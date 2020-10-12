Streaming issues? Report here
State Capture Commission Update with Nthakoana Ngatane
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane - Reporter at EWN
The Marikana Trials - Marikana murder trial resumes
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Rehad Desai - Chairperson, at Independent Producers Organisation
Themba Masuku - Independent Consultant On Police Issues at Centre For The Study Of Violence & Reconciliation
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Economic recovery plan – who needs action when you’ve got words?

12 October 2020 6:36 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Cyril Ramaphosa
Cas Coovadia
Adrian Saville
Business Unity SA
Cannon Asset Managers
Economic Recovery Plan
economic recovery
economic reconstruction
South African Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan
ERRP

Can government implement? Bruce Whitfield interviews Adrian Saville (Cannon Asset Managers) and Cas Coovadia (Business Unity SA).

Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah… The plan doesn’t fix a blooming thing! It’s the implementation of the plan that will.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show

Cabinet has approved a draft of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s new economic reform plan.

The plan (entitled “South African Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan” or ERRP) sets out structural reforms and will rely heavily on the private sector for execution.

Market commentators are sceptical, not of the plan, but of the government’s capacity to implement it.

The South African Economic ... by DocumentsZA

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Professor Adrian Saville (Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers) and Cas Coovadia (CEO at Business Unity SA) for comment.

We discussed at Nedlac a list of immediately actionable deliverables… Some of them are in this plan… They have to be implemented immediately…

Cas Coovadia, CEO - Business Unity SA

The economic recovery plan entails locking heads on the structural reforms… It ticks a lot of boxes…

Cas Coovadia, CEO - Business Unity SA

The private sector will start making significant investments when the environment is correct…

Cas Coovadia, CEO - Business Unity SA

We’re world-class in talking about things that are going to happen… The deficit between promise and delivery has gotten bigger and bigger… We keep thinking up national solutions where we’ve not demonstrated local capability… We’re going the wrong way ‘round.

Professor Adrian Saville, Chief Executive - Cannon Asset Managers

The way to establish confidence… is to deliver something… The private sector is ready and willing but waiting for evidence…

Professor Adrian Saville, Chief Executive - Cannon Asset Managers

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
