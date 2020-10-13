No other Parliament in the world would allow MPs to incite war - DA's Mazzone





The DA has requested that Parliament’s ethics committee investigate recent tweets by EFF leader Julius Malema and EFF MP Nazier Paulsen.

On Monday, the DA laid criminal charges against Malema and Paulsen for allegedly inciting violence on social media.

This comes after Malema posted a series of tweets calling on "fighters" to "attack" in the wake of the farm murder protests in the Free State town of Senekal last week.

He and Paulsen also posted images of an AK-47 assault rifle.

Parliament has confirmed that National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise has received a complaint from Mazzone about Malema and Paulsen's conduct.

However, Mazzone tells CapeTalk that Parliament's ethics committee has still not dealt with complaints against EFF MPs lodged in the previous Parliament.

Parliament Spokesperson Moloto Mothapo confirms that NA Speaker Ms Thandi Modise has received complaint by DA Chief Whip, Ms Natasha Mazzone, against EFF Leader Mr Julius Malema & Mr Nazier Paulsen, on alleged incitement of violence. The complaint is receiving Speaker's attention — Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) October 12, 2020

Mazzone says South Africans can't afford to ignore political extremists who promote irrationality and fear.

She says that the majority of farmers during the Senekal protests were behaving reasonably, praying, and abiding by the law.

According to Mazzone, a "fringe group of 20 extremists" sabotaged what was a peaceful protest by members of the farming community.

I cannot imagine what it must be like to be a farmer or farmworker in this country... It is hell on earth. Natasha Mazzone, DA chief whip

When you post things on Twitter and say "Fighters Attack" and you post a picture of an AK-47 and someone shooting an AK-47 in what is clearly a residential area... and you caption that with "Ek kan nie wag nie", you are creating an environment where people are already in a situation of complete chaos. Natasha Mazzone, DA chief whip

The last time Malema called for an attack, people attacked. Clicks stores were petrol-bombed and destroyed... There is clearly a grouping of people who follow what Julius Malema tells them to do. Natasha Mazzone, DA chief whip

Is there any Parliament in any part of the world that would allow MPs to basically incite war and violence? It would not be tolerated. Natasha Mazzone, DA chief whip

I've laid ethics charges against the EFF dating back to the previous Parliament that the ethics committee still has not dealt with. So I am following the right steps but I'm not getting the right outcome. Natasha Mazzone, DA chief whip

