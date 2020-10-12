WC police ombud to probe allegations against Anti-Gang Unit and other cops
It's alleged that AGU officers have been abusing their powers and intimidating innocent residents in various communities.
Police Ombud Johan Brand says he's received complaints in relation to how members of the AGU conduct search operations in the Cape metro.
Brand says he will investigate the allegations and make proper findings in a report that will be given to the provincial police commissioner and police ministry.
The ombud says all police officers and law enforcement officials must abide by the Constitution and operate within the ambits of the law.
We also received various complaints from communities in different parts of the Western Cape, specifically in the metropole.Johan Brand, Western Cape Police Ombudsman
The complainants alleged that some of the members of the Anti-Gang Unit are abusing their powers... and that they don't treat the people and the communities with the necessary respect and dignity.Johan Brand, Western Cape Police Ombudsman
Wrong houses are searched, where the elderly, for instance, are staying. The houses are turned upside down and property is damaged.Johan Brand, Western Cape Police Ombudsman
Members of the public are encouraged to submit their comments to the WC Police Ombud's office over the next 30 days.
Comments can be submitted via email to ombudsman@wcpo.gov.za via telephone at 021 483 0669 or via fax to 021 483 0660.
Listen to the Police Ombud on The Midday Report:
