Today at 18:08
ZOOM: Ramaphosa's draft new economic reform plan relies heavily on the private sector
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Adrian Saville - Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor in Economics, Finance & Strategy at Gordon Institute Of Business Science
Cas Coovadia - CEO at Business Unity SA
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siboniso Nxumalo - Head of Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
SA takes a step closer to land expropriation
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bulelwa Mabasa - Member at President's Land Reform Advisory Panel
Today at 18:49
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi partners with Freedom Of Movement
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siya Kolisi - Springbok Captain
Today at 19:08
SA Tourism Services Association pushes back against SARS new VAT fees
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rodney Governder - Associate Director (indirect Tax) at PwC
David Frost - CEO at Satsa, the representative body of inbound tourism to South Africa
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature : Willing & Abel : Lessons from a decade in crisis”
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Abel - Co-Founder at M&C Saatchi Abel
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money : Herman Mashaba - Businessman-turned-Politician
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Herman Mashaba - President & Founder at Action SA
Home
arrow_forward
Local

WC police ombud to probe allegations against Anti-Gang Unit and other cops

12 October 2020 1:50 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Police
Western Cape police ombudsman
Police ombudsman
Johan Brand
SAPS Anti-Gang Unit

The Western Cape Police Ombudsman is investigating the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) and other police officers in the province.

It's alleged that AGU officers have been abusing their powers and intimidating innocent residents in various communities.

Police Ombud Johan Brand says he's received complaints in relation to how members of the AGU conduct search operations in the Cape metro.

Brand says he will investigate the allegations and make proper findings in a report that will be given to the provincial police commissioner and police ministry.

RELATED: MEC to meet with WC top cop over spate of mass shootings in Cape Town

The ombud says all police officers and law enforcement officials must abide by the Constitution and operate within the ambits of the law.

We also received various complaints from communities in different parts of the Western Cape, specifically in the metropole.

Johan Brand, Western Cape Police Ombudsman

The complainants alleged that some of the members of the Anti-Gang Unit are abusing their powers... and that they don't treat the people and the communities with the necessary respect and dignity.

Johan Brand, Western Cape Police Ombudsman

Wrong houses are searched, where the elderly, for instance, are staying. The houses are turned upside down and property is damaged.

Johan Brand, Western Cape Police Ombudsman

Members of the public are encouraged to submit their comments to the WC Police Ombud's office over the next 30 days.

Comments can be submitted via email to ombudsman@wcpo.gov.za via telephone at 021 483 0669 or via fax to 021 483 0660.

Listen to the Police Ombud on The Midday Report:


