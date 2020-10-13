Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Govt discussing new restrictions on advertising for booze and junk food How will this affect the ad industry? The gauntlet will be thrown down 'to do stuff that's better' says branding expert Andy Rice. 13 October 2020 8:50 PM
YES creates 40,000 'work experiences' for jobless youth - R2b in salaries Govt launched the business-partnered Youth Employment Service in 2018. The Money Show interviews CEO Tashmia Ismail-Saville. 13 October 2020 7:49 PM
SA diplomat and husband fingered in double murder and assassination plot Zabantu Ngcobo and her partner are being investigated by officials in Sudan over the murders of two women in Khartoum last year. 13 October 2020 5:23 PM
View all Local
'Govt must partner with private sector to save us from path to ruin' 'The time to implement tough choices is running out'. Bruce Whitfield interviews FirstRand chairperson Roger Jardine. 13 October 2020 6:54 PM
'Julius Malema incites violence, and it’s OK? The ANC seems afraid of him' "If the government can’t hold all of us together, you must expect war one day," says political analyst Solly Moeng. 13 October 2020 1:44 PM
HWS monitors paintball 'peacefully foraging' baboons in Hangklip Nature Reserve Betty's Bay resident describes Human Wildlife Solutions staff behaviour. HWS secured a 3-year contract in Overstrand Municipality. 13 October 2020 12:40 PM
View all Politics
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 12 October 2020 8:13 PM
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot. 12 October 2020 7:15 PM
View all Business
John Maytham stars in brand new solo play inspired by 'entrapment' of lockdown CapeTalk host John Maytham takes centre stage in the first live theatre production at The Baxter since March. 13 October 2020 4:20 PM
Reluctant to fly? Chances of catching Covid-19 on a plane very low, says IATA A new report by IATA suggests that there have been extremely few incidents of Covid-19 inflight infections among travellers across... 12 October 2020 6:31 PM
More South Africans battling with mental health due to pandemic, survey finds A survey has found that there has been a significant increase in psychological and emotional stress among South Africans since the... 12 October 2020 5:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kick-off! A feast of rugby as competitive game restarts with Super Rugby Players and fans are excited, but don't expect 'glorious rugby' from the start says John Goliath (IOL sports editor). 9 October 2020 2:32 PM
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
View all Sport
Why Sanbi has decided to cancel Summer Concert Series at Kirstenbosch Craig Allenby of SA National Biodiversity Institute says while 500 people are allowed, social distancing would be a challenge. 13 October 2020 1:01 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 October 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 October 2020 5:30 PM
Marc Lottering plays the soundtrack to his life on CapeTalk on Sunday at 10 am Lottering’s hour forms part of our new weekend music show #AnHourWith, featuring some of Cape Town’s most famous personalities. 26 September 2020 7:46 AM
View all Entertainment
Reluctant to fly? Chances of catching Covid-19 on a plane very low, says IATA A new report by IATA suggests that there have been extremely few incidents of Covid-19 inflight infections among travellers across... 12 October 2020 6:31 PM
UK prepares for new lockdown system as Covid-19 cases rise again across Europe U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce a three-tier lockdown system as the British government responds to the r... 12 October 2020 11:40 AM
'Science-defying' Trump endangers others once again with balcony rally - pundit President Donald Trump rallied hundreds of supporters from his balcony at the White House, just nine days after testing positive f... 11 October 2020 1:41 PM
View all World
Nigerian protesters say disbanding of controversial SARS police squad not enough Protesters in Nigeria have vowed to keep up the pressure until authorities make concrete plans for extensive police reform in the... 13 October 2020 2:56 PM
Clowns Without Borders: Helping kids in crisis to just be kids again Suzan Eriksson (CWB SA) talks about using laughter and play to help the children and communities who need it most. 9 October 2020 4:02 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
View all Africa
'Julius Malema incites violence, and it’s OK? The ANC seems afraid of him' "If the government can’t hold all of us together, you must expect war one day," says political analyst Solly Moeng. 13 October 2020 1:44 PM
I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 12 October 2020 8:13 PM
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot. 12 October 2020 7:15 PM
View all Opinion
Govt discussing new restrictions on advertising for booze and junk food

13 October 2020 8:50 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
How will this affect the ad industry? The gauntlet will be thrown down 'to do stuff that's better' says branding expert Andy Rice.

There has been an ongoing discussion in various ministries around curbing the advertising of potentially harmful products.

Now the Communications and Digital Technologies Department has published a draft white paper for audio and audiovisual content services.

The proposals for stricter regulation of advertising for alcohol and harmful food are still put in general terms.

Fast food, beer and burger. Image: Pixabay

They refer to the advertising of "alcoholic beverages and harmful foods that are high in salt, sugars, fat, saturated fats or trans-fatty acids or that otherwise do not fit national or international nutritional guidelines".

"You cannot advertise fast foods during times that children are likely to listen and/or watching" says Nomvuyiso Batyi, Acting Director General of the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies.

On The Money Show, Bruce Whitfield gets comment from branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.

This is a long-running saga where the two duelling parties are those who want to completely ban all advertising of these so-called sin products... and those who say the economic impact on society is too great to contemplate.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

There are also questions around whether bans on advertising actually cut down consumption of the products, he adds.

Rice says the implementation of the proposals is likely to still take some time.

The latest draft white paper seems to be focused more on online platforms... It is saying that all audio and audiovisual content services have to comply to exactly the same rules as for broadcast media.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

It's a bit like a mini-version of the lockdown debate - where do we put up our protection. Of our physical health or of our economic health?

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

When the regulations are eventually implemented he says, it will present a creative challenge for the ad industry.

It may feel like having one hand tied behind your back but I feel like the challenge therefore is to say... how can we do equally persuasive work that doesn't rely on a heritage brand or testimonials or whatever it might be.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Listen to the discussion in the audio below:


This article first appeared on 702 : Govt discussing new restrictions on advertising for booze and junk food


Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
