20 homes ignited in 5 minutes - SU study shows devastating speed of shack fires





The world's largest informal settlement fire experiment shows that a fire spreading through an informal settlement can destroy twenty shacks in five minutes.

FireSUN's Prof Richard Walls, who led the research project, says the experiment shows the time challenge that's faced by many fire departments, which are often criticised for not acting swiftly enough.

The experiment was conducted by FireSUN in collaboration with the Western Cape Disaster Management, Fire and Rescue Services and the Breede Valley Municipality (BVM) fire department in collaboration with the University of Edinburgh.

Professor Walls says the aim of the study was to find ways to develop effective tools to help reduce the impact and speed of shack fires.

He tells CapeTalk that the findings of the experiment could help improve the performance of products such as fire detectors, fire-resistant paints, extinguishers, and warning systems used in informal settlements.

The results of the experiment have been published recently in Fire Technology, one of the leading academic journals in fire safety.

We wanted to really understand how fires spread through these large settlements; how do homes ignite, what sort of temperatures, spread rates, flame lengths and heat fluxes are experienced? Prof Richard Walls, Head - Fire Engineering Research Unit (FireSUN) at Stellenbosch University

We built 20 dwellings and lit four together... we had the dwellings heavily instrumented with temperature readings, thermal imaging camera, a drone, and all sorts of things just to see what's happening. Prof Richard Walls, Head - Fire Engineering Research Unit (FireSUN) at Stellenbosch University

Within five minutes from the ignition, it had spread from the first line right through to the fifth line of dwellings and all 20 homes were on fire. Prof Richard Walls, Head - Fire Engineering Research Unit (FireSUN) at Stellenbosch University

Roughly at about 16 minutes, there was hardly anything left standing. It's frightening when you think about how much time it takes for someone to notify the fire brigade, for the brigade to dispatch their teams, drive to wherever it is, navigate through narrow roads, set up, and put the fire out. Prof Richard Walls, Head - Fire Engineering Research Unit (FireSUN) at Stellenbosch University

