First-time home buyers spike during Covid-19 climate





Bond originator ooba says first-time buyers made up over half of their applications in September making up 55% of ooba's total applicants for that month. The usual percentage is around 40%.

Debt and affordability levels continue to be an issue, but why then see the uptick asks Lester Kiewit? Is it as simple as low-interest rates? The home loan industry hasn't seen this much activity in years.

Natasha Champion, Regional Sales Manager for Ooba, chats with Lester Kiewit about this current trend.

The current market conditions definitely created a perfect storm for a first-time buyer. Natasha Champion, Regional Sales Manager - Ooba

Three issues are at play, she explains - low interest rates, a buyers market, and thirdly there are those able to afford properties who were previously not able to do so.

Interest rates being at lowest levels in fifty years has been a major factor, she says.

It's a buyers market - meaning there are more buyers active than sellers. Natasha Champion, Regional Sales Manager - Ooba

Champion says the trend for first-time applicants is continuing in October.

Kiewit queries anecdotal evidence that banks are rejecting many who are asking for cash loans allegedly due to concerns that these potential clients may not be secure in their employment in this Covid-19 lockdown climate. Is this the same for home loans?

Cash loans are unsecured, says Champion, whereas home loans have an asset linked to a home loan application, which makes them less of bank risk.

The banks have always used two forms of qualifying criteria, particularly post National Credit Act. Number one, gross affordability taken into account in terms of pre-tax income of the applicant, and number two, the net surplus amount available after tax and after current expenses. Natasha Champion, Regional Sales Manager - Ooba

She says South Africans should be encouraged to take advantage of the current situation and become homeowners as it is very empowering.

Listen to the interview below: