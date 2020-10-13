This gargle test for Covid-19 may be a viable alternative to swab test





If you have had to undergo a test for Covid-19, you will know how uncomfortable it is, says Lester Kiewit.

For those who have not had the test or not seen the photos of how the tests are carried out, it involves a very long cotton bud, which is then inserted into your nasal cavity, to take a sample from the back of the throat.

This is why a less invasive test has been developed by the University of Cambridge laboratory and involves the test subjects gargling with water.

Scientists have now developed an alternative method that involves gargling just 10ml of water.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Prof Ray Iles, chief scientific officer at MAP Sciences about the test.

It is uncomfortable to have that (swab) test done. Prof Ray Iles, Chief Scientific Officer - MAP Sciences

But it is important to realise that the Covid-19 virus will be around for a long time.

The way to control this is not just one test, it is repeat testing, to make sure, you may not have caught it today, but you may catch it next week. Prof Ray Iles, Chief Scientific Officer - MAP Sciences

So, if the test is uncomfortable, people, and children, in particular, will be less willing to want to have it done regularly he points out.

So how effective is the gargle test?

We think we are going to be as good as the nasal swab, which is very effective. Prof Ray Iles, Chief Scientific Officer - MAP Sciences

He says while the swab test captures and looks at the RNA of the virus, this gargle test looks at the proteins on the outside of the virus.

So the two tests are very complimentary. So even if we are not quite as sensitive or specific as the swab test, if we could screen everybody with a rapid and acceptable and cheap gargle test, then it could be a two-stage process. You're positive on ours, then you confirm on the swab test or similar PCR test and you know where you are. Prof Ray Iles, Chief Scientific Officer - MAP Sciences

One could test with a gargle test every day, he says.

Gargle samples could be taken at home, at a testing centre, workplace, or healthcare facility then supplied to a lab for screening.

You just need to gargle fully at the back of the throat for 30 seconds. We can tell if you haven't in the results we get...send it to the laboratory and within an hour we can have the results. Prof Ray Iles, Chief Scientific Officer - MAP Sciences

He says they can spot the viral proteins and tell if it is a cold, influenza or Covid-10.

We can also tell if you have a very large immune response if we detected antibodies in your throat. So it tells us an awful lot of information about what you've got. Prof Ray Iles, Chief Scientific Officer - MAP Sciences

Listen to Professor Illes in the audio below: