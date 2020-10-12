Reluctant to fly? Chances of catching Covid-19 on a plane very low, says IATA
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) claims that the risk of contracting Covid-19 on board a plane is very low.
Research conducted by IATA suggests that there's only one case of inflight Covid-19 transmission for every 27 million travellers.
There have been 44 cases of Covid-19 reported in which transmission is thought to have been associated with a flight journey, including confirmed, probable and potential cases.
Over the same period, some 1.2 billion passengers have traveled.
With only 44 identified potential cases of flight-related transmission among 1.2 billion travellers, that’s one case for every 27 million travelers.
James Wiltshire, IATA's assistant director of external affairs, says aircraft manufacturers Airbus, Boeing, and Embraer conducted research on why aircraft are seemingly safer than other modes of transport.
Technical analysis of the airflow onboard planes has confirmed that there is a very low risk of transmission, Wiltshire tells CapeTalk.
He says this is combined with other factors, including limited face-to-face interactions and the aircraft seating design which creates "barriers" between each row of passengers.
We looked for every case that we could find of possible transmission on board, where we knew that somebody who had Covid-19 had flown.James Wiltshire, Assistant Director of External Affairs - IATA
We did follow-ups with the public health authorities to see whether those contacts had been [traced] after the flight and whether any of those secondary people who had flown in the vicinity of the sick person had contracted Covid-19.James Wiltshire, Assistant Director of External Affairs - IATA
It gave us a large data set and showed very low numbers.James Wiltshire, Assistant Director of External Affairs - IATA
We found only 44 cases out of the 1.2 billion passengers [on] flights that have taken place so far this year.James Wiltshire, Assistant Director of External Affairs - IATA
When you're sitting on an aircraft, it's different from being on a bus or a train.James Wiltshire, Assistant Director of External Affairs - IATA
Listen to James Wiltshire in conversation with Mike Wills:
