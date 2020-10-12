‘Expropriation without compensation won’t be applied widely, or like in Zim’
The government gazetted an amended Expropriation Bill on Friday.
“It is a recognition of the urgency required to address the injustices of the past and restore land rights in a responsible manner, whilst ensuring that food security is maintained; that equitable spatial justice is achieved, and that continuation of investment to expand our industrial base is secured,” said Deputy President David Mabuza.
The Bill provides certainty because it clearly outlines how and when land may be expropriated, says the government.
The wording of the Bill makes productive land safe from expropriation.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the President's Land Reform Advisory Panel.
We could still see an amendment [of Section 25 of the Constitution] …Bulelwa Mabasa, member - President's Land Reform Advisory Panel
Expropriation is only one tool available to the State… Although it enjoys the lion’s share in the public forum, it won’t be applied widely and only in limited circumferences…Bulelwa Mabasa, member - President's Land Reform Advisory Panel
Expropriation has always been with us… The difference now is that it has to be in accordance with the Constitution...Bulelwa Mabasa, member - President's Land Reform Advisory Panel
Expropriation without compensation is not akin to nationalisation… Quite the contrary to what happened in Zimbabwe… The state has to give good reasons... it has to give the landowner an opportunity to object… Not all expropriations will attract zero compensation… Only under exceptional circumstances…Bulelwa Mabasa, member - President's Land Reform Advisory Panel
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
