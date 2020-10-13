Why Sanbi has decided to cancel Summer Concert Series at Kirstenbosch

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 15:10
Anti-refugee prejudice in the Western Cape
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Steven Gordan - Senior Research Specialist in the Developmental, Capable and Ethical State research division at Human Sciences Research Council
Today at 15:20
Senekal farmer accused of inciting public violence denied bail
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kgomotso Modise - Reporter with EyeWitnessNews
Today at 15:40
Africa’s Wild Dogs - A Survival Story
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jocelin Kagan - Author
Today at 15:50
Fin24: Govt proposes major changes to SA's broadcast landscape for Netflix, MultiChoice and SABC
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 16:10
Daily Maverick: The allegations against SA diplomats in Sudan
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Fabricius - ISS Consultant - Daily Maverick
Today at 16:20
CSA appear in Parly
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sibusiso Mjikeliso - Sports journalist at Sport24
Today at 16:55
Naked Insurance making a Naked Difference for NPO's
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alex Thomson - Founder of Naked Insurance
Today at 17:05
WHO backtracks on lockdown advice
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Shabir Madhi - Professor of Vaccinology at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 17:20
Trump launches campaign for reelection - tests negative for Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jacob Parakilas - LSE IDEAS
Today at 17:46
Anniversaries spark renewed readings of South Africa’s celebrated Sol Plaatje
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Thurman - Associate Professor in the English Department - School of Literature, Language and Media at Wits
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:50
Lack of implementing economic growth plans is creating massive implications for SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Professor Francis Petersen - Rector and Vice-Chancellor at University of the Free State
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School: How new investors can understand risk.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kristia Van Heerden - CEO and , host of the Fat Wallet podcast at Just One Lap
Latest Local
Makhura took credit for victories, but not responsibility for failures - Denosa The nursing union is calling for Gauteng Premier David Makhura to step down pending SIU probe into PPE tender corruption. 13 October 2020 1:21 PM
View all Local
HWS monitors paintball 'peacefully foraging' baboons in Hangklip Nature Reserve Betty's Bay resident describes Human Wildlife Solutions staff behaviour. HWS secured a 3-year contract in Overstrand Municipality. 13 October 2020 12:40 PM
No other Parliament in the world would allow MPs to incite war - DA's Mazzone DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone says that Parliament's ethics committee still hasn't dealt with the EFF. 13 October 2020 12:38 PM
'Electoral reform, voter education needed to rid SA of poor political leaders' Political analyst Professor Lesiba Teffo says incompetent leaders will continue to run South Africa until there are key changes ma... 13 October 2020 11:22 AM
View all Politics
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 12 October 2020 8:13 PM
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot. 12 October 2020 7:15 PM
View all Business
Reluctant to fly? Chances of catching Covid-19 on a plane very low, says IATA A new report by IATA suggests that there have been extremely few incidents of Covid-19 inflight infections among travellers across... 12 October 2020 6:31 PM
More South Africans battling with mental health due to pandemic, survey finds A survey has found that there has been a significant increase in psychological and emotional stress among South Africans since the... 12 October 2020 5:46 PM
Public swimming pools to reopen across Cape Town under strict rules Municipal swimming pools will gradually reopen across Cape Town from Friday 16 October, with a visitor limit of 50% of each pool’s... 10 October 2020 12:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kick-off! A feast of rugby as competitive game restarts with Super Rugby Players and fans are excited, but don't expect 'glorious rugby' from the start says John Goliath (IOL sports editor). 9 October 2020 2:32 PM
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 October 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 October 2020 5:30 PM
Marc Lottering plays the soundtrack to his life on CapeTalk on Sunday at 10 am Lottering’s hour forms part of our new weekend music show #AnHourWith, featuring some of Cape Town’s most famous personalities. 26 September 2020 7:46 AM
View all Entertainment
Reluctant to fly? Chances of catching Covid-19 on a plane very low, says IATA A new report by IATA suggests that there have been extremely few incidents of Covid-19 inflight infections among travellers across... 12 October 2020 6:31 PM
UK prepares for new lockdown system as Covid-19 cases rise again across Europe U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce a three-tier lockdown system as the British government responds to the r... 12 October 2020 11:40 AM
'Science-defying' Trump endangers others once again with balcony rally - pundit President Donald Trump rallied hundreds of supporters from his balcony at the White House, just nine days after testing positive f... 11 October 2020 1:41 PM
View all World
Clowns Without Borders: Helping kids in crisis to just be kids again Suzan Eriksson (CWB SA) talks about using laughter and play to help the children and communities who need it most. 9 October 2020 4:02 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
Zim's proposed Patriot Bill 'an attempt to silence dissent' - Human Rights Watch Zimbabwe’s government wants to make it a criminal offence for citizens to criticise the state or hold meetings with foreign govern... 5 October 2020 2:48 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Why Sanbi has decided to cancel Summer Concert Series at Kirstenbosch

13 October 2020 1:01 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Kirstenbosch Summer Concerts
COVID-19

Craig Allenby of SA National Biodiversity Institute says while 500 people are allowed, social distancing would be a challenge.

Summer in Cape Town for some is not complete without a day lying on the lawns of Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens listening to good live music at the Summer Concert Series. But unfortunately not this year.

Craig Allenby of SA National Biodiversity Institute speaks to Lester Kiewit about their decision to cancel the popular summer concert series in Kirstenbosch Gardens.

Allenby says this is due to Covid-19 level 1 restrictions.

You can only have a gathering of 500 people, but the challenge is, especially with a music event, how do you keep the social distancing?

Craig Allenby, Manager of Commercial Services and Business Development - SA National Biodiversity Institute

They have therefore made the decision to cancel the series unless government changes the regulations, he adds.

