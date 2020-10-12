W Cape dog unit launched to strangle illegal trade moving along N7





Premier Alan Winde says he is proud to see this plan come to fruition. It was something he began nearly two years ago when he was Western Cape Safety and Security MEC.

It is great to see the dogs finally trained and the unit up and running. Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

Safety is such a big thing in all of our lives. It is the biggest blockage to growth, and investment, and jobs. It is just unbelievable, how it is just tearing society apart. Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

There are parts of our province where I always used to say, school children do homework underneath the dining room table because that is the safest place...to try and keep away from stray bullets. Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

He says he realised they needed to cut the conduit supplying illegal drugs and arms as well as trafficking of perlemoen and how would they do that?

The arteries that are used are road networks. Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

The dog unit is one tool to help manage this, and the other method is changing traffic police to highway patrol.

Listen to Premier Winde below: