Most Western Cape water restrictions lifted but Cape Town waiting until November





National Department of Water and Sanitation has lifted water restrictions in much of the province as water sources have been relieved due to good rains.

The regulation states that once the Western Cape Water Supply System reached 85%, the restrictions must automatically be suspended by the regional manager. The system reached 88% by 1 September.

A review is set to take place in November for the 2020/21 summer. Some of the local municipalities affected include Stellenbosch, Saldanha Bay, Drakenstein but not Cape Town.

Sputnik Ratau of the Department of Water and Sanitation explains how it will work to Lester Kiewit.

He says there has been a very big recovery in the Western Cape water system that serves primarily the City of Cape Town and surrounding areas to about 100%.

We have seen this recovery not just this month but in 2018 into 2019. Sputnik Ratau, Spokesperson - Department of Water and Sanitation

The City ofCape Town has stated it will wait until November to decide on lowering water restrictions in the metro and any lowering of tariffs.

Why does the provincial lowering of water restrictions automatically affect the City of Cape Town, asks Kiewit?

Ratau says the national department is able to impose or lift restrictions as per the department's gazetted restrictions.

The localised restrictions are the responsibility of local government, which is why cities like the Cities of Cape Town and other towns are able to take specific decisions with regard to that. Sputnik Ratau, Spokesperson - Department of Water and Sanitation

He sees they are guided by the end of the hydrological cycle, at the end of November and he says the City of Cape Town is erring on the side of caution.

All are guided by the National Water Act he says.

Due to climate change, wather predictions have become very unpredictable. Sputnik Ratau, Spokesperson - Department of Water and Sanitation

Listen to the interview below: