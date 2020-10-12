I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA





Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews a famous person about her or his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) as part of his weekly “Other People’s Money” feature.

This week he interviewed Herman Mashaba, President of ActionSA.

Heman Mashaba. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

Long before entering politics, Mashaba was the famed entrepreneur behind haircare company Black Like Me.

His story is wildly inspirational.

Growing up poor during the worst days of apartheid, he became a multi-millionaire and a household name.

Mashaba quit as Chairperson of the Free Market Foundation (FMF) in 2014 to join the Democratic Alliance (DA).

In 2016, he became Mayor of Johannesburg, the wealthiest city in Africa.

He announced his resignation on 21 October 2019 and left office just over a month later.

On 29 August 2020, Mashaba launched a new political party, ActionSA.

What is it that Mashaba believes about money?

Does he spend like crazy or save compulsively?

How did his childhood experiences shape his views on money?

I wanted to become a political scientist… but [at the age of 22] I decided to go into business. In those days you had to work for a white employer who had to sign your reference book… I had no white employer to give me permission to travel… I chose the life of a criminal! Herman Mashaba, President - ActionSA

I’m an unapologetic capitalist… Herman Mashaba, President - ActionSA

I enjoy making money… Herman Mashaba, President - ActionSA

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

When the new South Africa was born, I already enjoyed economic success… Herman Mashaba, President - ActionSA

Communist type policies have really destroyed the lives of black youth… Herman Mashaba, President - ActionSA

I started my career selling products from the boot of my car… The first black engineer I met… I said to him, ‘Let’s start a construction company’… Herman Mashaba, President - ActionSA

I thought I was hardworking until I decided to save the country… It’s payback time for me. I don’t do this job because I love it… Herman Mashaba, President - ActionSA

I was born in abject poverty… Herman Mashaba, President - ActionSA

My grandfather said to me, ‘Judge people by what they do, not by what they say’. Herman Mashaba, President - ActionSA

My wife and I have always been putting money aside. It’s part and parcel of my DNA… We’ve been investing… Herman Mashaba, President - ActionSA

My wife has played such a crucial role… Without her, I wouldn’t have achieved 5% of what I have… Without her, I’d be nothing! Herman Mashaba, President - ActionSA

For as long as we allow trade unions to veto our economic policies, we’re going to fail… Herman Mashaba, President - ActionSA