Govt discussing new restrictions on advertising for booze and junk food
There has been an ongoing discussion in various ministries around curbing the advertising of potentially harmful products.
Now the Communications and Digital Technologies Department has published a draft white paper for audio and audiovisual content services.
The proposals for stricter regulation of advertising for alcohol and harmful food are still put in general terms.
They refer to the advertising of "alcoholic beverages and harmful foods that are high in salt, sugars, fat, saturated fats or trans-fatty acids or that otherwise do not fit national or international nutritional guidelines".
"You cannot advertise fast foods during times that children are likely to listen and/or watching" says Nomvuyiso Batyi, Acting Director General of the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies.
On The Money Show, Bruce Whitfield gets comment from branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.
This is a long-running saga where the two duelling parties are those who want to completely ban all advertising of these so-called sin products... and those who say the economic impact on society is too great to contemplate.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
There are also questions around whether bans on advertising actually cut down consumption of the products, he adds.
Rice says the implementation of the proposals is likely to still take some time.
The latest draft white paper seems to be focused more on online platforms... It is saying that all audio and audiovisual content services have to comply to exactly the same rules as for broadcast media.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
It's a bit like a mini-version of the lockdown debate - where do we put up our protection. Of our physical health or of our economic health?Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
When the regulations are eventually implemented he says, it will present a creative challenge for the ad industry.
It may feel like having one hand tied behind your back but I feel like the challenge therefore is to say... how can we do equally persuasive work that doesn't rely on a heritage brand or testimonials or whatever it might be.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Listen to the discussion in the audio below:
This article first appeared on 702 : Govt discussing new restrictions on advertising for booze and junk food
