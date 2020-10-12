More South Africans battling with mental health due to pandemic, survey finds
Pharmaceutical company Pharma Dynamics conducted a national survey to understand how mental wellness has been impacted by the pandemic.
Over 1,200 South African adults were polled for the survey.
About 56% of the respondents reported having higher levels of psychological and emotional distress than before the pandemic.
To deal with the stress, 81% of respondents turned to unhealthy food, 20% to alcohol, 18% to cigarettes, 6% to smoking Cannabis and 22% to antidepressant or anti-anxiety medication to help them cope.
Roughly 65% admitted to neglecting their health, and 52% say they have trouble sleeping.
About 49% of respondents say they feel anxious, 48% frustrated, 31% depressed and a significant, 6%, have contemplated suicide.
Abdurahman Kenny, who manages the mental health portfolio at Pharma Dynamics, says most participants also had personal experiences with Covid-19 that have exacerbated anxiety levels.
As South Africa observes Mental Health Awareness Month in October, Kenny has urged people to seek professional help if their mental health has been adversely affected.
He says symptoms associated with depression and anxiety include trouble sleeping, irritability, no longer enjoying activities that once made you happy, trouble maintaining relationships with loved ones, and substance abuse.
We conducted a survey of 1,200 South Africans from all walks of life, all across South Africa. We asked them various questions about their mental health and the effect that the pandemic is having.Abdurahman Kenny, Mental Health Portfolio Manager - Pharma Dynamics
More than 50% of the respondents either lost their jobs or had to take a pay cut or were forced to close a business.Abdurahman Kenny, Mental Health Portfolio Manager - Pharma Dynamics
Many of them had personal experiences with Covid-19. 50% of the respondents knew someone who passed away due to the virus.Abdurahman Kenny, Mental Health Portfolio Manager - Pharma Dynamics
It's normal for people to have everyday ups and downs, but when it starts affecting you over a long period of time, or if it affects your relationships or your ability to work etc. that's when you should start seeking support through a healthcare professional.Abdurahman Kenny, Mental Health Portfolio Manager - Pharma Dynamics
If you're struggling to cope, you can call the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) helpline on 0800 205 026 for help.
You can also visit www.letstalkmh.co.za to find useful resources.
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive:
More from Lifestyle
Public swimming pools to reopen across Cape Town under strict rules
Municipal swimming pools will gradually reopen across Cape Town from Friday 16 October, with a visitor limit of 50% of each pool’s capacity.Read More
30 money mistakes women make (by Kim Potgieter, a Certified Financial Planner)
"The money mistakes we make are real, but they are not unique – we all make them," says Potgieter.Read More
Not happy with the draft dagga bill? Govt's extended deadline for public comment
Grab the opportunity to help eliminate the shortcomings of the proposed new law urges Rob Hutchinson (Dear South Africa).Read More
Woolies to step up customer communication as 120 more stores go plastic-free
Retailer Woolworths has vowed to improve its communication strategy in the phased roll-out of 'plastic-bag-free' stores across the country.Read More
Mrs Balls chutney: The charming true story has never fully been told, until now
"Mrs Balls was selling chutney to subsist. She approached my grandfather and he took a chance," says Shelley Garb.Read More
FlySafair adding two Boeings to its fleet in time for expected December demand
'In November FlySafair will be back to 100% of what we used to fly'. Bruce Whitfield interviews the airline's CEO, Elmar Conradie.Read More
Fraudsters selling fake Covid-19 test results to get into SA, says Sisa Ntshona
SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona says there have been a range of "teething problems" linked to South Africa's international travel regulations which came into effect last week.Read More
We buy stuff we don’t need to impress people we don’t know
What is "social signalling?" Gushwell Brooks interviews Mduduzi Luthuli, a cofounder at Luthuli Capital.Read More
2nd-hand cars on auction are really, really cheap right now
Is it worth the risk? Lester Kiewit interviews motoring journalist Adam Ford.Read More
Tourists in our own town: Pippa Hudson's top must-visit attractions in Cape Town
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson suggests some popular attractions to visit in the Mother City as the travel sector turns to domestic tourism for survival.Read More