanover Park CPF claims SAPS nowhere to be found following spate of shootings
The MEC claims that he has received numerous reports from Hanover Park residents that local SAPS are not responding to call-outs.
He says this is unacceptable behaviour by SAPS officials and has called on residents to report such incidents to the Western Cape Police Ombudsman.
11 people were shot in Hanover Park last week. Three victims died while eight others were wounded.
On Wednesday, Tyron Philander, the brother of cricket star Vernon Philander was shot dead in Ravensmead.
A suspect has been arrested and is expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrates Court once he has been charged.
Meanwhile, Milnerton police are searching for six suspects who allegedly shot and killed five people in Joe Slovo on Thursday night.
I call on SAPS to leave no stone unturned in their investigations and ensure that guilty parties are brought to book,” Fritz says.
The MEC has encouraged members of the public to come forward with any information relating to these incidents.
