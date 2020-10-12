First-time home buyers spike during Covid-19 climate
Bond originator ooba says first-time buyers made up over half of their applications in September making up 55% of ooba's total applicants for that month. The usual percentage is around 40%.
Debt and affordability levels continue to be an issue, but why then see the uptick asks Lester Kiewit? Is it as simple as low-interest rates? The home loan industry hasn't seen this much activity in years.
Natasha Champion, Regional Sales Manager for Ooba, chats with Lester Kiewit about this current trend.
The current market conditions definitely created a perfect storm for a first-time buyer.Natasha Champion, Regional Sales Manager - Ooba
Three issues are at play, she explains - low interest rates, a buyers market, and thirdly there are those able to afford properties who were previously not able to do so.
Interest rates being at lowest levels in fifty years has been a major factor, she says.
It's a buyers market - meaning there are more buyers active than sellers.Natasha Champion, Regional Sales Manager - Ooba
Champion says the trend for first-time applicants is continuing in October.
Kiewit queries anecdotal evidence that banks are rejecting many who are asking for cash loans allegedly due to concerns that these potential clients may not be secure in their employment in this Covid-19 lockdown climate. Is this the same for home loans?
Cash loans are unsecured, says Champion, whereas home loans have an asset linked to a home loan application, which makes them less of bank risk.
The banks have always used two forms of qualifying criteria, particularly post National Credit Act. Number one, gross affordability taken into account in terms of pre-tax income of the applicant, and number two, the net surplus amount available after tax and after current expenses.Natasha Champion, Regional Sales Manager - Ooba
She says South Africans should be encouraged to take advantage of the current situation and become homeowners as it is very empowering.
Listen to the interview below:
More from Local
UCT VC: Staff urged to be compassionate without compromising teaching quality
UCT Vice-Chancellor, Mamokgethi Phakeng looks at how university end of year exams will work.Read More
Why one-third of South Africans say no to Covid-19 vaccine
National Immunisation Safety Expert Committee chair Prof Hannelie Meyer looks at survey results and the impact of misinformation.Read More
20 homes ignited in 5 minutes - SU study shows devastating speed of shack fires
A research experiment conducted by the Fire Engineering Research Unit at Stellenbosch University (FireSUN) shows how quickly fires can spread in informal settlements.Read More
MEC to meet with WC top cop over spate of mass shootings in Cape Town
Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz will meet with Provincial Police Commissioner Yolisa Matakata to discuss the spate of mass shooting incidents across the Cape metro.Read More
Public swimming pools to reopen across Cape Town under strict rules
Municipal swimming pools will gradually reopen across Cape Town from Friday 16 October, with a visitor limit of 50% of each pool’s capacity.Read More
Sea Point rates boycott to continue - 'Atlantic Seaboard has become a warzone'
A group of Sea Point residents has been withholding 50% of their property rates payments, accusing the City of Cape Town of neglecting the area.Read More
Zondo to issue summons for Zuma to appear, but it's 'unlikely' he'll comply
Jacob Zuma's legal team still plans to launch application for Zondo to recuse himself, says legal journalist Karyn MaughanRead More
[WATCH] Eco-friendly shark barrier developed in SA mimics kelp forest
Sharks don't need to die in nets and drumlines, says the co-inventor of the Sharksafe Barrier, Dr Sara Andreotti.Read More
Clowns Without Borders: Helping kids in crisis to just be kids again
Suzan Eriksson (CWB SA) talks about using laughter and play to help the children and communities who need it most.Read More
Kick-off! A feast of rugby as competitive game restarts with Super Rugby
Players and fans are excited, but don't expect 'glorious rugby' from the start says John Goliath (IOL sports editor).Read More
More from Business
30 money mistakes women make (by Kim Potgieter, a Certified Financial Planner)
"The money mistakes we make are real, but they are not unique – we all make them," says Potgieter.Read More
Not happy with the draft dagga bill? Govt's extended deadline for public comment
Grab the opportunity to help eliminate the shortcomings of the proposed new law urges Rob Hutchinson (Dear South Africa).Read More
Woolies to step up customer communication as 120 more stores go plastic-free
Retailer Woolworths has vowed to improve its communication strategy in the phased roll-out of 'plastic-bag-free' stores across the country.Read More
Mrs Balls chutney: The charming true story has never fully been told, until now
"Mrs Balls was selling chutney to subsist. She approached my grandfather and he took a chance," says Shelley Garb.Read More
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license
Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod.Read More
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses?
Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race.Read More
FlySafair adding two Boeings to its fleet in time for expected December demand
'In November FlySafair will be back to 100% of what we used to fly'. Bruce Whitfield interviews the airline's CEO, Elmar Conradie.Read More
It’s NOT your imagination – your airtime and data are disappearing
Airtime and data are disappearing from Vodacom and Cell C SIMs, according to an investigation by MyBroadband.Read More
Fraudsters selling fake Covid-19 test results to get into SA, says Sisa Ntshona
SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona says there have been a range of "teething problems" linked to South Africa's international travel regulations which came into effect last week.Read More
We buy stuff we don’t need to impress people we don’t know
What is "social signalling?" Gushwell Brooks interviews Mduduzi Luthuli, a cofounder at Luthuli Capital.Read More