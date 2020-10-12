[UPDATE] Top cop Bonang Mgwenya granted R20k bail in SAPS tender fraud case
Mgwenya was arrested during a raid on Monday morning for her alleged role in a multi-million-rand tender fraud scandal.
She has been released on R20,000 bail and is expected back in court in November.
Mgwenya is accused of corruption, theft, and money laundering in connection with the awarding of a R200-million tender for police emergency warning equipment in 2017.
She's the ninth police official to be arrested in connection with case and joins her co-accused former National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane and former Gauteng Police Commissioner Deliwe de Lange.
It's alleged that the top cop pushed for the service provider, Instrumentation for Traffic Law Enforcement (Pty) Ltd, to win the tender bid.
Other suspects in the matter include the director of Instrumentation for Traffic Law Enforcement (Pty) Ltd, Vimpie Manthatha, reports EWN's Mia Lindeque.
The woman is accused of working closely with her police colleagues to make sure that this specific company, Instrumentation for Traffic Law enforcement (Pty) Ltd., ultimately scores the tender.Mia Lindeque, EWN reporter
This latest arrest is the 13th person in this specific case.Mia Lindeque, EWN reporter
She's also the ninth police officer involved in this alleged tender fraud.Mia Lindeque, EWN reporter
The owner of Instrumentation Vimpie Manthatha is accused number one in this matter. She allegedly supplied fraudulent tax clearance certificates prior to being the winning bidder. She received about R84 million.Mia Lindeque, EWN reporter
Listen to the update on The Midday Report:
More from Local
WC police ombud to probe allegations against Anti-Gang Unit and other cops
The Western Cape Police Ombudsman is investigating the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) and other police officers in the province.Read More
W Cape dog unit launched to strangle illegal trade moving along N7
Premier Alan Winde talks about the new unit and his hope that this will bring more safety to the people of the Western Cape.Read More
Kataza update: Jenni Trethowan says City's baboon management lacks transparency
Baboon Matters' Jenni Trethowan and the man taking the City of Cape Town to court, Ryno Engelbrecht, weigh in on Kataza matter.Read More
Kleinmond abalone poachers admit it is a crime but they have no other income
GroundUp journalist Liezl Human reports on the recent protests and arrests in Kleinmond.Read More
UCT VC: Staff urged to be compassionate without compromising teaching quality
UCT Vice-Chancellor, Mamokgethi Phakeng looks at how university end of year exams will work.Read More
First-time home buyers spike during Covid-19 climate
Bond originator ooba says first-time buyers made up 55% of applications in September and this rise is continuing in October.Read More
Why one-third of South Africans say no to Covid-19 vaccine
National Immunisation Safety Expert Committee chair Prof Hannelie Meyer looks at survey results and the impact of misinformation.Read More
20 homes ignited in 5 minutes - SU study shows devastating speed of shack fires
A research experiment conducted by the Fire Engineering Research Unit at Stellenbosch University (FireSUN) shows how quickly fires can spread in informal settlements.Read More
MEC to meet with WC top cop over spate of mass shootings in Cape Town
Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz will meet with Provincial Police Commissioner Yolisa Matakata to discuss the spate of mass shooting incidents across the Cape metro.Read More
Public swimming pools to reopen across Cape Town under strict rules
Municipal swimming pools will gradually reopen across Cape Town from Friday 16 October, with a visitor limit of 50% of each pool’s capacity.Read More