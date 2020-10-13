Nigerian protesters say disbanding of controversial SARS police squad not enough
Thousands of Nigerians have been protesting against alleged brutality by a feared police unit known as the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).
On Sunday, Nigeria’s Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, announced that the SARS unit was dissolved with immediate effect.
However, protesting youth say the disbanding of the controversial cop squad is not enough, reports EWN's Nigeria correspondent Samson Omale.
They want authorities to commit to extensive police reform in the country.
SARS officers have been accused of extortion, torture, extra-judicial killings, harassing innocent people, seizing their belongings, and wrongfully arresting youth.
On Monday, hundreds of protesters blocked the main highway in the country's biggest city Lagos.
The Inspector-General of Police in Nigeria, Mohammed Adamu, did say that SARS has been disbanded but the youth and the protesters are not having any of it.Samson Omale, EWN Correspondent
They don't want just for SARS to be disbanded, they want a complete reform of the Nigerian police.Samson Omale, EWN Correspondent
Human Rights Watch researcher based in Nigeria Anietie Ewang says protesters are not backing down because they have heard empty promises before.
People are still out on the streets because they say that the commitment that the authorities have put forward in announcing the dissolution of the SARS unit do not go far enough to guarantee them of the far-reaching reforms that they want to end police brutality.Anietie Ewang, Nigeria Researcher in Africa Division - Human Rights Watch
Many of these people have faced way too much to let it go based on promises that quite frankly have been made over the last couple of years.Anietie Ewang, Nigeria Researcher in Africa Division - Human Rights Watch
SARS has been known to profile young people simply because of the way they look; their hairstyles, tattoos, their iPhones, laptops or cars.Anietie Ewang, Nigeria Researcher in Africa Division - Human Rights Watch
Listen to Anietie Ewang on The Midday Report:
Listen to Samson Omale on The Midday Report:
More from Africa
Clowns Without Borders: Helping kids in crisis to just be kids again
Suzan Eriksson (CWB SA) talks about using laughter and play to help the children and communities who need it most.Read More
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license
Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod.Read More
Zim's proposed Patriot Bill 'an attempt to silence dissent' - Human Rights Watch
Zimbabwe’s government wants to make it a criminal offence for citizens to criticise the state or hold meetings with foreign governments without approval.Read More
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact
There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua.Read More
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase
There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them.Read More
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy
"He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish.Read More
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions
The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations.Read More
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa
Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek.Read More
Commodities – with notable exceptions – are having a great year
Supply/demand fundamentals are looking good, for now. Absa Corporate and Investment Banking provides a view on 2020 and beyond.Read More
NSPCA inspectors witness 'abhorrent cruelty' during loading of sheep on ship
The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) says it has observed the cruel handling of 50,000 sheep destined for the Middle East, directly in contravention of the High Court order issued last week.Read More