UK prepares for new lockdown system as Covid-19 cases rise again across Europe

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:08
ZOOM: Ramaphosa's draft new economic reform plan relies heavily on the private sector
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Adrian Saville - Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor in Economics, Finance & Strategy at Gordon Institute Of Business Science
Cas Coovadia - CEO at Business Unity SA
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siboniso Nxumalo - Head of Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
SA takes a step closer to land expropriation
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bulelwa Mabasa - Member at President's Land Reform Advisory Panel
Today at 18:49
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi partners with Freedom Of Movement
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siya Kolisi - Springbok Captain
Today at 19:08
SA Tourism Services Association pushes back against SARS new VAT fees
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rodney Governder - Associate Director (indirect Tax) at PwC
David Frost - CEO at Satsa, the representative body of inbound tourism to South Africa
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature : Willing & Abel : Lessons from a decade in crisis”
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Abel - Co-Founder at M&C Saatchi Abel
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money : Herman Mashaba - Businessman-turned-Politician
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Herman Mashaba - President & Founder at Action SA
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[UPDATE] Top cop Bonang Mgwenya granted R20k bail in SAPS tender fraud case Deputy national police commissioner Bonang Mgwenya appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court after she was arrested in connecti... 12 October 2020 3:47 PM
WC police ombud to probe allegations against Anti-Gang Unit and other cops The Western Cape Police Ombudsman is investigating the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) and other police officers in the province. 12 October 2020 1:50 PM
W Cape dog unit launched to strangle illegal trade moving along N7 Premier Alan Winde talks about the new unit and his hope that this will bring more safety to the people of the Western Cape. 12 October 2020 1:28 PM
View all Local
DA lays charges against Malema for 'inciting violence' with machine gun tweets The Democratic Alliance (DA) has laid criminal charges against the EFF leader Julius Malema and EFF MP Nazier Paulsen. 12 October 2020 4:02 PM
Kataza update: Jenni Trethowan says City's baboon management lacks transparency Baboon Matters' Jenni Trethowan and the man taking the City of Cape Town to court, Ryno Engelbrecht, weigh in on Kataza matter. 12 October 2020 12:56 PM
Senekal violence has opened South Africa's old wounds, says President Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa says the violence that unfolded in Senekal last week shows how easily race hatred can be ignited in the... 12 October 2020 12:25 PM
View all Politics
First-time home buyers spike during Covid-19 climate Bond originator ooba says first-time buyers made up 55% of applications in September and this rise is continuing in October. 12 October 2020 8:39 AM
30 money mistakes women make (by Kim Potgieter, a Certified Financial Planner) "The money mistakes we make are real, but they are not unique – we all make them," says Potgieter. 9 October 2020 2:37 PM
Not happy with the draft dagga bill? Govt's extended deadline for public comment Grab the opportunity to help eliminate the shortcomings of the proposed new law urges Rob Hutchinson (Dear South Africa). 9 October 2020 1:31 PM
View all Business
More South Africans battling with mental health due to pandemic, survey finds A survey has found that there has been a significant increase in psychological and emotional stress among South Africans since the... 12 October 2020 5:46 PM
Public swimming pools to reopen across Cape Town under strict rules Municipal swimming pools will gradually reopen across Cape Town from Friday 16 October, with a visitor limit of 50% of each pool’s... 10 October 2020 12:46 PM
Woolies to step up customer communication as 120 more stores go plastic-free Retailer Woolworths has vowed to improve its communication strategy in the phased roll-out of 'plastic-bag-free' stores across the... 9 October 2020 1:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kick-off! A feast of rugby as competitive game restarts with Super Rugby Players and fans are excited, but don't expect 'glorious rugby' from the start says John Goliath (IOL sports editor). 9 October 2020 2:32 PM
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 October 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 October 2020 5:30 PM
Marc Lottering plays the soundtrack to his life on CapeTalk on Sunday at 10 am Lottering’s hour forms part of our new weekend music show #AnHourWith, featuring some of Cape Town’s most famous personalities. 26 September 2020 7:46 AM
South African Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent What’s it like auditioning for Simon Cowell? Pippa Hudson interviews Davids about her battle to claim the BGT title. 24 September 2020 2:43 PM
View all Entertainment
UK prepares for new lockdown system as Covid-19 cases rise again across Europe U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce a three-tier lockdown system as the British government responds to the r... 12 October 2020 11:40 AM
'Science-defying' Trump endangers others once again with balcony rally - pundit President Donald Trump rallied hundreds of supporters from his balcony at the White House, just nine days after testing positive f... 11 October 2020 1:41 PM
[WATCH] Eco-friendly shark barrier developed in SA mimics kelp forest Sharks don't need to die in nets and drumlines, says the co-inventor of the Sharksafe Barrier, Dr Sara Andreotti. 9 October 2020 5:22 PM
View all World
Clowns Without Borders: Helping kids in crisis to just be kids again Suzan Eriksson (CWB SA) talks about using laughter and play to help the children and communities who need it most. 9 October 2020 4:02 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
Zim's proposed Patriot Bill 'an attempt to silence dissent' - Human Rights Watch Zimbabwe’s government wants to make it a criminal offence for citizens to criticise the state or hold meetings with foreign govern... 5 October 2020 2:48 PM
View all Africa
We buy stuff we don’t need to impress people we don’t know What is "social signalling?" Gushwell Brooks interviews Mduduzi Luthuli, a cofounder at Luthuli Capital. 8 October 2020 12:21 PM
2nd-hand cars on auction are really, really cheap right now Is it worth the risk? Lester Kiewit interviews motoring journalist Adam Ford. 8 October 2020 9:05 AM
Tributes pour in for SA advertising legend Brian Searle-Tripp VW's David Kramer ads, the Lion Match campaign - Brian's team created a new wave of South African advertising, says Andy Rice. 6 October 2020 8:57 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