He says if regulations changed by November, they would have enough time to reschedule the series.

We would welcome that. You can imagine the amount of revenue we have lost, not only from the concert, but also from our normal gate takings that have not happened from April onwards.

Craig Allenby, Manager of Commercial Services and Business Development - SA National Biodiversity Institute

We would certainly put our full energy into arranging a concert series for what is left of the year.

Craig Allenby, Manager of Commercial Services and Business Development - SA National Biodiversity Institute

Listen to Craig Allenby in the audio below:


13 October 2020 1:01 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Kirstenbosch Summer Concerts
COVID-19

More from Local

Julius Malema

'Julius Malema incites violence, and it’s OK? The ANC seems afraid of him'

13 October 2020 1:44 PM

"If the government can’t hold all of us together, you must expect war one day," says political analyst Solly Moeng.

Read More arrow_forward

20201001mkahuragpcovidcommandcounciljpg

Makhura took credit for victories, but not responsibility for failures - Denosa

13 October 2020 1:21 PM

The nursing union is calling for Gauteng Premier David Makhura to step down pending SIU probe into PPE tender corruption.

Read More arrow_forward

HWS monitors in Hangklip Nature Reserve by Melinda Ridgard

HWS monitors paintball 'peacefully foraging' baboons in Hangklip Nature Reserve

13 October 2020 12:40 PM

Betty's Bay resident describes Human Wildlife Solutions staff behaviour. HWS secured a 3-year contract in Overstrand Municipality.

Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 surgical mask shocked surprised woman 123rf

New Covid-19 infections in Cape Town rise for first time since level-1 lockdown

13 October 2020 11:57 AM

Much like in Europe and elsewhere, new infections are increasingly happening in younger populations, reports Barbara Friedman.

Read More arrow_forward

Homeless Camps Bay Cape Town 123rf 123rfbusiness

I envision a city with no homeless people on our streets says Badroodien

13 October 2020 9:29 AM

Councillor Zahid Badroodien says the City of Cape Town is working to amend homeless policy.

Read More arrow_forward

Steenbras Dam image: EWN

Most Western Cape water restrictions lifted but Cape Town waiting until November

13 October 2020 7:25 AM

Sputnik Ratau of the Department of Water and Sanitation explains how the lifting of water restrictions works.

Read More arrow_forward

homeless-structures-muizenbergjpg

Why Souper Troopers Caryn Gotkin believes in feeding the homeless on the street

13 October 2020 6:43 AM

Caryn Gootkin says 'too many people who live in affluent suburbs view themselves as the only residents entitled to be there.'

Read More arrow_forward

170324saps/police badge

[UPDATE] Top cop Bonang Mgwenya granted R20k bail in SAPS tender fraud case

12 October 2020 3:47 PM

Deputy national police commissioner Bonang Mgwenya appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court after she was arrested in connection with alleged tender fraud.

Read More arrow_forward

181104saps-gang-unitjpg

WC police ombud to probe allegations against Anti-Gang Unit and other cops

12 October 2020 1:50 PM

The Western Cape Police Ombudsman is investigating the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) and other police officers in the province.

Read More arrow_forward

Police canine unit dog unit crime 123rf

W Cape dog unit launched to strangle illegal trade moving along N7

12 October 2020 1:28 PM

Premier Alan Winde talks about the new unit and his hope that this will bring more safety to the people of the Western Cape.

Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

book-reading-knowledge-literature-woman-coffee-fiction-novel-coffee-123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 October 2020

9 October 2020 5:30 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Read More arrow_forward

marcjpg

Marc Lottering plays the soundtrack to his life on CapeTalk on Sunday at 10 am

26 September 2020 7:46 AM

Lottering’s hour forms part of our new weekend music show #AnHourWith, featuring some of Cape Town’s most famous personalities.

Read More arrow_forward

Microphone

South African Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent

24 September 2020 2:43 PM

What’s it like auditioning for Simon Cowell? Pippa Hudson interviews Davids about her battle to claim the BGT title.

Read More arrow_forward

Depressed boy child holding smile smiley pretending depression depressed 123rf

Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary

24 September 2020 11:46 AM

We’re lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife.

Read More arrow_forward

lesego-thlabi-facebookjpg

Satirist behind Coconut Kelz opens about mirroring her experience of racism

19 September 2020 10:36 AM

Lesego Thlabi's satirical character has many laughing, but some confused not seeming to understand Kelz is not a real person.

Read More arrow_forward

DJ raver clubber vinyl record edm rave electronic music 123rf 123rfbusiness

Vinyl records just won’t die

18 September 2020 3:14 PM

Vinyl sales have been trending upwards for a decade. In the past week, Americans – mostly young ones - bought 802 000 copies.

Read More arrow_forward

siv-ngesijpg

SA actor Siv Ngesi blasts Oscar's new diversity criteria

16 September 2020 3:57 PM

Speaking to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King Knuckle City actor Siv Ngesi says the new Oscar's rules are an attack on artistic freedom.

Read More arrow_forward

address-unknown-film-screenshotpng

Film ‘Address Unknown’ tells story of friendship and District Six displacement

14 September 2020 5:14 PM

A short fictional film based on the forced removals in District Six is currently the most-watched film at the virtual Durban International Film Festival.

Read More arrow_forward

Facebook logo social media platform

Do Facebook's new live music rules mean an end to videos by bands and musos?

14 September 2020 10:13 AM

During lockdown for many musos, their only income came from livestreaming performances on platforms such as Facebook. What now?

Read More arrow_forward

Retro radio wireless broadcasting 123rflifestyle 123rf

CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv

4 September 2020 3:04 PM

Normal programming will continue - you can still "tune in" online, on the app or on DStv (channel 885).

Read More arrow_forward

