Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined

12 October 2020 7:15 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Entrepreneurship
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
book review
small business
business book
business book review
business books
Mike Abel
M&C Saatchi Abel
book reviews
business book reviews

Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot.

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks a great business mind to review a trending business book.

This week Whitfield interviewed Mike Abel, co-founder of M&C Saatchi Abel.

pixabay.com, 2019

Related article: [BOOK REVIEW] How to make your first R1 million - after that it just becomes so much easier

Description on Takealot:

How do you build a business when the economy is shot?

How do you transform your company meaningfully, truly empower your people and create a stronger organisation that can change the world?

How do you make the tough decisions in life, in business and in leadership, decisions that will benefit everyone in the long run?

Mike Abel, one of the founding partners of multi-award-winning advertising agency M&C Saatchi Abel, answers these questions and more.

Launched in 2010, M&C Saatchi Abel started out as an industry underdog in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis.

In South Africa, it was also the start of the Zuma presidency, a period of profound economic and business challenges.

A decade later, and despite the odds stacked against them, the company’s story is one of incredible success.

From Nando’s to Netflix, Takealot to TikTok, Standard Bank to The Street Store, M&C Saatchi Abel has built a reputation for bringing searing clarity and innovative solutions to the strategic challenges of a diverse range of businesses.

In Willing & Abel, Mike reveals the secret sauce behind the company’s success by sharing lessons hard-learned at the coalface of business, leadership and creativity over the last 30 years.

Ethics and empowerment, trust and value, gut instincts and tough decisions – this is what it takes to build a business that is future-fit come rain, shine, pandemics or government corruption.

An optimist to his core, Mike shows us that – no matter the problems we face as a country, as a species and as a planet – we have everything we need to make it right.

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


