I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA
Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews a famous person about her or his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) as part of his weekly “Other People’s Money” feature.
This week he interviewed Herman Mashaba, President of ActionSA.
More articles from "Other People's Money":
-
-
Zwelinzima Vavi answers deeply personal questions about money
-
'I don’t spend much. I drive an old car. I’ve never been in debt'
Long before entering politics, Mashaba was the famed entrepreneur behind haircare company Black Like Me.
His story is wildly inspirational.
Growing up poor during the worst days of apartheid, he became a multi-millionaire and a household name.
Mashaba quit as Chairperson of the Free Market Foundation (FMF) in 2014 to join the Democratic Alliance (DA).
In 2016, he became Mayor of Johannesburg, the wealthiest city in Africa.
He announced his resignation on 21 October 2019 and left office just over a month later.
On 29 August 2020, Mashaba launched a new political party, ActionSA.
-
What is it that Mashaba believes about money?
-
Does he spend like crazy or save compulsively?
-
How did his childhood experiences shape his views on money?
I wanted to become a political scientist… but [at the age of 22] I decided to go into business. In those days you had to work for a white employer who had to sign your reference book… I had no white employer to give me permission to travel… I chose the life of a criminal!Herman Mashaba, President - ActionSA
I’m an unapologetic capitalist…Herman Mashaba, President - ActionSA
I enjoy making money…Herman Mashaba, President - ActionSA
Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).
When the new South Africa was born, I already enjoyed economic success…Herman Mashaba, President - ActionSA
Communist type policies have really destroyed the lives of black youth…Herman Mashaba, President - ActionSA
I started my career selling products from the boot of my car… The first black engineer I met… I said to him, ‘Let’s start a construction company’…Herman Mashaba, President - ActionSA
I thought I was hardworking until I decided to save the country… It’s payback time for me. I don’t do this job because I love it…Herman Mashaba, President - ActionSA
I was born in abject poverty…Herman Mashaba, President - ActionSA
My grandfather said to me, ‘Judge people by what they do, not by what they say’.Herman Mashaba, President - ActionSA
My wife and I have always been putting money aside. It’s part and parcel of my DNA… We’ve been investing…Herman Mashaba, President - ActionSA
My wife has played such a crucial role… Without her, I wouldn’t have achieved 5% of what I have… Without her, I’d be nothing!Herman Mashaba, President - ActionSA
For as long as we allow trade unions to veto our economic policies, we’re going to fail…Herman Mashaba, President - ActionSA
Let the government leave people alone! … And allow people to unleash their potential… The government needs to create the environment, and allow us to play…Herman Mashaba, President - ActionSA
More from Make Money Mondays
'Statistics reveal difficult stories. I wish politicians could see what I see'
Former Statistician-General Dr Pali Lehohla on his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
I love economics. It’s part of me - Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib)
Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
'I grew up poor, but never realised it'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Ciko Thomas (Nedbank) about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
'We lived in a big house with a pool. But my parents were anxious about money'
Bruce Whitfield interviews 702 presenter John Perlman about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Famed forensic scientist David Klatzow (Gavin Watson, Helderberg crash) on money
Bruce Whitfield interviews David Klatzow about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom opens up about his money and beliefs about it
Bruce Whitfield talks to anti-apartheid activist Derek Hanekom about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...)Read More
I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo
Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic'
Bruce Whitfield interviews former ANC MP Saki Macozoma about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.)Read More
Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs
Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...).Read More