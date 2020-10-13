This gargle test for Covid-19 may be a viable alternative to swab test

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:10
Anti-refugee prejudice in the Western Cape
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Steven Gordan - Senior Research Specialist in the Developmental, Capable and Ethical State research division at Human Sciences Research Council
Today at 15:20
Senekal farmer accused of inciting public violence denied bail
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kgomotso Modise - Reporter with EyeWitnessNews
Today at 15:40
Africa’s Wild Dogs - A Survival Story
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jocelin Kagan - Author
Today at 15:50
Fin24: Govt proposes major changes to SA's broadcast landscape for Netflix, MultiChoice and SABC
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 16:10
Daily Maverick: The allegations against SA diplomats in Sudan
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Fabricius - ISS Consultant - Daily Maverick
Today at 16:20
CSA appear in Parly
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sibusiso Mjikeliso - Sports journalist at Sport24
Today at 16:55
Naked Insurance making a Naked Difference for NPO's
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alex Thomson - Founder of Naked Insurance
Today at 17:05
WHO backtracks on lockdown advice
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Shabir Madhi - Professor of Vaccinology at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 17:20
Trump launches campaign for reelection - tests negative for Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jacob Parakilas - LSE IDEAS
Today at 17:46
Anniversaries spark renewed readings of South Africa’s celebrated Sol Plaatje
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Thurman - Associate Professor in the English Department - School of Literature, Language and Media at Wits
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:50
Lack of implementing economic growth plans is creating massive implications for SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Professor Francis Petersen - Rector and Vice-Chancellor at University of the Free State
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School: How new investors can understand risk.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kristia Van Heerden - CEO and , host of the Fat Wallet podcast at Just One Lap
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Julius Malema incites violence, and it’s OK? The ANC seems afraid of him' "If the government can’t hold all of us together, you must expect war one day," says political analyst Solly Moeng. 13 October 2020 1:44 PM
Makhura took credit for victories, but not responsibility for failures - Denosa The nursing union is calling for Gauteng Premier David Makhura to step down pending SIU probe into PPE tender corruption. 13 October 2020 1:21 PM
Why Sanbi has decided to cancel Summer Concert Series at Kirstenbosch Craig Allenby of SA National Biodiversity Institute says while 500 people are allowed, social distancing would be a challenge. 13 October 2020 1:01 PM
View all Local
HWS monitors paintball 'peacefully foraging' baboons in Hangklip Nature Reserve Betty's Bay resident describes Human Wildlife Solutions staff behaviour. HWS secured a 3-year contract in Overstrand Municipality. 13 October 2020 12:40 PM
No other Parliament in the world would allow MPs to incite war - DA's Mazzone DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone says that Parliament's ethics committee still hasn't dealt with the EFF. 13 October 2020 12:38 PM
'Electoral reform, voter education needed to rid SA of poor political leaders' Political analyst Professor Lesiba Teffo says incompetent leaders will continue to run South Africa until there are key changes ma... 13 October 2020 11:22 AM
View all Politics
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 12 October 2020 8:13 PM
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot. 12 October 2020 7:15 PM
View all Business
Reluctant to fly? Chances of catching Covid-19 on a plane very low, says IATA A new report by IATA suggests that there have been extremely few incidents of Covid-19 inflight infections among travellers across... 12 October 2020 6:31 PM
More South Africans battling with mental health due to pandemic, survey finds A survey has found that there has been a significant increase in psychological and emotional stress among South Africans since the... 12 October 2020 5:46 PM
Public swimming pools to reopen across Cape Town under strict rules Municipal swimming pools will gradually reopen across Cape Town from Friday 16 October, with a visitor limit of 50% of each pool’s... 10 October 2020 12:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kick-off! A feast of rugby as competitive game restarts with Super Rugby Players and fans are excited, but don't expect 'glorious rugby' from the start says John Goliath (IOL sports editor). 9 October 2020 2:32 PM
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
View all Sport
Why Sanbi has decided to cancel Summer Concert Series at Kirstenbosch Craig Allenby of SA National Biodiversity Institute says while 500 people are allowed, social distancing would be a challenge. 13 October 2020 1:01 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 October 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 October 2020 5:30 PM
Marc Lottering plays the soundtrack to his life on CapeTalk on Sunday at 10 am Lottering’s hour forms part of our new weekend music show #AnHourWith, featuring some of Cape Town’s most famous personalities. 26 September 2020 7:46 AM
View all Entertainment
Reluctant to fly? Chances of catching Covid-19 on a plane very low, says IATA A new report by IATA suggests that there have been extremely few incidents of Covid-19 inflight infections among travellers across... 12 October 2020 6:31 PM
UK prepares for new lockdown system as Covid-19 cases rise again across Europe U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce a three-tier lockdown system as the British government responds to the r... 12 October 2020 11:40 AM
'Science-defying' Trump endangers others once again with balcony rally - pundit President Donald Trump rallied hundreds of supporters from his balcony at the White House, just nine days after testing positive f... 11 October 2020 1:41 PM
View all World
Clowns Without Borders: Helping kids in crisis to just be kids again Suzan Eriksson (CWB SA) talks about using laughter and play to help the children and communities who need it most. 9 October 2020 4:02 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
Zim's proposed Patriot Bill 'an attempt to silence dissent' - Human Rights Watch Zimbabwe’s government wants to make it a criminal offence for citizens to criticise the state or hold meetings with foreign govern... 5 October 2020 2:48 PM
View all Africa
'Julius Malema incites violence, and it’s OK? The ANC seems afraid of him' "If the government can’t hold all of us together, you must expect war one day," says political analyst Solly Moeng. 13 October 2020 1:44 PM
I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 12 October 2020 8:13 PM
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot. 12 October 2020 7:15 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

