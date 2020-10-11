20 homes ignited in 5 minutes - SU study shows devastating speed of shack fires
The world's largest informal settlement fire experiment shows that a fire spreading through an informal settlement can destroy twenty shacks in five minutes.
FireSUN's Prof Richard Walls, who led the research project, says the experiment shows the time challenge that's faced by many fire departments, which are often criticised for not acting swiftly enough.
The experiment was conducted by FireSUN in collaboration with the Western Cape Disaster Management, Fire and Rescue Services and the Breede Valley Municipality (BVM) fire department in collaboration with the University of Edinburgh.
Professor Walls says the aim of the study was to find ways to develop effective tools to help reduce the impact and speed of shack fires.
He tells CapeTalk that the findings of the experiment could help improve the performance of products such as fire detectors, fire-resistant paints, extinguishers, and warning systems used in informal settlements.
The results of the experiment have been published recently in Fire Technology, one of the leading academic journals in fire safety.
We wanted to really understand how fires spread through these large settlements; how do homes ignite, what sort of temperatures, spread rates, flame lengths and heat fluxes are experienced?Prof Richard Walls, Head - Fire Engineering Research Unit (FireSUN) at Stellenbosch University
We built 20 dwellings and lit four together... we had the dwellings heavily instrumented with temperature readings, thermal imaging camera, a drone, and all sorts of things just to see what's happening.Prof Richard Walls, Head - Fire Engineering Research Unit (FireSUN) at Stellenbosch University
Within five minutes from the ignition, it had spread from the first line right through to the fifth line of dwellings and all 20 homes were on fire.Prof Richard Walls, Head - Fire Engineering Research Unit (FireSUN) at Stellenbosch University
Roughly at about 16 minutes, there was hardly anything left standing. It's frightening when you think about how much time it takes for someone to notify the fire brigade, for the brigade to dispatch their teams, drive to wherever it is, navigate through narrow roads, set up, and put the fire out.Prof Richard Walls, Head - Fire Engineering Research Unit (FireSUN) at Stellenbosch University
Listen to the discussion on Weekend Breakfast:
More from Local
MEC to meet with WC top cop over spate of mass shootings in Cape Town
Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz will meet with Provincial Police Commissioner Yolisa Matakata to discuss the spate of mass shooting incidents across the Cape metro.Read More
Public swimming pools to reopen across Cape Town under strict rules
Municipal swimming pools will gradually reopen across Cape Town from Friday 16 October, with a visitor limit of 50% of each pool’s capacity.Read More
Sea Point rates boycott to continue - 'Atlantic Seaboard has become a warzone'
A group of Sea Point residents has been withholding 50% of their property rates payments, accusing the City of Cape Town of neglecting the area.Read More
Zondo to issue summons for Zuma to appear, but it's 'unlikely' he'll comply
Jacob Zuma's legal team still plans to launch application for Zondo to recuse himself, says legal journalist Karyn MaughanRead More
[WATCH] Eco-friendly shark barrier developed in SA mimics kelp forest
Sharks don't need to die in nets and drumlines, says the co-inventor of the Sharksafe Barrier, Dr Sara Andreotti.Read More
Clowns Without Borders: Helping kids in crisis to just be kids again
Suzan Eriksson (CWB SA) talks about using laughter and play to help the children and communities who need it most.Read More
Kick-off! A feast of rugby as competitive game restarts with Super Rugby
Players and fans are excited, but don't expect 'glorious rugby' from the start says John Goliath (IOL sports editor).Read More
Not happy with the draft dagga bill? Govt's extended deadline for public comment
Grab the opportunity to help eliminate the shortcomings of the proposed new law urges Rob Hutchinson (Dear South Africa).Read More
Heavily armed police, barricaded roads in Senekal for farmer's court appearance
The farmer was arrested on Wednesday for his part in violent protests at the court following the murder of Brendin Horner.Read More
'The bullet is the easy way out' - SANParks slammed over killing of Karoo lions
South African National Parks (SANParks) has come under fire for its decision to 'put down' seven lions in the Karoo National Park.Read More