UK prepares for new lockdown system as Covid-19 cases rise again across Europe

12 October 2020 11:40 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Boris Johnson
UK government
UK Prime Minister
Lockdown
UK COVID-19
Covid-19 alert levels

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce a three-tier lockdown system as the British government responds to the resurgence of Covid-19 cases.

The BBC's Pete Ross reports that the prime minister is expected to announce tougher local restrictions at a press conference on Monday evening.

Johnson will outline plans for a three-tier system. Each region in England will be placed into a tier based on the severity of cases in the area, Ross explains.

The UK's new lockdown rules will use three alert levels to classify regions as being on "medium", "high" or "very high" alert, Ross explains to CapeTalk.

Train commuters practice social distancing at Farringdon Station near London during the Covid-19 pandemic. Image: 123rf.com

Prime Minister Borris Johnson is going to be having his own emergency meeting to discuss a new three-tiered system of tighter restrictions.

Pete Ross, BBC Correspondent

We're being told it's going to be more regional so they can lock down and restrict things in a more localised way.

Pete Ross, BBC Correspondent

This comes as Covid-19 infections appear to be "spiking" across Europe, including in France and the Czech Republic.

Numbers are soaring in France... they had 26,000 new infections reported in one day for the first time since the start of the epidemic.

Pete Ross, BBC Correspondent

The picture is pretty bleak in Europe.

Pete Ross, BBC Correspondent

The Czech Republic has the fastest growth rate of new cases per capita in Europe.

Pete Ross, BBC Correspondent

Listen to the full report on Today with Kieno Kammies:


12 October 2020 11:40 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Boris Johnson
UK government
UK Prime Minister
Lockdown
UK COVID-19
Covid-19 alert levels

More from World

Donald-Trump-US-president-White-House-America-politics-123rf

'Science-defying' Trump endangers others once again with balcony rally - pundit

11 October 2020 1:41 PM

President Donald Trump rallied hundreds of supporters from his balcony at the White House, just nine days after testing positive for Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Great White shark 123rf 123rflifestyle

[WATCH] Eco-friendly shark barrier developed in SA mimics kelp forest

9 October 2020 5:22 PM

Sharks don't need to die in nets and drumlines, says the co-inventor of the Sharksafe Barrier, Dr Sara Andreotti.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Donald-Trump-US-president-White-House-America-politics-123rf

Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses?

8 October 2020 7:13 PM

Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

flight-crew-attendant-pilot-air-hostess-mask-airline-travel-airplane-123rf

International airlines consider cancelling SA flights over flight crew confusion

7 October 2020 11:34 AM

Some international airlines are apparently considering cancelling their SA routes due to SA's flawed travel regulations that treat airline crew the same as passengers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

donald-trump-123rf

Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

5 October 2020 11:17 AM

"Can you name a person who has done more for peace than President Trump?" said the Norwegian MP who nominated him.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Donald Trump USA America flag Star-Spangled Banner 123rf 123rfworld

How sick is Donald Trump, actually?

5 October 2020 9:01 AM

The US and the world are pining for credible information about Donald Trump’s health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Donald-Trump-US-president-White-House-America-politics-123rf

Donald Trump tests positive for Covid-19

2 October 2020 8:07 AM

"Tonight, First Lady of the United States and I tested positive for Covid-19," tweeted Trump.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190815-motsoaledi-edjpg

Expired visas extended, DHA may review travel ban list twice a week - Motsoaledi

1 October 2020 1:09 PM

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says authorities may have to review the countries on SA’s banned leisure travel list as frequently as twice a week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

OR Tambo International Airport

Tourism minister welcomes international flights despite 57 countries on ban list

1 October 2020 8:44 AM

''Some are coming to visit their families , while others are here to start enjoying South Africa, says Minister Kubayi-Ngubane

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200914undertakersjpg

Prof says one million global Covid-19 deaths still lower than previous pandemics

29 September 2020 4:38 PM

Professor Guy Richards says the global Covid-19 death toll is relatively small when compared to the total population and other global pandemics in the past.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[UPDATE] Top cop Bonang Mgwenya granted R20k bail in SAPS tender fraud case

Local

Senekal violence has opened South Africa's old wounds, says President Ramaphosa

Politics

DA lays charges against Malema for 'inciting violence' with machine gun tweets

Politics

EWN Highlights

ANCYL in Gauteng defends Makhura as Denosa calls for him to go on special leave

12 October 2020 5:24 PM

He’s out of line: MKMVA’s Niehaus responds to Mbalula’s scathing tweets

12 October 2020 5:02 PM

Mosebenzi Zwane’s state capture testimony raises more questions than answers

12 October 2020 4:19 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA