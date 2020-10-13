Shoprite ends mall monopoly with agreement to scrap exclusivity leases
An agreement by Shoprite Checkers to scrap exclusivity clauses in its lease agreements comes at an important time.
That's according to chief economist at the Competition Commission James Hodge, who says it will open up opportunities for SMEs in hundreds locations across the country where the retailer has exclusivity.
On Monday the retailer agreed to waive exclusivity immediately in non-urban areas and in urban areas to phase it out over five years.
We are looking to rebuild the economy, there are probably many shopping malls looking for new tenants and there's an opportunity now for new businesses to emerge and thrive.James Hodge, Chief economist - Competition Commission
Hodge says a report into exclusive lease agreements in the retail sector revealed some surprising findings.
It was the landlords who, in fact, were among the most vocal against the exclusivity.James Hodge, Chief economist - Competition Commission
A lot of the shopping malls are saying that consumer trends change, the neighbourhoods change...so their ability to bring in new tenants and change the nature of a particular centre is hampered by exclusivity.James Hodge, Chief economist - Competition Commission
Hodge says the commission is still in negotiations with Pick'n'Pay and Spar.
Listen to the full conversation below:
