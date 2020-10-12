Kleinmond abalone poachers admit it is a crime but they have no other income
GroundUp journalist, Liezl Human speaks to Lester Kiewit about what lies at the heart of protests by poachers and in the Kleinmond area.
Protests broke out after five men were arrested for abalone poaching.Liezl Human, Journalist - GroundUp
Human says GroundUp later ascertained that police had ceased diving equipment from people within the local community if Kleinmond.
They said they were just pushed to their limits that day when police arrested poachers and came into their community to seize their equipment. And it is not the first time that police have come in and violated their privacy.Liezl Human, Journalist - GroundUp
Ismail Lagardien, a CapeTalk stand-in host who lives nearby, went to find out what was happening and had a brick thrown threw his car window. He sustained serious injuries and was treated in hospital.
People have been arrested on charges of public violence, reports Kiewit.
The community leader we spoke to, condemned the violence that took place on Monday since many innocent people were affected - both those driving by who had stones thrown at them and people in the community caught in the clashes between police and protesters.Liezl Human, Journalist - GroundUp
Human reports that community leaders make it clear they value the contribution of the poachers.
They don't defend the poaching itself, but they also cannot have police coming into the community to harass them as they said.Liezl Human, Journalist - GroundUp
Many fishermen in small seaside villages have no other source of income.
When we spoke to some of the poachers, they said they acknowledge what they are doing is illegal and they know it is a crime - but it is not a violent crime and they said they are not robbing, or stealing, or hurting anyone - and if they weren't doing it they would have no means to support their families because there are just no jobs.Liezl Human, Journalist - GroundUp
Listen to the interview below:
