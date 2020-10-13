'Culture of impunity' fuels corruption within SAPS





The country’s second most senior police official protested her innocence in court on Monday where she appeared charged in connection with fraud, theft, and money laundering to the tune of around R200-million.

Bonang Mgwenya is one of thirteen people arrested over a multimillion-rand tender for police emergency warning equipment.

But Mgwenya is not the first top cop to face corruption charges.

Rather, her name has been added to a long list of top brass in Saps who've come under scrutiny and faced accusations of dodgy dealing and wrongdoing.

From the late Jackie Selebi, convicted in 2010 for taking bribes, to former National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane sacked in July in connection with procurement fraud, Lester Kiewit asks why South Africa cannot seem to find a senior Saps officials untempted by corruption.

The hierarchical structure of Saps is such that if the top is corrupt it's very likely that that corruption will feed down through the ranks. Simon Howell, Researcher - Centre Of Criminology at UCT

Howell says there is a sense that a 'culture of impunity' exists within the South African Police Service:

That by virtue of being the police it is harder to be arrested... Simon Howell, Researcher - Centre Of Criminology at UCT

I think as time goes by, we will find that a lot of high-ranking officers, both in police and in other government departments are found to have some formal link to corrupt activity. Simon Howell, Researcher - Centre Of Criminology at UCT

