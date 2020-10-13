Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies
My journey began on a field of gravel… There were people along the way who believed in me before I knew how to believe in myself… It’s my turn to be that person…Siya Kolisi, Captain - Springboks
Siya Kolisi is the new face (feet?) of Freedom of Movement vellies.
The Springbok captain is partnering with the brand to market its new-look, proudly South African veldskoen.
Every pair sold contributes to the levelling and grassing of Mbekweni Youth Centre’s rugby field in Paarl (Western Cape).
Related articles:
-
-
Are the Stormers - who selflessly put themselves in harm’s way - in quarantine?
-
Kolisi is wildly inspirational, like few other professional sportspeople in the world, for reason far larger than winning the World Cup.
When not crushing Englishmen, he keeps busy by volunteering, using his star power to inspire and change the lives of South Africans less fortunate.
“I know what a difference someone caring can make,” says Kolisi.
The vellies are not cheap (R1695 for a pair, click here to buy) but they look great and the quality is superb.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Kolisi.
We wanted to find a way to do good, using my platform…Siya Kolisi, Captain - Springboks
There’ll be other products, taking on social issues such as gender-based violence [GBV]… We want to raise money to equip people, so they feel safer…Siya Kolisi, Captain - Springboks
I’m going to get a position in the business, so I can develop as a person. They want to make sure I’m looked after [when he retires from rugby] … They care about me on and off the field…Siya Kolisi, Captain - Springboks
Rugby is back now… we’re not playing with crowds… We miss it but we’ve got to do what we’ve got to do… We must give our best; we love what we do…Siya Kolisi, Captain - Springboks
Things like Covid can happen… You can’t just focus everything on rugby. It can get taken away…Siya Kolisi, Captain - Springboks
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Business
I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA
Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.).Read More
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined
Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot.Read More
‘Expropriation without compensation won’t be applied widely, or like in Zim’
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the President's Land Reform Advisory Panel.Read More
Economic recovery plan – who needs action when you’ve got words?
Can government implement? Bruce Whitfield interviews Adrian Saville (Cannon Asset Managers) and Cas Coovadia (Business Unity SA).Read More
First-time home buyers spike during Covid-19 climate
Bond originator ooba says first-time buyers made up 55% of applications in September and this rise is continuing in October.Read More
30 money mistakes women make (by Kim Potgieter, a Certified Financial Planner)
"The money mistakes we make are real, but they are not unique – we all make them," says Potgieter.Read More
Not happy with the draft dagga bill? Govt's extended deadline for public comment
Grab the opportunity to help eliminate the shortcomings of the proposed new law urges Rob Hutchinson (Dear South Africa).Read More
Woolies to step up customer communication as 120 more stores go plastic-free
Retailer Woolworths has vowed to improve its communication strategy in the phased roll-out of 'plastic-bag-free' stores across the country.Read More
Mrs Balls chutney: The charming true story has never fully been told, until now
"Mrs Balls was selling chutney to subsist. She approached my grandfather and he took a chance," says Shelley Garb.Read More
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license
Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod.Read More
More from Sport
Kick-off! A feast of rugby as competitive game restarts with Super Rugby
Players and fans are excited, but don't expect 'glorious rugby' from the start says John Goliath (IOL sports editor).Read More
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories
Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment.Read More
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy
South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”.Read More
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet
On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021.Read More
Dr Ross Tucker outlines Caster Semenya's options after Swiss court judgment
Renowned sports scientist says she can run the 200m which is not covered in the policy preventing her from running.Read More
We need equity investor without compromising rugby - WPRFU chair Ebrahim Rasool
Former Western Cape Premier and SA ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, is the newly appointed chairman of the Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU).Read More
What exactly took place during the Protea's recent 'culture camp'?
Sports writer Stuart Hess gives Africa Melane inside the 'culture camp' attended by 32 members of the Proteas squad recently.Read More
[WATCH] CT boy becomes youngest kid to ever go for a spin at Japan drift track
Muhammad Rajah has made history as the youngest drifter to ever take on the world-famous Ebisu drift track in Tokyo, Japan.Read More
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi becomes the global face of Adidas
The Springbok captain cements his place as the most famous rugby player in the world, perhaps of all time.Read More
Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world’s best-paid female athlete ever
She earned R644 million in the year to June 2020 – "peanuts" compared to Roger Federer’s pay-packet of R1.83 billion.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined
Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot.Read More
Reluctant to fly? Chances of catching Covid-19 on a plane very low, says IATA
A new report by IATA suggests that there have been extremely few incidents of Covid-19 inflight infections among travellers across the globe.Read More
More South Africans battling with mental health due to pandemic, survey finds
A survey has found that there has been a significant increase in psychological and emotional stress among South Africans since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More
Public swimming pools to reopen across Cape Town under strict rules
Municipal swimming pools will gradually reopen across Cape Town from Friday 16 October, with a visitor limit of 50% of each pool’s capacity.Read More
30 money mistakes women make (by Kim Potgieter, a Certified Financial Planner)
"The money mistakes we make are real, but they are not unique – we all make them," says Potgieter.Read More
Not happy with the draft dagga bill? Govt's extended deadline for public comment
Grab the opportunity to help eliminate the shortcomings of the proposed new law urges Rob Hutchinson (Dear South Africa).Read More
Woolies to step up customer communication as 120 more stores go plastic-free
Retailer Woolworths has vowed to improve its communication strategy in the phased roll-out of 'plastic-bag-free' stores across the country.Read More
Mrs Balls chutney: The charming true story has never fully been told, until now
"Mrs Balls was selling chutney to subsist. She approached my grandfather and he took a chance," says Shelley Garb.Read More
FlySafair adding two Boeings to its fleet in time for expected December demand
'In November FlySafair will be back to 100% of what we used to fly'. Bruce Whitfield interviews the airline's CEO, Elmar Conradie.Read More
Fraudsters selling fake Covid-19 test results to get into SA, says Sisa Ntshona
SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona says there have been a range of "teething problems" linked to South Africa's international travel regulations which came into effect last week.Read More