Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies

13 October 2020 9:40 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Springboks
Rugby
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Siya Kolisi
Philanthropy
Freedom of Movement
vellies
veldskoene
Mbekweni Youth Centre

The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence.

My journey began on a field of gravel… There were people along the way who believed in me before I knew how to believe in myself… It’s my turn to be that person…

Siya Kolisi, Captain - Springboks

Siya Kolisi is the new face (feet?) of Freedom of Movement vellies.

The Springbok captain is partnering with the brand to market its new-look, proudly South African veldskoen.

Every pair sold contributes to the levelling and grassing of Mbekweni Youth Centre’s rugby field in Paarl (Western Cape).

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi looking fine in his Freedom of Movement vellies.

Related articles:

Kolisi is wildly inspirational, like few other professional sportspeople in the world, for reason far larger than winning the World Cup.

When not crushing Englishmen, he keeps busy by volunteering, using his star power to inspire and change the lives of South Africans less fortunate.

“I know what a difference someone caring can make,” says Kolisi.

The vellies are not cheap (R1695 for a pair, click here to buy) but they look great and the quality is superb.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Kolisi.

We wanted to find a way to do good, using my platform…

Siya Kolisi, Captain - Springboks

There’ll be other products, taking on social issues such as gender-based violence [GBV]… We want to raise money to equip people, so they feel safer…

Siya Kolisi, Captain - Springboks

I’m going to get a position in the business, so I can develop as a person. They want to make sure I’m looked after [when he retires from rugby] … They care about me on and off the field…

Siya Kolisi, Captain - Springboks

Rugby is back now… we’re not playing with crowds… We miss it but we’ve got to do what we’ve got to do… We must give our best; we love what we do…

Siya Kolisi, Captain - Springboks

Things like Covid can happen… You can’t just focus everything on rugby. It can get taken away…

Siya Kolisi, Captain - Springboks

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


Share this:
