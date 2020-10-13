I envision a city with no homeless people on our streets says Badroodien
Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health Councillor Zahid Badroodien talks about the facilitator report that is being released to the City of Cape Town on Tuesday.
Earlier, Lester Kiewit spoke to Caryn Gootkin about debunking some of the myths people associate with homeless people. The City of Cape Town has committed to creating safer spaces and respecting their rights.
To find out how the City plans on amending their policy on the homeless and the city's street dwellers is going, Lester Kiewit speaks to Councillor Zahid Badroodien, Mayco member for Community Services and Health.
Badroodien notes that the City of Cape Town began early stakeholder engagement two months ago with NGOs, service providers, residents, and homeless communities.
We were able to identify a number of important gaps that exist within the space of homelessness, within the space of our policy, and within the space of the services we provide.Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health - CoCT
We know many people do not choose to be homeless and our homeless community is a highly vulnerable group.Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health - CoCT
I envision a city where there are no homeless people on our streets. This obviously will take political leadership and a willingness from stakeholders and role players to work together holistically.Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health - CoCT
The facilitators report pertaining to this issue is about to be released to the City today, he says.
It speaks about the soul of the city, it shares how homelessness is perpetuated...and how do our homeless people navigate the stigmas and perceptions about them.Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health - CoCT
He says he looks forward to the recommendations the report will make.
Listen to the interview below:
