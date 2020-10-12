Kataza update: Jenni Trethowan says City's baboon management lacks transparency





Over the weekend, Kataza, the now well-known baboon who was forcibly relocated from his natal troop in Slangkop, near Kommetjuse to Tokai some 48 days ago, was attacked twice by alpha males in Tokai.

Photographs of a bloodied Kataza were shared widely on social media with many questions being asked about his well-being and his prospects if he is forced to remain in Tokai.

Kieno Kammies spoke to Ryno Engelbrecht, who is currently making an application to the High Court to have the matter of Kataza to have the baboon returned to Slangkop, arguing he is being subjected to cruel and unreasonable treatment.

They leave him for more than 30 days to go through the area, to sleep on top of roofs, to sleep in busy parking lots. Ryno Engelbrecht

For authorities to put their public and the wildlife they hold in trust on behalf of the public at risk is reckless, it is pure recklessness. Ryno Engelbrecht

Kataza has a left upper canine missing, notes Engelbrecht.

So he is fighting with his hands tied behind his back. All baboons do fight to show their dominance in the troop...but you can see on the photos posted all his injuries are on the left-hand side. They allegedly following the BTT G 4 protocol. Ryno Engelbrecht

BTT G4 states when he is relocated to a new troop where there is an old alpha male or no alpha male at all, says Engelbrecht.

In this instance, there is an alpha male, and three up and coming males - and they attacked him. Ryno Engelbrecht

Jenni Trethowan from Baboons Matter joined the conversation and outlined Kataza's current condition as observed in the field.

She acknowledged that SPCA veterinarians had been on the scene and were monitoring his condition.

Treothawan says the Baboon Technical Team (BTT) who draws up the guideline protocol for managing baboons lacks transparency

The chairperson of BTT remains unknown, and the minutes of BTT meetings are not available to the public, she says.

That just illustrates the state of affairs. As somebody who has worked on baboon management for 30 years, has no clue who the chair of the BTT is, or who the actual people sitting on the BTT are - yet these people are making decisions affecting baboons and we just don't seem to be able to break through the wall to be able to be heard, or to get them to hear us. Jenni Trethowan - Baboon Matters

Both Engelbrecht and Trethowan called for transparency regarding the City's baboon management,

Despite criticisms about lack of openness and transparency, Esme Beamish, who is part of the UCT baboon unit, established by Professor Justin O’Riain, and now called iCWIld who advises the Baboon Technical Team and the City of Cape Town, failed to identify herself as part of this body and called in as Esme from Hout Bay.

Beamish strongly criticised what she terms 'activists' for interfering with Kataza and hampering his successful integration.

Beamish noted that activists had no place to be commenting on the protocols.

BTT manages baboon protocols, and it is an incredibly complex programme they have developed and so it is really not correct that these people to suddenly make themselves experts, these activists running around commenting left, right and centre. Esme Beamish - iCWIld

Beamish also noted that she herself has not spent time in Tokai observing Kataza though she is fully informed about his condition and disputes the observations by what she terms activists.

Luzanne Kratz from Prime Crew said based on photos and her observations, Kataza does not have a front left canine. Kataza was not ready to disperse.

All they’ve done now is sent Kataza to a gunfight with a knife. Luzanne Kratz - Prime Crew

Jenni Trethowan and other activists have worked with baboons in the field for decades, yet claim their input is disregarded by the BTT and the City.

All concerned parties can work together to find a new way forward that ensures the long-term sustainable existence for baboons in the Cape suggests other callers.

Listen to the discussion below: