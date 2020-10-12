UK prepares for new lockdown system as Covid-19 cases rise again across Europe





The BBC's Pete Ross reports that the prime minister is expected to announce tougher local restrictions at a press conference on Monday evening.

Johnson will outline plans for a three-tier system. Each region in England will be placed into a tier based on the severity of cases in the area, Ross explains.

The UK's new lockdown rules will use three alert levels to classify regions as being on "medium", "high" or "very high" alert, Ross explains to CapeTalk.

Train commuters practice social distancing at Farringdon Station near London during the Covid-19 pandemic. Image: 123rf.com

Prime Minister Borris Johnson is going to be having his own emergency meeting to discuss a new three-tiered system of tighter restrictions. Pete Ross, BBC Correspondent

We're being told it's going to be more regional so they can lock down and restrict things in a more localised way. Pete Ross, BBC Correspondent

This comes as Covid-19 infections appear to be "spiking" across Europe, including in France and the Czech Republic.

Numbers are soaring in France... they had 26,000 new infections reported in one day for the first time since the start of the epidemic. Pete Ross, BBC Correspondent

The picture is pretty bleak in Europe. Pete Ross, BBC Correspondent

The Czech Republic has the fastest growth rate of new cases per capita in Europe. Pete Ross, BBC Correspondent

