UK prepares for new lockdown system as Covid-19 cases rise again across Europe
The BBC's Pete Ross reports that the prime minister is expected to announce tougher local restrictions at a press conference on Monday evening.
Johnson will outline plans for a three-tier system. Each region in England will be placed into a tier based on the severity of cases in the area, Ross explains.
The UK's new lockdown rules will use three alert levels to classify regions as being on "medium", "high" or "very high" alert, Ross explains to CapeTalk.
Prime Minister Borris Johnson is going to be having his own emergency meeting to discuss a new three-tiered system of tighter restrictions.Pete Ross, BBC Correspondent
We're being told it's going to be more regional so they can lock down and restrict things in a more localised way.Pete Ross, BBC Correspondent
This comes as Covid-19 infections appear to be "spiking" across Europe, including in France and the Czech Republic.
Numbers are soaring in France... they had 26,000 new infections reported in one day for the first time since the start of the epidemic.Pete Ross, BBC Correspondent
The picture is pretty bleak in Europe.Pete Ross, BBC Correspondent
The Czech Republic has the fastest growth rate of new cases per capita in Europe.Pete Ross, BBC Correspondent
Listen to the full report on Today with Kieno Kammies:
