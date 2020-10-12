DA lays charges against Malema for 'inciting violence' with machine gun tweets
DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone opened a case against Malema and Paulsen at the Cape Town Central Police station on Monday.
The DA has accused the duo of inciting violence on social media in the wake of the farm murder protests in the Free State town of Senekal.
Last week Wednesday, Malema posted a tweet encouraging "ground forces" to attend the next court appearance in Senekal, with the words “fighters attack".
On Saturday, the EFF leader tweeted the picture of a machine gun.
Paulsen also tweeted an image of a machine gun with the caption “get ready”.
Since the government of @CyrilRamaphosa is extremely scared to respond decisively, we are on our own. Next appearance, all ground forces and peace loving South Africans will be in attendance, in defence of our democracy and property. Magwala a chechele morago! Fighters attack! pic.twitter.com/HIddc4gOV3— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) October 7, 2020
October 10, 2020
The DA has condemned the tweets during what the party describes as an "increasingly delicate time in South Africa’s democratic dispensation".
Mazzone says the social media posts clearly incite violence.
"We have already seen numerous posts over the weekend of EFF followers posting pictures of guns and firing shots in videos in support of Malema’s utterances", she says in a statement.
The DA has requested that Parliament’s Ethics Committee also investigate the tweets by Malema and Paulsen.
DA’s Chief Whip, Natasha Mazzone laying criminal charges against the EFF leader, Julius Malema, and EFF MP, Nazier Paulsen, over social media posts that incite violence at Cape Town Central Police Station @TimesLIVE @Our_DA @EFFSouthAfrica @Julius_S_Malema @Natasha9Mazzone pic.twitter.com/j6bJgyPwYB— Esa Alexander (@ezaap) October 12, 2020
The EFF is showing its true colours. Malema and his thugs have no regard for the rule of law, their only contribution to the South African political landscape has been chaos, violence and a clear attempt to destroy democratic institutions.Natasha Mazzone, DA chief whip
The South African Police Services (SAPS) can no longer sit on its hands and ignore Malema’s violence. Especially in light of the swift action and vigor in which the police pursued the alleged instigator of the violence at Senekal.Natasha Mazzone, DA chief whip
The ball is now in Parliament and the police’s court to hold Malema and his band of quasi revolutionaries to account for their brazen incitement of violence. For too long the EFF has gotten away with this kind of behaviour, which has made them increasingly emboldened to say and do what they want.Natasha Mazzone, DA chief whip
More from Politics
W Cape dog unit launched to strangle illegal trade moving along N7
Premier Alan Winde talks about the new unit and his hope that this will bring more safety to the people of the Western Cape.Read More
Kataza update: Jenni Trethowan says City's baboon management lacks transparency
Baboon Matters' Jenni Trethowan and the man taking the City of Cape Town to court, Ryno Engelbrecht, weigh in on Kataza matter.Read More
Senekal violence has opened South Africa's old wounds, says President Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the violence that unfolded in Senekal last week shows how easily race hatred can be ignited in the country.Read More
Magashule using old Zuma-style tactics in bid to 'throw off NPA', says reporter
EWN reporter Tshidi Madia says ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is using tricks from former president Jacob Zuma's playbook to try to stall his potential arrest.Read More
'Science-defying' Trump endangers others once again with balcony rally - pundit
President Donald Trump rallied hundreds of supporters from his balcony at the White House, just nine days after testing positive for Covid-19.Read More
Axed Gauteng health MEC to challenge SIU report that led to his sacking
Former Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku plans to legally challenge the findings of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) which led to his dismissal on Friday.Read More
Parly to move ahead with impeachment process after Mkhwebane's latest court blow
Parliament has welcomed the High Court ruling which dismissed Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s bid to block a parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office.Read More
Zondo to issue summons for Zuma to appear, but it's 'unlikely' he'll comply
Jacob Zuma's legal team still plans to launch application for Zondo to recuse himself, says legal journalist Karyn MaughanRead More
Bandile Masuku fired as Gauteng Health MEC following SIU findings
Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku has been fired following a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probe into Covid-19 tender irregularities.Read More
'Busisiwe Mkhwebane is very, very unhappy with NPA Head Shamila Batohi'
Mkhwebane says the NPA isn’t sharing info and complained about its "tone" of language and the lack of a "spirit of collegiality".Read More