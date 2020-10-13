Makhura took credit for victories, but not responsibility for failures - Denosa





Nursing union Denosa (Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa) is calling for decisive action to be taken around the future of the Gauteng health department.

It follows last week's axing of provincial health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku by Premier David Makhura following an SIU report into Covid-19 corruption within the department.

Provincial chairperson Simphiwe Gada says the department lacks senior figures who are willing to take responsibility.

We cannot continue functioning with an acting MEC, while we also have an acting HOD, we have an acting CFO...a lot of senior posts which are critical are acting posts where people don't want to take decisions. Simphiwe Gada, Provincial chairperson - DENOSA

The spillover effect of that chaos, of 'acting' people, is that our members, the frontline workers find themselves without PPE, members of the public will find themselves with medication stock out. Simphiwe Gada, Provincial chairperson - DENOSA

Gada says it is members of the public and Denosa members who suffer from a lack of decision-making from department heads.

That is why we've said Premier please fire Masuku and give us a premier we can work with. Simphiwe Gada, Provincial chairperson - DENOSA

Denosa is also calling for Gauteng Premier David Makhura to step down while the probe into Covid-19 corruption in the health department comes to a close.

It [corruption] happened right under the nose of Makhura... Simphiwe Gada, Provincial chairperson - DENOSA

Gada says Makhura previously 'dodged a bullet' in respect of the Life Esidimeni tragedy and wants only recognition for victories, without taking responsibility for failures.

When things are going wrong, he's not being consistent and also taking accountability and responsibility for things going wrong under his leadership. Simphiwe Gada, Provincial chairperson - DENOSA

