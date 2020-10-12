Ilitha Labantu shelter: 'We want women and children to feel at home'





Established in 1989, Ilitha Labantu is a social service and educational organisation that focuses on addressing violence against women and children and supporting those affected by it.

Kieno Kammies is joined by Ilitha Labantu director, Ella Mangisa, and Sherry Saltzman of the Dis-Chem Foundation.

Among other services, the organisation has a home for survivors of gender violence where psychosocial support and practical support are provided.

In addition, iit runs a soup kitchen in Gugulethu provides meals for people who have nothing.

Ella says funding is always a challenge, especially in the current climate.

She says they are currently renovating their shelter house themselves.

We want women and children when they come into that house to feel comfortable, to feel at home, to have a welcoming space - but it is a big challenge with no funding. Ella Mangisa, Director - Ilitha Labantu

Dis-Chem foundation's Sherry Saltzman says Ilitha Labantu is very heartfelt in the way that they approach their work.

They are very holistic in what they are doing. Sherry Saltzman - Dis-Chem Foundation

Sherry says The Dis-Chem Foundation has been helping many organisations involved in work with gender-based violence - and wants to help Ilitha Labantu as well.

The project we would like to assist with is your house that you are renovating and fixing up for these women. These women deserve dignity and respect, as well as their children. Sherry Saltzman - Dis-Chem Foundation

These women and children have not been given the respect they deserve in their domestic situations, and Sherry says Ilitha Labantu is breaking that cycle.

The work that you do is amazing and you are changing and making a difference in these people's lives. Sherry Saltzman - Dis-Chem Foundation

I have a long list of all your needs for your renovation. I know you need a washing machine, bedding, furniture, kitchen appliances, microwave and fridge - and the Dis-Chem Foundation want to assist with that...to the value of R120,000. Sherry Saltzman - Dis-Chem Foundation

