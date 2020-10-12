Magashule using old Zuma-style tactics in bid to 'throw off NPA', says reporter





Last week, Magashule told various media outlets that there is as a warrant of arrest in his name.

However, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) refused to comment on whether or not it would pursue charges against the ANC leader.

Madia argues that the arrest story may have been planted as a pre-emptive strike by the ANC secretary-general.

She says Magashule may have deliberately created a "communication crisis for the NPA" in an attempt to throw them off.

She says similar tactics to evade justice have been used by Zuma in the past.

For me, Magashule's actions were really to throw off the NPA, because then the NPA and the Hawks are then focused on dealing with media that believing something is happening. Tshidi Madia, EWN reporter

He knows something is one the way and he is fighting to offset them... The playbook is not new. We've all seen this before. He is literally using tactics that Jacob Zuma used previously. Tshidi Madia, EWN reporter

I think his time is coming ah he is trying to preempt this and test the waters, and on some level, to throw the Hawks and the NPA off - a preemptive strike of sorts. Ace Magashule knows he's in trouble. Tshidi Madia, EWN reporter

Magashule is in a corner. His name has come up so often at the state capture inquiry. Tshidi Madia, EWN reporter

