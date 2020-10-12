Why one-third of South Africans say no to Covid-19 vaccine
A recent survey conducted on behalf of the World Economic Forum indicates that almost a third of South Africans surveyed would refuse a Covid-19 vaccination should it become available.
South Africa along with countries such as Russia, Poland, Hungary, and France, shows the least intention of having the vaccine, the survey reveals.
Prof Hannelie Meyer is acting head of the Division of Public Health Pharmacy and Management at Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University and chair of the National Immunisation Safety Expert Committee which advises the National Department of Health on vaccine safety issues.
Meyer talks to Lester Kiewit about research that shows South Africans are not keen on taking a Covid-19 vaccine, and what that may mean for us beating the pandemic.
She outlines the reasons for this position.
There are fears in terms of the side effects of the vaccine as well as the trust in whether the vaccines will be effective or not.Prof Hannelie Meyer, Chairperson - National Immunisation Safety Expert Committee
One of the safety concerns that people express in general is that they have never been tested...and it could be that they fear this is being rushed.Prof Hannelie Meyer, Chairperson - National Immunisation Safety Expert Committee
However, Meyer agrees that the science would back up the efficacy of the vaccines.
But unfortunately, the alarming misinformation that was heard first by people actually sticks in their minds, and it is very difficult to dislodge this by sharing the truth with them.Prof Hannelie Meyer, Chairperson - National Immunisation Safety Expert Committee
The most effective way to tackle this is to prevent the spread of misinformation, she says.
This is why Facebook and other social media platforms are taking action to prevent this misinformation, also known as the 'infodemic'.Prof Hannelie Meyer, Chairperson - National Immunisation Safety Expert Committee
Meyer says it is likely only a fraction of the many Covid-19 vaccines being developed will be licensed for use.
Listen to the interview below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
How sick is Donald Trump, actually?
The US and the world are pining for credible information about Donald Trump’s health.Read More
Donald Trump tests positive for Covid-19
"Tonight, First Lady of the United States and I tested positive for Covid-19," tweeted Trump.Read More
SA drops to 10th place as Covid-19 infections surge in Spain and Argentina
At its peak, South Africa ranked 5th in the world. The country ranks 13th by the total number of deaths.Read More
Money lessons Covid-19 taught – heed them for a brighter, wealthier future
Your financial future – even if you have to start over – could be brighter than it would’ve been without the pandemic.Read More
'Wholesale food prices are coming down. Retailers still charge lockdown prices'
"Retailers were quick to hike prices but slow to lower them,” says the Competition Commission. "There’s a history of this."Read More
Covid-19 resurgence in Europe smashes South African rand off its pedestal
The rand was just recently trading at a six-month high. Arabile Gumede interviews Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions).Read More
'A few rich countries have hogged most supplies of future Covid-19 vaccines'
Wealthy nations representing 13% of the world’s population already bought 2.7 billion yet-to-be-made vaccines, says Oxfam.Read More
Cape Town CBD skyscrapers: 'We’ll see more of them converted into flats'
Cape Town's swanky city centre may soon have far more people living in it, says David Seinker, CEO at The Business Exchange.Read More
'We're not out of the woods yet' says expert, as Level 1 looks likely for SA
Dr Jody Boffa says while the decline in Covid-19 cases is positive, it's important to remember that the rules still apply.Read More
Open South Africa’s borders, please! - once-prospering tourism industry
Bruce Whitfield interviews tourism consultant Gillian Saunders, a previous advisor to former Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom.Read More