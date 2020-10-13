'Julius Malema incites violence, and it’s OK? The ANC seems afraid of him'





Racial tensions are simmering over the murder of a farm manager in Senekal in the Free State.

Police Minister Bheki Cele and State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo are expected to visit the small Free State town of Paul Roux to offer condolences to his family.

They will also meet with farming groups in the area.

The visit follows the chaos that erupted last week in court when local farmers stormed the building demanding that the two suspects accused of murdering Brendin Horner be handed over to the community.

The 21-year-old’s body was found tied to a pole with a rope around his neck.

EFF leader Julius Malema responded by tweeting “Magwala a chechele morago!” (“Cowards move to the back, fighters attack).

He subsequently tweeted a picture of a machine gun.

This week EFF Member of Parliament Nazier Paulsen also tweeted a picture of a machine gun with the caption “get ready”.

“In what constitutional democracy anywhere in the world would an elected public official be allowed to openly and publicly incite racial warfare,” asked DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone.

The Senekal Magistrates Court has denied bail to 51-year-old Andre Pienaar who is facing charges of attempted murder, malicious damage to property, and public violence.

Koketso Sachane (in for Lester Kiewit on the Midday Report) interviewed political analyst Solly Moeng.

The EFF has been building war for a while and get away with it. Farm murders have been going on for long enough and yet still never get dealt with… Solly Moeng, political analyst

We deserve what’s happening – we don’t have leadership! Solly Moeng, political analyst

I want to give credit to the Afrikaans people who are angry today… We see pictures of farm murders – each time people want to talk about it, everybody else says there are other matters… When we talk about ‘Black Lives Matter’, we don’t allow people to say, ‘All lives matter’… Solly Moeng, political analyst

People are being killed brutally on farms… These people are saying, ‘Enough is enough. We’re going to defend ourselves because nobody else is defending us’. I don’t blame them. Solly Moeng, political analyst

Julius Malema goes around making threats. It seems like the ANC government is afraid of this man! He takes out guns all over the place and incites violence and it’s OK for him to do that? … These people [farmers] are no less South African than you or me! Solly Moeng, political analyst

If the government can’t hold all of us together, you must expect war one day… The signs have been there for a long time… If leadership takes one side over the other, then one day you’ll have war in this country. Solly Moeng, political analyst

