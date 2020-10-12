Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 21:10
State Capture Commission Update with Nthakoana Ngatane
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane - Reporter at EWN
Today at 22:05
The Marikana Trials - Marikana murder trial resumes
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Rehad Desai - Chairperson, at Independent Producers Organisation
Themba Masuku - Independent Consultant On Police Issues at Centre For The Study Of Violence & Reconciliation
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Reluctant to fly? Chances of catching Covid-19 on a plane very low, says IATA

12 October 2020 6:31 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Air travel
Aircraft
IATA
airlines
flight
Covd-19 travel
Covid-19 transmission

A new report by IATA suggests that there have been extremely few incidents of Covid-19 inflight infections among travellers across the globe.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) claims that the risk of contracting Covid-19 on board a plane is very low.

Research conducted by IATA suggests that there's only one case of inflight Covid-19 transmission for every 27 million travellers.

There have been 44 cases of Covid-19 reported in which transmission is thought to have been associated with a flight journey, including confirmed, probable and potential cases.

Over the same period, some 1.2 billion passengers have traveled.

With only 44 identified potential cases of flight-related transmission among 1.2 billion travellers, that’s one case for every 27 million travelers.

James Wiltshire, IATA's assistant director of external affairs, says aircraft manufacturers Airbus, Boeing, and Embraer conducted research on why aircraft are seemingly safer than other modes of transport.

Technical analysis of the airflow onboard planes has confirmed that there is a very low risk of transmission, Wiltshire tells CapeTalk.

He says this is combined with other factors, including limited face-to-face interactions and the aircraft seating design which creates "barriers" between each row of passengers.

We looked for every case that we could find of possible transmission on board, where we knew that somebody who had Covid-19 had flown.

James Wiltshire, Assistant Director of External Affairs - IATA

We did follow-ups with the public health authorities to see whether those contacts had been [traced] after the flight and whether any of those secondary people who had flown in the vicinity of the sick person had contracted Covid-19.

James Wiltshire, Assistant Director of External Affairs - IATA

It gave us a large data set and showed very low numbers.

James Wiltshire, Assistant Director of External Affairs - IATA

We found only 44 cases out of the 1.2 billion passengers [on] flights that have taken place so far this year.

James Wiltshire, Assistant Director of External Affairs - IATA

When you're sitting on an aircraft, it's different from being on a bus or a train.

James Wiltshire, Assistant Director of External Affairs - IATA

Listen to James Wiltshire in conversation with Mike Wills:


