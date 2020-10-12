DA lays charges against Malema for 'inciting violence' with machine gun tweets





DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone opened a case against Malema and Paulsen at the Cape Town Central Police station on Monday.

The DA has accused the duo of inciting violence on social media in the wake of the farm murder protests in the Free State town of Senekal.

Last week Wednesday, Malema posted a tweet encouraging "ground forces" to attend the next court appearance in Senekal, with the words “fighters attack".

On Saturday, the EFF leader tweeted the picture of a machine gun.

Paulsen also tweeted an image of a machine gun with the caption “get ready”.

Since the government of @CyrilRamaphosa is extremely scared to respond decisively, we are on our own. Next appearance, all ground forces and peace loving South Africans will be in attendance, in defence of our democracy and property. Magwala a chechele morago! Fighters attack! pic.twitter.com/HIddc4gOV3 — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) October 7, 2020

The DA has condemned the tweets during what the party describes as an "increasingly delicate time in South Africa’s democratic dispensation".

Mazzone says the social media posts clearly incite violence.

"We have already seen numerous posts over the weekend of EFF followers posting pictures of guns and firing shots in videos in support of Malema’s utterances", she says in a statement.

The DA has requested that Parliament’s Ethics Committee also investigate the tweets by Malema and Paulsen.

DA’s Chief Whip, Natasha Mazzone laying criminal charges against the EFF leader, Julius Malema, and EFF MP, Nazier Paulsen, over social media posts that incite violence at Cape Town Central Police Station @TimesLIVE @Our_DA @EFFSouthAfrica @Julius_S_Malema @Natasha9Mazzone pic.twitter.com/j6bJgyPwYB — Esa Alexander (@ezaap) October 12, 2020

The EFF is showing its true colours. Malema and his thugs have no regard for the rule of law, their only contribution to the South African political landscape has been chaos, violence and a clear attempt to destroy democratic institutions. Natasha Mazzone, DA chief whip

The South African Police Services (SAPS) can no longer sit on its hands and ignore Malema’s violence. Especially in light of the swift action and vigor in which the police pursued the alleged instigator of the violence at Senekal. Natasha Mazzone, DA chief whip