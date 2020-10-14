Anti-refugee sentiment widespread in the Western Cape, according to report
Gordon has written an op-ed in the Daily Maverick, titled Anti-refugee prejudice in the Western Cape: solutions for hardship and hatred.
He says a special report on xenophobia compiled by the Human Rights Watch shows that life has gotten tougher for refugees and asylum seekers in the province.
It's been a year since Cape Town was the sight of a refugee sit-in in the city centre which lasted almost five months.
Gordon says the sit-in highlights the "antipathy and antagonism" that many Cape residents feel towards non-nationals.
He says anti-immigrant sentiment and resentment towards refugees seems to be on the rise in the Western Cape, as well as Gauteng and Kwa-Zulu-Natal.
According to Gordon, animosity towards non-nationals appears to be growing across the country as South Africa tries to rebuild the economy in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
RELATED: South African police complicit in fueling xenophobic violence, argues researcher
The attitudes of Western Cape residents towards refugees has been subdivided into four categories: Liberal; Careful; Judgmental and; Ambivalent.
He says most Cape locals fall into the Ambivalent segment are do not have strong opinions about migrants and refugees.
He believes that there there's is room to expand tolerance and compassion among this segment of the population.
RELATED: Small network of Twitter accounts fueling xenophobic sentiments, says researcher
The study was conducted in those four provinces which hold the majority of refugees, asylum-seekers, and foreign nationals.Steven Gordon, Senior Research Specialist - Developmental, Capable and Ethical State research division at HSRC
It's very important that we take a step back from this binary narrative in which we view South Africans as either xenophobic or not xenophobic, there's actually quite a broad spectrum of opinion on this issue.Steven Gordon, Senior Research Specialist - Developmental, Capable and Ethical State research division at HSRC
The situation in the Western Cape isn't particularly unique. In many other provinces in South Africa, we see high levels of anti-immigrant sentiment, resentment against refugees and asylum-seekers, and growing animosity towards non-nationals in our society.Steven Gordon, Senior Research Specialist - Developmental, Capable and Ethical State research division at HSRC
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
