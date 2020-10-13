Why Souper Troopers Caryn Gotkin believes in feeding the homeless on the street





There is a common narrative perpetuated that, homeless people are lazy, or that they are purposefully choosing the streets over a shelter, says Lester Kiewit.

Caryn Gootkin is a writer, former lawyer, and fundraiser for Souper Troupers, and is out to bust these and other myths that many of us harbour about the less fortunate, who for some or other reason, have ended up living on the street.

Gootkin wrote a piece shooting down these misconceptions in the Daily Maverick, to mark World Homeless Day on 10 October.

She is the fundraising co-ordinator for Souper Troopers and chats with Lester Kiewit.

Too many people who live in affluent suburbs view themselves as the only residents entitled to be in those suburbs. Caryn Gootkin, Fundraising co-ordinator - Souper Troopers

She says many now place locks on their bins to prevent homeless people rummaging through bins.

To rummage through a bin fills most people with revulsion, so to rummage through a bin tells you how hungry and how desperate these people must be. Caryn Gootkin, Fundraising co-ordinator - Souper Troupers

She says she is opposed to the posters and message from the City of Cape Town stating residents must not give homeless people anything but rather give to shelters.

That is kind of the City line and it is picked up by many neighbourhood watches and community groups. Caryn Gootkin, Fundraising co-ordinator - Souper Troopers

She says at that moment when faced with a hungry human being, giving them food or water you may have with you in your car, for example, forges a connection.

You allow that person to be seen as a human being while also fulfilling their basic human function to eat and drink. Caryn Gootkin, Fundraising co-ordinator - Souper Troopers

She does not agree with the City's messaging on individuals helping homeless people,

This is related to this myth that shelters are the answer to the homeless problem. Caryn Gootkin, Fundraising co-ordinator - Souper Troopers

She outlines many reasons people do not want to go to shelters and says most say the biggest issue is bad conditions and the way they are treated as if they are children.

This attitude that we know better than them what is good for them is so wrong. Caryn Gootkin, Fundraising co-ordinator - Souper Troopers

Homeless feeding organisations are under threat from a very vocal group of people who believe that by feeding homeless people they are being encouraged to remain on the streets. Caryn Gootkin, Fundraising co-ordinator - Souper Troopers

