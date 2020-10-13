'Culture of impunity' fuels corruption within SAPS
The country’s second most senior police official protested her innocence in court on Monday where she appeared charged in connection with fraud, theft, and money laundering to the tune of around R200-million.
Bonang Mgwenya is one of thirteen people arrested over a multimillion-rand tender for police emergency warning equipment.
But Mgwenya is not the first top cop to face corruption charges.
Rather, her name has been added to a long list of top brass in Saps who've come under scrutiny and faced accusations of dodgy dealing and wrongdoing.
From the late Jackie Selebi, convicted in 2010 for taking bribes, to former National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane sacked in July in connection with procurement fraud, Lester Kiewit asks why South Africa cannot seem to find a senior Saps officials untempted by corruption.
The hierarchical structure of Saps is such that if the top is corrupt it's very likely that that corruption will feed down through the ranks.Simon Howell, Researcher - Centre Of Criminology at UCT
Howell says there is a sense that a 'culture of impunity' exists within the South African Police Service:
That by virtue of being the police it is harder to be arrested...Simon Howell, Researcher - Centre Of Criminology at UCT
I think as time goes by, we will find that a lot of high-ranking officers, both in police and in other government departments are found to have some formal link to corrupt activity.Simon Howell, Researcher - Centre Of Criminology at UCT
Listen to the full conversation below:
More from Local
'Julius Malema incites violence, and it’s OK? The ANC seems afraid of him'
"If the government can’t hold all of us together, you must expect war one day," says political analyst Solly Moeng.Read More
Makhura took credit for victories, but not responsibility for failures - Denosa
The nursing union is calling for Gauteng Premier David Makhura to step down pending SIU probe into PPE tender corruption.Read More
Why Sanbi has decided to cancel Summer Concert Series at Kirstenbosch
Craig Allenby of SA National Biodiversity Institute says while 500 people are allowed, social distancing would be a challenge.Read More
HWS monitors paintball 'peacefully foraging' baboons in Hangklip Nature Reserve
Betty's Bay resident describes Human Wildlife Solutions staff behaviour. HWS secured a 3-year contract in Overstrand Municipality.Read More
New Covid-19 infections in Cape Town rise for first time since level-1 lockdown
Much like in Europe and elsewhere, new infections are increasingly happening in younger populations, reports Barbara Friedman.Read More
I envision a city with no homeless people on our streets says Badroodien
Councillor Zahid Badroodien says the City of Cape Town is working to amend homeless policy.Read More
Most Western Cape water restrictions lifted but Cape Town waiting until November
Sputnik Ratau of the Department of Water and Sanitation explains how the lifting of water restrictions works.Read More
Why Souper Troopers Caryn Gotkin believes in feeding the homeless on the street
Caryn Gootkin says 'too many people who live in affluent suburbs view themselves as the only residents entitled to be there.'Read More
[UPDATE] Top cop Bonang Mgwenya granted R20k bail in SAPS tender fraud case
Deputy national police commissioner Bonang Mgwenya appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court after she was arrested in connection with alleged tender fraud.Read More
WC police ombud to probe allegations against Anti-Gang Unit and other cops
The Western Cape Police Ombudsman is investigating the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) and other police officers in the province.Read More