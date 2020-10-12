W Cape dog unit launched to strangle illegal trade moving along N7
Premier Alan Winde says he is proud to see this plan come to fruition. It was something he began nearly two years ago when he was Western Cape Safety and Security MEC.
It is great to see the dogs finally trained and the unit up and running.Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape
Safety is such a big thing in all of our lives. It is the biggest blockage to growth, and investment, and jobs. It is just unbelievable, how it is just tearing society apart.Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape
There are parts of our province where I always used to say, school children do homework underneath the dining room table because that is the safest place...to try and keep away from stray bullets.Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape
He says he realised they needed to cut the conduit supplying illegal drugs and arms as well as trafficking of perlemoen and how would they do that?
The arteries that are used are road networks.Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape
The dog unit is one tool to help manage this, and the other method is changing traffic police to highway patrol.
Listen to Premier Winde below:
More from Local
[UPDATE] Top cop Bonang Mgwenya granted R20k bail in SAPS tender fraud case
Deputy national police commissioner Bonang Mgwenya appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court after she was arrested in connection with alleged tender fraud.Read More
WC police ombud to probe allegations against Anti-Gang Unit and other cops
The Western Cape Police Ombudsman is investigating the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) and other police officers in the province.Read More
Kataza update: Jenni Trethowan says City's baboon management lacks transparency
Baboon Matters' Jenni Trethowan and the man taking the City of Cape Town to court, Ryno Engelbrecht, weigh in on Kataza matter.Read More
Kleinmond abalone poachers admit it is a crime but they have no other income
GroundUp journalist Liezl Human reports on the recent protests and arrests in Kleinmond.Read More
UCT VC: Staff urged to be compassionate without compromising teaching quality
UCT Vice-Chancellor, Mamokgethi Phakeng looks at how university end of year exams will work.Read More
First-time home buyers spike during Covid-19 climate
Bond originator ooba says first-time buyers made up 55% of applications in September and this rise is continuing in October.Read More
Why one-third of South Africans say no to Covid-19 vaccine
National Immunisation Safety Expert Committee chair Prof Hannelie Meyer looks at survey results and the impact of misinformation.Read More
20 homes ignited in 5 minutes - SU study shows devastating speed of shack fires
A research experiment conducted by the Fire Engineering Research Unit at Stellenbosch University (FireSUN) shows how quickly fires can spread in informal settlements.Read More
MEC to meet with WC top cop over spate of mass shootings in Cape Town
Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz will meet with Provincial Police Commissioner Yolisa Matakata to discuss the spate of mass shooting incidents across the Cape metro.Read More
Public swimming pools to reopen across Cape Town under strict rules
Municipal swimming pools will gradually reopen across Cape Town from Friday 16 October, with a visitor limit of 50% of each pool’s capacity.Read More
More from Politics
DA lays charges against Malema for 'inciting violence' with machine gun tweets
The Democratic Alliance (DA) has laid criminal charges against the EFF leader Julius Malema and EFF MP Nazier Paulsen.Read More
Kataza update: Jenni Trethowan says City's baboon management lacks transparency
Baboon Matters' Jenni Trethowan and the man taking the City of Cape Town to court, Ryno Engelbrecht, weigh in on Kataza matter.Read More
Senekal violence has opened South Africa's old wounds, says President Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the violence that unfolded in Senekal last week shows how easily race hatred can be ignited in the country.Read More
Magashule using old Zuma-style tactics in bid to 'throw off NPA', says reporter
EWN reporter Tshidi Madia says ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is using tricks from former president Jacob Zuma's playbook to try to stall his potential arrest.Read More
'Science-defying' Trump endangers others once again with balcony rally - pundit
President Donald Trump rallied hundreds of supporters from his balcony at the White House, just nine days after testing positive for Covid-19.Read More
Axed Gauteng health MEC to challenge SIU report that led to his sacking
Former Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku plans to legally challenge the findings of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) which led to his dismissal on Friday.Read More
Parly to move ahead with impeachment process after Mkhwebane's latest court blow
Parliament has welcomed the High Court ruling which dismissed Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s bid to block a parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office.Read More
Zondo to issue summons for Zuma to appear, but it's 'unlikely' he'll comply
Jacob Zuma's legal team still plans to launch application for Zondo to recuse himself, says legal journalist Karyn MaughanRead More
Bandile Masuku fired as Gauteng Health MEC following SIU findings
Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku has been fired following a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probe into Covid-19 tender irregularities.Read More
'Busisiwe Mkhwebane is very, very unhappy with NPA Head Shamila Batohi'
Mkhwebane says the NPA isn’t sharing info and complained about its "tone" of language and the lack of a "spirit of collegiality".Read More