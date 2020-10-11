'Science-defying' Trump endangers others once again with balcony rally - pundit

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Apartment vacancies increasing
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Siphamandla Mkhwanazi - Senior Economist at FNB
Today at 05:10
Expropriation Bill submitted to Parliament
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Nkanyiso Gumede - Researcher at Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies
Today at 05:46
E-hailing operators calls for regulation of industry
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Vhatuka Mbelengwa - Spokesperson at E-hailing Operators
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
What SA's Covid-19 vaccine fears will mean for beating the pandemic
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Hannelie Meyer
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday : Why is there an influx of bond applications?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Rhys Dyer - CEO at Ooba
Today at 06:55
SADPI submission to Parliament on Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Keith Scott - Co-Founder at South African Drug Policy Initiative (SADPI)
Today at 07:07
Ace latest and Zuma v Zondo
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tshidi Madia - EWN Reporter
Today at 07:20
UCT's Vice Chancellor on exams in the time of Covid-19
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
Why there's big poaching trouble in Kleinmond
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Liezl Human
Today at 08:21
Emerging economies - Latin America
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Lyal White - from Johannesburg Business School (not director / head anymore)
Today at 08:45
Weekend Super Rugby Unlocked wrap with John Goliath
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Goliath - Sport editor at Iol
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
CoCT CBD Recovery programme and opening of trade schools
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alderman James Vos
Chris Niehaus - Shareholder of a Trade School in Saldanha Bay
Today at 10:08
International news with the BBCs Pete Ross
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Peter Ross
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:32
ILitha Labantu
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ella Mangisa - Director Ilitha Labantu
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Chantel Memziwe
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Chantel Memziwe
Today at 13:40
Food - Cheynes restaurant group on Asian tapas
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Cheyne Morrisby
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - Rentals
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marlon Shevelew - Property attorney at Marlon Shevelew and Associates
Today at 14:40
Village Matric Parents exam advice
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jane Raphaely
Today at 14:50
Music - Gregan Aherin
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Gregan Aherin
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature : Willing & Abel : Lessons from a decade in crisis”
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Abel - Co-Founder at M&C Saatchi Abel
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money : Herman Mashaba - Businessman-turned-Politician
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Herman Mashaba - President & Founder at Action SA
No Items to show
Latest Local
20 homes ignited in 5 minutes - SU study shows devastating speed of shack fires A research experiment conducted by the Fire Engineering Research Unit at Stellenbosch University (FireSUN) shows how quickly fires... 11 October 2020 12:34 PM
MEC to meet with WC top cop over spate of mass shootings in Cape Town Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz will meet with Provincial Police Commissioner Yolisa Matakata to discuss the spate... 11 October 2020 10:00 AM
Public swimming pools to reopen across Cape Town under strict rules Municipal swimming pools will gradually reopen across Cape Town from Friday 16 October, with a visitor limit of 50% of each pool’s... 10 October 2020 12:46 PM
View all Local
'Science-defying' Trump endangers others once again with balcony rally - pundit President Donald Trump rallied hundreds of supporters from his balcony at the White House, just nine days after testing positive f... 11 October 2020 1:41 PM
Axed Gauteng health MEC to challenge SIU report that led to his sacking Former Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku plans to legally challenge the findings of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) which led... 10 October 2020 12:09 PM
Parly to move ahead with impeachment process after Mkhwebane's latest court blow Parliament has welcomed the High Court ruling which dismissed Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s bid to block a parliamentary inquiry i... 9 October 2020 6:24 PM
View all Politics
30 money mistakes women make (by Kim Potgieter, a Certified Financial Planner) "The money mistakes we make are real, but they are not unique – we all make them," says Potgieter. 9 October 2020 2:37 PM
Not happy with the draft dagga bill? Govt's extended deadline for public comment Grab the opportunity to help eliminate the shortcomings of the proposed new law urges Rob Hutchinson (Dear South Africa). 9 October 2020 1:31 PM
Woolies to step up customer communication as 120 more stores go plastic-free Retailer Woolworths has vowed to improve its communication strategy in the phased roll-out of 'plastic-bag-free' stores across the... 9 October 2020 1:18 PM
View all Business
Mrs Balls chutney: The charming true story has never fully been told, until now "Mrs Balls was selling chutney to subsist. She approached my grandfather and he took a chance," says Shelley Garb. 9 October 2020 12:36 PM
FlySafair adding two Boeings to its fleet in time for expected December demand 'In November FlySafair will be back to 100% of what we used to fly'. Bruce Whitfield interviews the airline's CEO, Elmar Conradie. 8 October 2020 6:25 PM
Fraudsters selling fake Covid-19 test results to get into SA, says Sisa Ntshona SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona says there have been a range of "teething problems" linked to South Africa's international travel reg... 8 October 2020 12:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kick-off! A feast of rugby as competitive game restarts with Super Rugby Players and fans are excited, but don't expect 'glorious rugby' from the start says John Goliath (IOL sports editor). 9 October 2020 2:32 PM
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 October 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 October 2020 5:30 PM
Marc Lottering plays the soundtrack to his life on CapeTalk on Sunday at 10 am Lottering’s hour forms part of our new weekend music show #AnHourWith, featuring some of Cape Town’s most famous personalities. 26 September 2020 7:46 AM
South African Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent What’s it like auditioning for Simon Cowell? Pippa Hudson interviews Davids about her battle to claim the BGT title. 24 September 2020 2:43 PM
View all Entertainment
'Science-defying' Trump endangers others once again with balcony rally - pundit President Donald Trump rallied hundreds of supporters from his balcony at the White House, just nine days after testing positive f... 11 October 2020 1:41 PM
[WATCH] Eco-friendly shark barrier developed in SA mimics kelp forest Sharks don't need to die in nets and drumlines, says the co-inventor of the Sharksafe Barrier, Dr Sara Andreotti. 9 October 2020 5:22 PM
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
View all World
Clowns Without Borders: Helping kids in crisis to just be kids again Suzan Eriksson (CWB SA) talks about using laughter and play to help the children and communities who need it most. 9 October 2020 4:02 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
Zim's proposed Patriot Bill 'an attempt to silence dissent' - Human Rights Watch Zimbabwe’s government wants to make it a criminal offence for citizens to criticise the state or hold meetings with foreign govern... 5 October 2020 2:48 PM
View all Africa
We buy stuff we don’t need to impress people we don’t know What is "social signalling?" Gushwell Brooks interviews Mduduzi Luthuli, a cofounder at Luthuli Capital. 8 October 2020 12:21 PM
2nd-hand cars on auction are really, really cheap right now Is it worth the risk? Lester Kiewit interviews motoring journalist Adam Ford. 8 October 2020 9:05 AM
Tributes pour in for SA advertising legend Brian Searle-Tripp VW's David Kramer ads, the Lion Match campaign - Brian's team created a new wave of South African advertising, says Andy Rice. 6 October 2020 8:57 PM
View all Opinion
'Science-defying' Trump endangers others once again with balcony rally - pundit

