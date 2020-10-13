New Covid-19 infections in Cape Town rise for first time since level-1 lockdown
The number of confirmed new Covid-19 infections in Cape Town is increasing for the first time since South Africa entered lockdown level-one.
There are, right now, 504 confirmed hospitalisations in the province due to Covid-19 with 111 of those in intensive or high-care units.
Let us not be blasé about this…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
Schools are sending letters, warning against parties that kids are holding, becoming almost super-spreaders…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
… it [new infections] seems to be getting younger as they’re obviously taking more risks, having parties…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
Many countries around the world are battling with a second wave of infections.
There are more confirmed new cases of infections in the world at the moment than at any time during the pandemic.
In Europe, most countries are confirming more new infections now than during the first wave.
Kieno Kammies interviewed Friedman about this and other trending stories.
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
