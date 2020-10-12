[UPDATE] Top cop Bonang Mgwenya granted R20k bail in SAPS tender fraud case





Mgwenya was arrested during a raid on Monday morning for her alleged role in a multi-million-rand tender fraud scandal.

She has been released on R20,000 bail and is expected back in court in November.

Mgwenya is accused of corruption, theft, and money laundering in connection with the awarding of a R200-million tender for police emergency warning equipment in 2017.

She's the ninth police official to be arrested in connection with case and joins her co-accused former National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane and former Gauteng Police Commissioner Deliwe de Lange.

It's alleged that the top cop pushed for the service provider, Instrumentation for Traffic Law Enforcement (Pty) Ltd, to win the tender bid.

Other suspects in the matter include the director of Instrumentation for Traffic Law Enforcement (Pty) Ltd, Vimpie Manthatha, reports EWN's Mia Lindeque.

The woman is accused of working closely with her police colleagues to make sure that this specific company, Instrumentation for Traffic Law enforcement (Pty) Ltd., ultimately scores the tender. Mia Lindeque, EWN reporter

This latest arrest is the 13th person in this specific case. Mia Lindeque, EWN reporter

She's also the ninth police officer involved in this alleged tender fraud. Mia Lindeque, EWN reporter

The owner of Instrumentation Vimpie Manthatha is accused number one in this matter. She allegedly supplied fraudulent tax clearance certificates prior to being the winning bidder. She received about R84 million. Mia Lindeque, EWN reporter