This gargle test for Covid-19 may be a viable alternative to swab test

13 October 2020 11:03 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
COVID-19
COVID-19 tests

Chief scientific officer at MAP Science in the UK talks about the newly developed gargle test that is quick, cheap and easy to do.

If you have had to undergo a test for Covid-19, you will know how uncomfortable it is, says Lester Kiewit.

For those who have not had the test or not seen the photos of how the tests are carried out, it involves a very long cotton bud, which is then inserted into your nasal cavity, to take a sample from the back of the throat.

This is why a less invasive test has been developed by the University of Cambridge laboratory and involves the test subjects gargling with water.

Scientists have now developed an alternative method that involves gargling just 10ml of water.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Prof Ray Iles, chief scientific officer at MAP Sciences about the test.

It is uncomfortable to have that (swab) test done.

Prof Ray Iles, Chief Scientific Officer - MAP Sciences

But it is important to realise that the Covid-19 virus will be around for a long time.

The way to control this is not just one test, it is repeat testing, to make sure, you may not have caught it today, but you may catch it next week.

Prof Ray Iles, Chief Scientific Officer - MAP Sciences

So, if the test is uncomfortable, people, and children, in particular, will be less willing to want to have it done regularly he points out.

So how effective is the gargle test?

We think we are going to be as good as the nasal swab, which is very effective.

Prof Ray Iles, Chief Scientific Officer - MAP Sciences

He says while the swab test captures and looks at the RNA of the virus, this gargle test looks at the proteins on the outside of the virus.

So the two tests are very complimentary. So even if we are not quite as sensitive or specific as the swab test, if we could screen everybody with a rapid and acceptable and cheap gargle test, then it could be a two-stage process. You're positive on ours, then you confirm on the swab test or similar PCR test and you know where you are.

Prof Ray Iles, Chief Scientific Officer - MAP Sciences

One could test with a gargle test every day, he says.

Gargle samples could be taken at home, at a testing centre, workplace, or healthcare facility then supplied to a lab for screening.

You just need to gargle fully at the back of the throat for 30 seconds. We can tell if you haven't in the results we get...send it to the laboratory and within an hour we can have the results.

Prof Ray Iles, Chief Scientific Officer - MAP Sciences

He says they can spot the viral proteins and tell if it is a cold, influenza or Covid-10.

We can also tell if you have a very large immune response if we detected antibodies in your throat. So it tells us an awful lot of information about what you've got.

Prof Ray Iles, Chief Scientific Officer - MAP Sciences

Listen to Professor Illes in the audio below:


13 October 2020 11:03 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
COVID-19
COVID-19 tests

Trending

'Julius Malema incites violence, and it’s OK? The ANC seems afraid of him'

Local Opinion Politics

New Covid-19 infections in Cape Town rise for first time since level-1 lockdown

Local

Most Western Cape water restrictions lifted but Cape Town waiting until November

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Assault case against EFF's Malema, Ndlozi postponed to later this month

13 October 2020 1:29 PM

COVID-19: Which countries have the highest death rates?

13 October 2020 1:01 PM

Eskom board members did not have confidence in Zola Tsotsi, inquiry told

13 October 2020 12:37 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA