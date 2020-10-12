Ilitha Labantu shelter: 'We want women and children to feel at home'

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 18:09
Measuring the ripple effects of a tax hike on the economy - should there be one)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kyle Mandy - Tax policy leader at PWC
Peter Attard Montalto - Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
The role of Magda Wierzycka, on Gupta Leaks
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Anton Harber - Caxton Professor of Journalism ( and author of So, For The Record) at Wits University
Today at 18:48
Telkom want telecom authorities to scrutinize Vodacom and Rain deal
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dobek Pater - Telecoms Analyst at Africa Analysis
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual : New renewable power will need new reliable batteries
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja - How many millions will the bankers earn from payment holidays?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter Absa Home Loans' former MD disrupts the market
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tim Akinnusi - Co-founder & CEO at MortgageMarket
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
There are more victims says Solly Msimanga accuser Solly Msimanga is accused of sexual harassment by Nkele Molapo, but says he will take a lie detector to prove his innocence. 14 October 2020 2:35 PM
Dog fights: The animals know only abuse and violence. Moved to help? Here's how Inspectors from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA have seen enough. They’re stepping up to stop this “industry”, and YOU can help. 14 October 2020 2:21 PM
Tin Roof 'super-spreader' event was inevitable and there will be more - expert Revellers were apparently lured to the event at Tin Roof with cheap alcohol, 63 cases of Covid-19 have been linked to the event. 14 October 2020 1:57 PM
'ANC stands to lose next election if Ramaphosa doesn't get rid of rotten apples' Academic and columnist Oscar van Heerden says the ANC should not wait for successful criminal prosecutions before taking action ag... 14 October 2020 5:29 PM
'Mboweni worries about rising expenses. Ramaphosa worries about trade unions' "The President is trying to satisfy many constituencies. In the process, he undermines what should be done," says Lumkile Mondi. 14 October 2020 3:38 PM
State opposes Agrizzi bail bid in Bosasa bribery case involving former ANC MP Former Bosasa exec Angelo Agrizzi and former ANC MP Vincent Smith appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Wednesday. 14 October 2020 1:43 PM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
Govt discussing new restrictions on advertising for booze and junk food How will this affect the ad industry? The gauntlet will be thrown down 'to do stuff that's better' says branding expert Andy Rice. 13 October 2020 8:50 PM
YES creates 40,000 'work experiences' for jobless youth - R2b in salaries Govt launched the business-partnered Youth Employment Service in 2018. The Money Show interviews CEO Tashmia Ismail-Saville. 13 October 2020 7:49 PM
Winde asks authorities to investigate after Covid-19 spreads at local nightclub Premier Alan Winde has called for a full investigation into how a "super-spreader event" at a Cape Town nightclub led to over 60 C... 14 October 2020 10:55 AM
John Maytham stars in brand new solo play inspired by 'entrapment' of lockdown CapeTalk host John Maytham takes centre stage in the first live theatre production at The Baxter since March. 13 October 2020 4:20 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
Kick-off! A feast of rugby as competitive game restarts with Super Rugby Players and fans are excited, but don't expect 'glorious rugby' from the start says John Goliath (IOL sports editor). 9 October 2020 2:32 PM
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
New doccie slams Trump's handling of Covid-19 pandemic Totally Under Control is the latest film by renowned documentarian Alex Gibney and focuses on the US response to coronavirus. 14 October 2020 4:34 PM
Why Sanbi has decided to cancel Summer Concert Series at Kirstenbosch Craig Allenby of SA National Biodiversity Institute says while 500 people are allowed, social distancing would be a challenge. 13 October 2020 1:01 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 October 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 October 2020 5:30 PM
How Australia's New South Wales cameras and AI curb cellphone use while driving A fascinating combo of cameras and artificial intelligence has seen a major clamp down on the use of mobile phones while driving. 14 October 2020 7:28 AM
Reluctant to fly? Chances of catching Covid-19 on a plane very low, says IATA A new report by IATA suggests that there have been extremely few incidents of Covid-19 inflight infections among travellers across... 12 October 2020 6:31 PM
UK prepares for new lockdown system as Covid-19 cases rise again across Europe U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce a three-tier lockdown system as the British government responds to the r... 12 October 2020 11:40 AM
Nigerian protesters say disbanding of controversial SARS police squad not enough Protesters in Nigeria have vowed to keep up the pressure until authorities make concrete plans for extensive police reform in the... 13 October 2020 2:56 PM
Clowns Without Borders: Helping kids in crisis to just be kids again Suzan Eriksson (CWB SA) talks about using laughter and play to help the children and communities who need it most. 9 October 2020 4:02 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
'Mboweni worries about rising expenses. Ramaphosa worries about trade unions' "The President is trying to satisfy many constituencies. In the process, he undermines what should be done," says Lumkile Mondi. 14 October 2020 3:38 PM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
'Julius Malema incites violence, and it’s OK? The ANC seems afraid of him' "If the government can’t hold all of us together, you must expect war one day," says political analyst Solly Moeng. 13 October 2020 1:44 PM
Ilitha Labantu shelter: 'We want women and children to feel at home'

12 October 2020 3:02 PM
by Barbara Friedman

Dis-Chem Foundation helps this shelter for victims of domestic violence to renovate its home with R120k worth of goods.

Established in 1989, Ilitha Labantu is a social service and educational organisation that focuses on addressing violence against women and children and supporting those affected by it.

Kieno Kammies is joined by Ilitha Labantu director, Ella Mangisa, and Sherry Saltzman of the Dis-Chem Foundation.

Among other services, the organisation has a home for survivors of gender violence where psychosocial support and practical support are provided.

In addition, iit runs a soup kitchen in Gugulethu provides meals for people who have nothing.

Ella says funding is always a challenge, especially in the current climate.

She says they are currently renovating their shelter house themselves.

We want women and children when they come into that house to feel comfortable, to feel at home, to have a welcoming space - but it is a big challenge with no funding.

Ella Mangisa, Director - Ilitha Labantu

Dis-Chem foundation's Sherry Saltzman says Ilitha Labantu is very heartfelt in the way that they approach their work.

They are very holistic in what they are doing.

Sherry Saltzman - Dis-Chem Foundation

Sherry says The Dis-Chem Foundation has been helping many organisations involved in work with gender-based violence - and wants to help Ilitha Labantu as well.

The project we would like to assist with is your house that you are renovating and fixing up for these women. These women deserve dignity and respect, as well as their children.

Sherry Saltzman - Dis-Chem Foundation

These women and children have not been given the respect they deserve in their domestic situations, and Sherry says Ilitha Labantu is breaking that cycle.

The work that you do is amazing and you are changing and making a difference in these people's lives.

Sherry Saltzman - Dis-Chem Foundation

I have a long list of all your needs for your renovation. I know you need a washing machine, bedding, furniture, kitchen appliances, microwave and fridge - and the Dis-Chem Foundation want to assist with that...to the value of R120,000.

Sherry Saltzman - Dis-Chem Foundation

Listen to the conversation below:


12 October 2020 3:02 PM
by Barbara Friedman

More from THE DIS-CHEM FOUNDATION AND CAPETALK, SHOWING RANDOM ACTS OF KINDNESS

women4womenjpg

Dis-Chem Foundation gives R120k to empowerment project founded by former Miss SA

12 August 2020 5:56 PM

The Dis-Chem Foundation, in partnership with CapeTalk, has donated R120,000 to the female empowerment NPO Women4Women.

Depressed sad teenage girl 123rf

Dis-Chem Foundation donates sanitary pads to keep Soneike High girls in school

24 June 2020 1:02 PM

The Million Comforts Campaign was the brainchild of Imbumba Foundation founder Richard Mabaso who saw girls were missing school.

afrika-tikkun-1png

Dis-Chem Foundation's R450k donation to Afrika Tikkun will see thousands fed

26 May 2020 3:07 PM

The Foundation surprised Afrika Tikkun's Alef Meulenberg by donating R150,000 a month for the next 3 months for food parcels.

Desperate to socialise, less-at-risk young Capetonians are spreading Covid-19

Local

Tin Roof 'super-spreader' event was inevitable and there will be more - expert

Local

'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content'

Business Opinion Sport

EWN Highlights

Senekal community prays for unity in divided town

14 October 2020 5:47 PM

SIU looks to recover R8bn through civil litigation linked to corruption at Eskom

14 October 2020 5:02 PM

Dlamini-Zuma extends national state of disaster for another month

14 October 2020 3:44 PM

