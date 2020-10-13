Why Sanbi has decided to cancel Summer Concert Series at Kirstenbosch





Summer in Cape Town for some is not complete without a day lying on the lawns of Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens listening to good live music at the Summer Concert Series. But unfortunately not this year.

Craig Allenby of SA National Biodiversity Institute speaks to Lester Kiewit about their decision to cancel the popular summer concert series in Kirstenbosch Gardens.

Allenby says this is due to Covid-19 level 1 restrictions.

You can only have a gathering of 500 people, but the challenge is, especially with a music event, how do you keep the social distancing? Craig Allenby, Manager of Commercial Services and Business Development - SA National Biodiversity Institute

They have therefore made the decision to cancel the series unless government changes the regulations, he adds.

He says if regulations changed by November, they would have enough time to reschedule the series.

We would welcome that. You can imagine the amount of revenue we have lost, not only from the concert, but also from our normal gate takings that have not happened from April onwards. Craig Allenby, Manager of Commercial Services and Business Development - SA National Biodiversity Institute

We would certainly put our full energy into arranging a concert series for what is left of the year. Craig Allenby, Manager of Commercial Services and Business Development - SA National Biodiversity Institute

Listen to Craig Allenby in the audio below: