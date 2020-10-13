'Electoral reform, voter education needed to rid SA of poor political leaders'





Teffo says the current electoral system is broken and needs to be amended in order to bring about political change in SA.

He argues that the Electoral Act must be reformed so that voters cast their ballots for candidates and not parties.

With the country's top political parties in a state of deep crisis, Teffo says the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) needs to invest more in voter education to make citizens understand the material impact of their vote.

People don't vote on the issues. There's no ideology in most of the parties. It's all about using parties as a means to access state resources towards self-enrichment. Prof Lesiba Teffo, Research director - Democracy and Governance Programme (Unisa)

How do we get people to appreciate the value of their vote? Until you change the Electoral Act and you educate the people accordingly, you will have less qualified men and women either in municipalities or in government. Prof Lesiba Teffo, Research director - Democracy and Governance Programme (Unisa)

The day you change the Electoral Act, that men and women of integrity... are elected solely on merit, South Africa will experience a new dawn. Prof Lesiba Teffo, Research director - Democracy and Governance Programme (Unisa)

Ours is not a democracy in my definition. It's a quasi-democracy where people are not electing their leadership. The leadership is, in the main, elected by their political party. Prof Lesiba Teffo, Research director - Democracy and Governance Programme (Unisa)

That is the source of the trouble that South Africa has. That is the source of the trouble that the ANC as a ruling party has. Prof Lesiba Teffo, Research director - Democracy and Governance Programme (Unisa)

Listen to the discussion for more: