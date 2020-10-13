Why Souper Troopers Caryn Gotkin believes in feeding the homeless on the street
There is a common narrative perpetuated that, homeless people are lazy, or that they are purposefully choosing the streets over a shelter, says Lester Kiewit.
Caryn Gootkin is a writer, former lawyer, and fundraiser for Souper Troupers, and is out to bust these and other myths that many of us harbour about the less fortunate, who for some or other reason, have ended up living on the street.
Gootkin wrote a piece shooting down these misconceptions in the Daily Maverick, to mark World Homeless Day on 10 October.
She is the fundraising co-ordinator for Souper Troopers and chats with Lester Kiewit.
Too many people who live in affluent suburbs view themselves as the only residents entitled to be in those suburbs.Caryn Gootkin, Fundraising co-ordinator - Souper Troopers
RELATED: I envision a city with no homeless people on our streets says Badroodien
She says many now place locks on their bins to prevent homeless people rummaging through bins.
To rummage through a bin fills most people with revulsion, so to rummage through a bin tells you how hungry and how desperate these people must be.Caryn Gootkin, Fundraising co-ordinator - Souper Troupers
She says she is opposed to the posters and message from the City of Cape Town stating residents must not give homeless people anything but rather give to shelters.
That is kind of the City line and it is picked up by many neighbourhood watches and community groups.Caryn Gootkin, Fundraising co-ordinator - Souper Troopers
She says at that moment when faced with a hungry human being, giving them food or water you may have with you in your car, for example, forges a connection.
You allow that person to be seen as a human being while also fulfilling their basic human function to eat and drink.Caryn Gootkin, Fundraising co-ordinator - Souper Troopers
She does not agree with the City's messaging on individuals helping homeless people,
This is related to this myth that shelters are the answer to the homeless problem.Caryn Gootkin, Fundraising co-ordinator - Souper Troopers
She outlines many reasons people do not want to go to shelters and says most say the biggest issue is bad conditions and the way they are treated as if they are children.
This attitude that we know better than them what is good for them is so wrong.Caryn Gootkin, Fundraising co-ordinator - Souper Troopers
Homeless feeding organisations are under threat from a very vocal group of people who believe that by feeding homeless people they are being encouraged to remain on the streets.Caryn Gootkin, Fundraising co-ordinator - Souper Troopers
Listen to the interview below:
More from Local
'Julius Malema incites violence, and it’s OK? The ANC seems afraid of him'
"If the government can’t hold all of us together, you must expect war one day," says political analyst Solly Moeng.Read More
Makhura took credit for victories, but not responsibility for failures - Denosa
The nursing union is calling for Gauteng Premier David Makhura to step down pending SIU probe into PPE tender corruption.Read More
Why Sanbi has decided to cancel Summer Concert Series at Kirstenbosch
Craig Allenby of SA National Biodiversity Institute says while 500 people are allowed, social distancing would be a challenge.Read More
HWS monitors paintball 'peacefully foraging' baboons in Hangklip Nature Reserve
Betty's Bay resident describes Human Wildlife Solutions staff behaviour. HWS secured a 3-year contract in Overstrand Municipality.Read More
New Covid-19 infections in Cape Town rise for first time since level-1 lockdown
Much like in Europe and elsewhere, new infections are increasingly happening in younger populations, reports Barbara Friedman.Read More
I envision a city with no homeless people on our streets says Badroodien
Councillor Zahid Badroodien says the City of Cape Town is working to amend homeless policy.Read More
Most Western Cape water restrictions lifted but Cape Town waiting until November
Sputnik Ratau of the Department of Water and Sanitation explains how the lifting of water restrictions works.Read More
[UPDATE] Top cop Bonang Mgwenya granted R20k bail in SAPS tender fraud case
Deputy national police commissioner Bonang Mgwenya appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court after she was arrested in connection with alleged tender fraud.Read More
WC police ombud to probe allegations against Anti-Gang Unit and other cops
The Western Cape Police Ombudsman is investigating the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) and other police officers in the province.Read More
W Cape dog unit launched to strangle illegal trade moving along N7
Premier Alan Winde talks about the new unit and his hope that this will bring more safety to the people of the Western Cape.Read More