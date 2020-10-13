Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham stars in brand new solo play inspired by 'entrapment' of lockdown

13 October 2020 4:20 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Theatre
John Maytham
Baxter Theatre
Baxter Theatre Centre
The Outlaw Muckridge
solo play

CapeTalk host John Maytham takes centre stage in the first live theatre production at The Baxter since March.

The actor and radio veteran is back with a solo performance in the world premiere of 'The Outlaw Muckridge', now showing at the Baxter Golden Arrow Studio.

The play is written by Louis Viljoen and directed by Alan Committie. Maytham says the production was put together in 11 and a half days.

It's the first live theatre gig at The Baxter since lockdown was first implemented and it will run for two weeks only, from 13 to 24 October 2020, at 7pm.

Alan Committie, John Matham and Louis Viljoen bring 'The Outlaw Muckridge' to Baxter Theatre. Image: Mark Wessels/Baxter Theatre

Maytham commissioned Viljoen to write the play, which he says is inspired by the loneliness and isolation of lockdown.

Although 'The Outlaw Muckridge' is not about the Covid-19 lockdown, it's a story is driven by a man who feels trapped and unhappy with his life.

The man is grappling with choices that he made in his life, choices with which he is not happy. Those choices have landed him in a very difficult relationship with a very difficult mother.

John Maytham, actor and veteran CapeTalk presenter

He muses over his past and the moments where he could have made a decision that would have taken his life in a more difficult, positive direction.

John Maytham, actor and veteran CapeTalk presenter

Maytham chats with his colleague CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson about the production and his ongoing love affair with acting.

The broadcaster was once a full-time actor. He shares the compelling story of how he broke into acting and later moved to radio journalism.

I absolutely love being on stage... I've always wanted to get back on it, but it's very difficult to rehearse me because I have to leave rehearsals by 1pm... It's very difficult to find a role in a play where that need can be accommodated.

John Maytham, actor and veteran CapeTalk presenter

I left university with several degrees and I had no idea what I wanted to do really.

John Maytham, actor and veteran CapeTalk presenter

I had done drama up until Honours level, but it wasn't something that I particularly wanted to do... When Anglo-American didn't work out, I kind of fell into acting.

John Maytham, actor and veteran CapeTalk presenter

I didn't want to be one of those fathers not being able to eat because my meagre earnings needed to feed my child and provide nappies.

John Maytham, actor and veteran CapeTalk presenter

I made a lucky break into journalism and that's where I've been for the last 30 odd years.

John Maytham, actor and veteran CapeTalk presenter

My first time on-air [at Capital Radio 604] was on 2 February 1990. My first words as a news journalist were 'FW de Klerk has just unbanned the ANC', which is a pretty solid start to the career.

John Maytham, actor and veteran CapeTalk presenter

You can book tickets for 'The Outlaw Muckridge' on Webtickets here. Ticket costs between R100 and R120.

The show will be on at the Baxter Golden Arrow Studio, for two weeks only, from 13 to 24 October 2020, at 7pm.

Listen to John Maytham in conversation with Pippa Hudson:


Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