11 October 2020 1:41 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump
Trump
Trump rally
Donald Trump tests positive for Covid-19

President Donald Trump rallied hundreds of supporters from his balcony at the White House, just nine days after testing positive for Covid-19.

The US president jumped back into the election race and stepped out to a White House balcony Saturday to address his supporters.

Although Trump says he is "feeling great", international relations expert Prof. John Stremlau suspects that the president is battling with the virus.

Lasting only 15 minutes and clearly scripted, Stremlau says Trump's address on Saturday was unlike his usual speeches

The professor says Trump's premature public appearance shows that the "self-centered" politician continues to defy science and endanger the lives of other people around him.

I suspect that he has been hit very hard by the Covid-19 virus... By going back to the campaign trail, he is recklessly endangering others around him, as he did when he was already positive because he is so self-centered.

Prof. John Stremlau, Honorary Professor of International Relations - Wits University

He pulled together this rally so he could appear verile and potent.

Prof. John Stremlau, Honorary Professor of International Relations - Wits University

His effort right now to reestablish his campaign in the waning weeks; he decided that he wanted to defy science again because he is still infected and we don't know anything about the prognosis really because the doctors have been rather ambiguous.

Prof. John Stremlau, Honorary Professor of International Relations - Wits University

He's now getting his comeuppance on Covid-19, it seems almost divine intervention because he has downplayed this disease and played up his own interpretation of it defying science.

Prof. John Stremlau, Honorary Professor of International Relations - Wits University

Listen to Prof. John Stremlau in conversation with Zain Johnson:


