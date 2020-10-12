Senekal violence has opened South Africa's old wounds, says President Ramaphosa





"The brutal killing of a young white farmer, allegedly by black men, followed by the spectacle of white farmers storming a police station to get to a black suspect has opened up wounds that go back many generations", Ramaphosa writes in his weekly newsletter.

Last week, angry members of the farming community overturned and torched a police vehicle in protest of the murder of Free State farm manager Brendin Horner.

Violence erupted at the Senekal Magistrates Court where two suspects linked to Horner's murder made a brief appearance.

A 52-year-old farmer was later arrested and appeared in the Senekal Magistrate's Court on Friday on charges of malicious damage to property and public violence.

In his weekly newsletter, President Ramaphosa has urged South Africans to challenge the racial attitudes that sow division in the country.

He says a united response is needed in order to tackle violent crime in the country, especially in rural areas.

If we are to succeed in tackling violent crime, particularly in rural communities, we must confront this trauma and challenge the racial attitudes that prevent a united response. President Cyril Ramaphosa

The violent protests that took place in Senekal following the arrest of suspects in Brendin Horn’s murder show that we have not yet escaped the divisions and mistrust of our past. While anger at the senseless killing is justifiable, vigilantism is not. President Cyril Ramaphosa

We would be naïve to assume that race relations in farming communities have been harmonious since the advent of democracy. Unless this is addressed in an open and honest manner, unless we are prepared to engage in dialogue, this will remain a festering wound that threatens social cohesion. President Cyril Ramaphosa

