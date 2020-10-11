'Science-defying' Trump endangers others once again with balcony rally - pundit





The US president jumped back into the election race and stepped out to a White House balcony Saturday to address his supporters.

Although Trump says he is "feeling great", international relations expert Prof. John Stremlau suspects that the president is battling with the virus.

Lasting only 15 minutes and clearly scripted, Stremlau says Trump's address on Saturday was unlike his usual speeches

The professor says Trump's premature public appearance shows that the "self-centered" politician continues to defy science and endanger the lives of other people around him.

I suspect that he has been hit very hard by the Covid-19 virus... By going back to the campaign trail, he is recklessly endangering others around him, as he did when he was already positive because he is so self-centered. Prof. John Stremlau, Honorary Professor of International Relations - Wits University

He pulled together this rally so he could appear verile and potent. Prof. John Stremlau, Honorary Professor of International Relations - Wits University

His effort right now to reestablish his campaign in the waning weeks; he decided that he wanted to defy science again because he is still infected and we don't know anything about the prognosis really because the doctors have been rather ambiguous. Prof. John Stremlau, Honorary Professor of International Relations - Wits University

He's now getting his comeuppance on Covid-19, it seems almost divine intervention because he has downplayed this disease and played up his own interpretation of it defying science. Prof. John Stremlau, Honorary Professor of International Relations - Wits University

